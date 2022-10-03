Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Evil grandma serial killer that almost got away.Rooted ExpeditionsSacramento, CA
Family of Sacramento man killed by sheriff deputy calls for accountabilityRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
DNA Helped Solve Cold Case Murder of Robin Brooks After 40 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
Slumlord’s properties damage a Sacramento woman’s condo and several others in last four yearsRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Movie about imprisoned Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai to be screened in Sacramento on October 24D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Related
Fox40
SacTown Bites
SacTown Bites is a locally owned food tour company based in Sacramento offering walking tours and half day excursions that showcase the bounty of our region. Spend a few hours discovering hidden gems, experience old favorites in a new way and connect to the Sacramento Valley through food. Customizable private and corporate tours available.
Fox40
Amador Vintners
Celebrate at the 30th Annual Big Crush Harvest Fest on October 7-9th with live music, grape stomps, crush activities, wine tastings, delicious bites, and more at over 40 boutique wineries in the beautiful Sierra Foothills – only 30 miles east of Sacramento. Tickets can be purchased in advance online at amadorbigcrush.com or day of at the Amador Vintners office in Plymouth.
Fox40
Destination California: Happy Daze RV, Ghiradelli, Granite Bay
On this special episode of Studio 40 Live, Gary and Scott travel to San Francisco to try the best chocolate by Ghiradelli, visit Twin Rocks Winery over in Granite Bay, and take a rest over Hotel Sutter in Sutter Creek, all with the help of Happy Daze RV to help them get there.
Fox40
Roseville Galleria Night Market
Enjoy an evening of family fun on the Promenade at Westfield Galleria at Roseville! Placer County’s premier Night Market event is the place to be on Saturday, October 8th from 6 PM-9 PM. Event activations include:. • Pumpkin Patch from Raley’s and Raley’s ONE Market available for purchase...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox40
California Capital Airshow
Established in 2004, the California Capital Airshow 501(c)3 plans and operates the exciting, family-friendly annual event designed to honor the Sacramento region’s rich aviation heritage and veterans while using the power and magic of flight to inspire young people. CCA gives back to the community through scholarships, charitable group donations and exciting educational youth programming throughout the year.
Fox40
Stockton Police patrolling homeless encampments to protect residents
The Stockton Police department said they are patrolling homeless encampments day and night as the serial killings investigation continues. Stockton Police patrolling homeless encampments to …. The Stockton Police department said they are patrolling homeless encampments day and night as the serial killings investigation continues. Aftershock Music Festival returns to...
Fox40
Sacramento Greek Festival
The 59th Annual Sacramento Greek Festival makes a complete comeback with a three-day event, Greek Dance performances and a new signature cocktail! A treasured local tradition, the Greek Fest celebrates the delicious food, wine and vibrant culture of Greece. For the menu and more details please visit sacramentogreekfestival.com.
Fox40
Handblown Glass Pumpkin Patch
Handblown Glass Pumpkin Patch featuring over 4000+ handblown glass pumpkins, acorns, apples and more – all made by 11 local artisans! Curated by 2BGlass and hosted by Folsom Parks & Recreation. Instagram @2bglass. Date of Event: Oct 8-9th Time of Event: 10-5pm 48 Natoma Street, Folsom. FREE Admission &...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox40
Stage Nine
Event Coincides with Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Celebration. Stage Nine Entertainment, located in the heart of the historic district at the Old Sacramento Waterfront, is proud to welcome three special guests – former Disney Imagineer Peggie Fariss, Disney archivist Kevin M. Kern, and Disney marketing veteran, book author, and historian Tim O’Day – on Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The fun-filled in-store celebration coincides with the start of National Book Month and National Archives Month, and is timed to coincide with the fabulous Walt Disney World 50th anniversary celebration that is now underway in Florida.
Fox40
SchoolsFirst Financial Corner
Whether you’re just getting started saving for your children’s education or you’re looking to go back to school yourself – paying for education can be daunting these days. Tammura Beaver, Fruitridge Branch Manager from SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union shares some tips to make saving for education – in its many forms – a little easier to digest.
Comments / 0