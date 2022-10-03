Event Coincides with Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Celebration. Stage Nine Entertainment, located in the heart of the historic district at the Old Sacramento Waterfront, is proud to welcome three special guests – former Disney Imagineer Peggie Fariss, Disney archivist Kevin M. Kern, and Disney marketing veteran, book author, and historian Tim O’Day – on Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The fun-filled in-store celebration coincides with the start of National Book Month and National Archives Month, and is timed to coincide with the fabulous Walt Disney World 50th anniversary celebration that is now underway in Florida.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO