Giants second, Wolverines third at Taconite Invite

AURORA — The Mesabi East High School pool hosted six other teams on Saturday for the annual Taconite Invite.

While the Giants, Rock Ridge and Cloquet/Esko/Carlton put up strong fights, it was the Duluth East Greyhounds that came out on top with 298 points. Mesabi East was second at 255, Wolverines third at 243 and Lumberjacks fourth with 202.

Proctor/Hermantown finished fifth (162), Chisholm was sixth (70) and Northeast Range/Ely was seventh (69).

The meet had a number of double winners on the day, including Proctor/Hermantown’s Ava Niksich (200 and 500 freestyles), Duluth East’s Julia Zimpel (200 IM and 100 breaststroke) and Mesabi East’s Adriana Sheets (50 and 100 freestyles).

The Giants were led by Sheets (26.32 in the 50 free, 58.07 in the 100 free), and Kyra Skelton, who won the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:08.26. The Giants’ 400 free relay team of Aubree Skelton, Sheets, May Layman and Kyra Skelton also took home a first place finish, stopping the clock at 3:57.44.

Mesabi East also grabbed two runner-up finishes in the relays with Summer Cullen-Line, Ashley Fossell, Kura Skelton and Sheets stopping their time in the 200 medley relay at 2:03.06. Later, the team of Kiera Saumer, Kerbie Olmstead, Layman and Aubree Skelton were second in the 200 free relay with a time of 1:51.35.

Rock Ridge was led by a pair of distance swimmers who both earned runner-up nods. Samantha Bartovich took home second in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:12.52, putting her under three seconds behind Niksich. In the 500 freestyle, Dani Logan swam to a second place finish, touching the wall at 6:04.85, again behind Niksich.

Other top three results for the Wolverines include, Maggie Gripp in the 100 backstroke (1:09.77), Anna Heinonen in the 100 breaststroke (1:21.30), the 200 medley relay team of Gripp Heinonen, Hailey Pechonick and Emma Vukmanich (2:06.12) and the 400 freestyle relay team of Ellie Bjorge, Jaelyn Parks, Stark and Bartovich (4:07.45).

Chisholm’s Tresa Baumgard gave the ‘Streaks their two best performances on the day, taking second place in both the 50 and 100 freestyles. In the 50, Baumgard missed out on a win by half a second with a time of 26.89, and was again a half second behind in the 100, stopping her time at 58.58. She lost out to Mesabi East’s Sheets in both races.

The Nighthawks placed in the top five twice, both in relays. In the first event of the meet, the Northeast Range/Ely quartet of Kelly Thompson, Lily Tedrick, Anna Larson and Morgan McClelland took fifth in the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:10.43. Later, the team of Tedrick, Carena DeBeltz, Tuuli Koivisto and Cedar Ohlhauser finished fifth in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:52.94.

Mesabi East, Rock Ridge, Chisholm and Northeast Range/Ely will all be in action today at the Iron Range Conference Championships in International Falls. Diving is set to begin at 11 a.m. with swimming events slated to start at 2 p.m.

Taconite Invite

Team results: 1, Duluth East, 298; 2, Mesabi East, 255; 3, Rock Ridge, 243; 4, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton, 202; 5, Proctor/Hermantown, 162; 6, Chisholm, 70; 7, Northeast Range/Ely, 69.

1 meter diving: 1, Alicia Hall, DE, 312.05; 2, Jessica Pagelkopf, CEC, 293.05; 3, Lizzy Wells, CEC, 266.55; 4, Rilee Duvorec, 260.75; 5, Isabella Smith, RR, 250.50.

200 medley relay: 1, Duluth East A, 2:02.05; 2, Mesabi East A (Summer Cullen-Line, Ashley Fossell, Kyra Skelton, Adriana Sheets), 2:03.06; 3, Rock Ridge A (Maggie Gripp, Anna Heinonen, Hailey Pechonick, Emma Vukmanich), 2:06.12; 4, Proctor/Hermantown A, 2:04.49; 5, Northeast Range/Ely A (Kelly Thompson, Lily Tedrick, Anna Larson, Morgan McClelland), 2:10.43.

200 freestyle: 1, Ava Niksich, PH, 2:09.77; 2, Samantha Bartovich, RR, 2:12.52; 3, Shea Bradley, DE, 2:14.11; 4, Mia Stark, RR, 2:15.27; 5, Dani Logan, RR, 2:15.56.

200 individual medley: 1, Julia Zimpel, DE, 2:27.03; 2, Norah Gunderson, PH, 2:33.39; 3, Emma Dauner, DE, 2:34.68; 4, Mae Layman, ME, 2:36.60; 5, Julia Peterson, CEC, 2:37.02.

50 freestyle: 1, Sheets, ME, 26.32; 2, Tresa Buamgard, Chis, 26.89; 3, Megan Chipskie, CEC, 26.99; 4, Aubree Skelton, ME, 27.43; 5, K. Skelton, ME, 27.73.

100 butterfly: 1, K. Skelton, ME, 1:08.26; 2, Dauner, DE, 1:09.27; 3, Kate Schiller, DE, 1:09.53; 4, Layman, ME, 1:10.77; 5, Pechonick, RR, 1:11.20.

100 freestyle: 1, Sheets, ME, 58.07; 2, Baumgard, Chis, 58.58; 3, Hannah Sandman, CEC, 59.05; 4, Bradley, DE, 59.82; 5, Stark, RR, 1:00.27.

500 freestyle: 1, Niksich, PH, 5:53.05; 2, Logan, RR, 6:04.85; 3, Summer Kienzle, PH, 6:07.46; 4, Peterson, CEC, 6:09.32; 5, Adeline Butzke, ME, 6:14.24.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Duluth East A, 1:49.60; 2, Mesabi East A (Kiera Saumer, Kerbie Olmstead, Layman, A. Skelton), 1:51.35; 3, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton A, 1:51.38; 4, Rock Ridge A (Stark, Ellie Bjorge, Bartovich, Amelia Kobber), 1:52.09; 5, Northeast Range/Ely A (Tedrick, Carena DeBeltz, Tuuli Koivisto, Cedar Ohlhauser), 1:52.94.

100 backstroke: 1, Chopskie, CEC, 1:06.72; 2, Maddie Yapel, DE, 1:09.44; 3, Gripp, RR, 1:09.77; 4, Cullen-Line, ME, 1:11.48; 5, Signe Kurth, DE, 1:13.84.

100 breaststroke: 1, Zimpel, DE, 1:11.84; 2, Gunderson, PH, 1:16.58; 3, Heinonen, RR, 1:21.30; 4, Jaana Harju, PH, 1:22.08; 5, Fossell, ME, 1:22.83.

400 freestyle relay: 1, Mesabi East A (A. Skelton, Sheets, Layman, K. Skelton), 3:57.44; 2, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton A, 4:04.86; 3, Rock Ridge A (Bjorge, Jaelyn Parks, Stark, Bartovich), 4:07.45; 4, Proctor/Hermantown A, 4:10.99; 5, Duluth East A, 4:11.77.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Crookston 1,

Mesabi East Area 0

CROOKSTON — The Mesabi East Area girls’ soccer team came up just short Saturday, falling 1-0 to hosting Crookston.

No further information was provided to the Mesabi Tribune.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Northland 3,

Mesabi Range 2

THIEF RIVER FALLS — For the second time this season, the Minnesota North - Mesabi Range volleyball team found themselves locked in a five-set battle with Northland. And for the second time this season, the Pioneers got the better of the Norse, winning 3-2 (25-20, 18-25, 25-21, 20-25, 19-17).

Mesabi Range grabbed the second set after dropping the first to tie things up and knotted things at two later after winning the fourth set, forcing a decisive final set.

The fifth set couldn’t end after 15 points either as the two teams were locked in until Northland finally grabbed a two-point advantage to win 19-17.

Kaelynn Kudis led at the net for the Norse with 28 kills and two blocks. She added 10 digs and two aces. Joey Westby added 13 kills, seven digs and two blocks and Kylee Huusko contributed to the attack with nine kills.

Lauren Lautigar put up 50 set assists to go with six aces. Abbigail Shuster led the team in digs with 20, Steph Zimmer added 16 and Raven Sainio had seven.

Mesabi Range (11-7. 8-3 MCAC North) will return to action Wednesday when they host Central Lakes at 6:30 p.m.