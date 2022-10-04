H/C outduels Mesabi East Area, 4-0

HIBBING — There was one difference when Hibbing/Chisholm and Mesabi East Area met on the pitch — one team was able to finish and the other team didn’t.

It would be the Bluejackets who found the net four times en route to a 4-0 victory over the Giants Monday at Vic Power Field.

Mesabi East Area had its chances, but they couldn’t get one past Hibbing/Chisholm goalkeeper Drew Forer, who had three saves for the shutout.

“In the game of soccer, you have to take advantage of your opportunities because you can’t control what they do,” Mesabi East Area coach Eric Njimegni said. “You might have 10 chances and you don’t finish. They might have four, then they win the game.

“We started pretty good for the first 25 minutes. It was a good game, but we had our through balls, breakaways, and they weren’t in the net.”

Bluejacket coach Jen Forer liked the way her team started out the game as it remained scoreless for the first 23 minutes of the contest.

“We came ready, and we started out the way we wanted to start all season long,” Forer said. I knew whoever scored the first goal, that was going to be the shift in the game. We always have tight games with Mesabi East.

“Both teams played physically, played clean, but it was a matter of who was going to score first. If it was us, we had to keep the pressure on. If they scored first, we needed to work back at it. I’m happy that we were the ones to score first.”

Forer got her wish as Julien Fisher scored at the 26:04 mark of the first half, but Forer knew that wasn’t enough.

“We had to keep shooting the ball,” Forer said. “We’ve had shots lately, but we haven’t been able to find the net as much as we want. We had to keep our confidence up, put shots on net and not let up.

“Sometimes, we might have a tendency to let up after that first goal. We have to keep that attacking mentality.”

Hibbing/Chisholm did just that and at the 36:44 mark of the first half, Dallas Hoover found the back of the net to make it 2-0.

After that goal, Njimegni knew it was going to be a tough hill to climb to get back into the match.

“It’s a mentality thing, Njimegni said. “If I’m down, they get more confidence. That’s how life is. That’s how the game is. Now, they’re confident because they’re not losing. Now, I’m playing scared, scared to make mistakes because I’m down by two.

“We had to attack, and that’s a risk because you can concede more goals to get a goal. When we went to a 4-3 to try and impress on them to attack. To score goals, you must attack.”

At the half, Forer wanted to impress upon her team to keep up their attack.

“W talked about not letting them get any momentum,” Forer said. “Sometimes, halftime can be a detriment to your momentum. We wanted to be the first to score in the second half, so we could keep them on their heels.

“We were able to do that.”

That third goal came at the 55:15 mark when Fisher got his second tally of the game, then at 77:45, Peyton Taylor scored to ice the game away.

The Giants did have ample opportunities to score, but they either didn’t get shots off or they were off mark.

“I keep telling them that if I’m in the 18, why do I look to pass?” Njimegni said. “Try to take that shot. If it’s not on target, then I know, ‘OK, maybe we should work on finishing.’ You need that mindset to shoot first. That’s what we were lacking today.

“We’ve had a lot of good games, but we haven’t scored a lot of goals. We have to get our confidence in front of the goal, and put it into the net. We had our chances in the second half.”

Mesabi East Area goalkeeper Colton Bialke had nine saves.

MEA 0 0 — 0

HC 2 2 — 4

First Half — 1. HC, Julien Fisher, 26:04; 2. HC, Dallas Hoover, 36:44.

Second Half — 3. HC, Fisher, 55:25; 4. HC, Peyton Taylor, 77:45.

Goalie Saves — Mesabi East Area, Colton Bialke, 9; Hibbing/Chisholm, Drew Forer 3.