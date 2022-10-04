ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia, MN

Rock Ridge netters begin quest for 7AA crown today

By BEN ROMSAAS MESABI TRIBUNE
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 2 days ago

VIRGINIA — Rock Ridge co-head tennis coaches Jessica Kralich and Kortney Rosati went into Sunday’s 7AA seeding meeting ready to fight for their team.

The Wolverines, in their first year as a program, have shown that they can compete with the best and have just one loss to their name across the entire season. When the two coaches laid out their case to the section, the rest of the coaches listened.

Because of their performance on the court, the Wolverines were awarded the No. 2 seed in the Section 7AA tournament and will open play today against the winner of No. 15 Andover and No. 18 North Branch. That match played out Monday night.

Both coaches said that all credit goes to their players for earning one of the top spots in the massive 18-team section.

“We just had this conversation with the girls,” Kralich said at practice Monday. “We as coaches can coach, we can tell you things and we can try and teach you, but ultimately it’s the girls that earned us that spot and that’s something to be super proud of.”

“We were nervous for the seeding meeting,” Rosati added. “We were hoping for the No. 2 seed or something high up there but we came in expecting a little bit of a fight. We were bracing ourselves to have to fight for our girls. But we laid out our cases to the other 17 coaches and they all agreed. There were no arguments and it felt very rewarding to see their reactions. We had to reiterate to the girls today that it was because of them that the decision to seed them so high was that easy.”

The No. 1 team in the section, Elk River, is the only team Rock Ridge has lost to this year. Winning every other match on their schedule, Rosati said it’s reassuring that the new team managed to make the adjustments in their first year in a bigger class.

“It’s very exciting to see us play at that high level. “We didn’t know what all the teams were going to be like going in and going from eight teams in A to 18 teams in AA, you expect some tough competition. The girls put in the effort and hopefully it keeps trending that way.”

Kralich and Rosati have placed extra emphasis on the team’s section matches throughout the season and Kralich says the message to them will stay the same once they take the court today.

“This is it,” Kralich said. “This is important and this is what matters. You have to remember all the things we worked on and most importantly you have to stay in it mentally.”

Should Rock Ridge win today, they’d take on the winner of No. 7 Pequot Lakes and No. 10 Grand Rapids/Greenway. Should they win again, there’s potential for a rematch with No. 3 Hibbing. That match would be played in Virginia on Oct. 13. Whether or not the team is looking that far ahead or not, the coaches say the Wolverines have one eye open on that potential matchup.

“We want to look at what’s in front of us today but we’ve definitely thought about what happens if we make it that far,” Kralich said. “I think playing Hibbing again in the playoffs would be a great challenge for us and if both teams are there that means we’ve worked hard and earned our spots.”

“It’s comforting to know we’re the higher seed in that situation and we’d likely play here at home,” Rosati added. “That’s where our girls are comfortable. We’ve played them twice and won both times but it was very close both times. It would be nerve racking but our girls have confidence and experience when it comes to that matchup.”

Home court advantage is one of the biggest upsides for the Wolverines. The round of 16, quarterfinals and semifinals will all be played at the high seed. The section finals would be played at the Duluth Indoor Sports Center, a neutral site. Not having to worry about excessive travel should play in Rock Ridge’s favor.

“The majority of the beginning of the season, we were on the road,” Rosati said. “Then we got back home for our last few matches so there is a sense of comfort in playing at home where all your fans will be. We know our girls can adjust and play on any court but being able to take that out of the equation is something that these girls worked for.”

Rock Ridge’s playoff opener will start today at 3:30 p.m. in Virginia. Quarterfinals matches are set for Thursday.

Comments / 0

Related
WDIO-TV

Employees proud of progress at Detroit Diesel Reman in Hibbing

10 commissioners for the state of Minnesota spent time learning more about what the 200 people at Detroit Diesel Reman in Hibbing do every day. They take electrical and other components from semis and buses, and remanufacture them so they can be used again. Employees take great pride in their...
HIBBING, MN
MIX 108

11 Bad Online Reviews Of Skyline Parkway In Duluth

The scenic views from Skyline in a big part of Duluth. Canal Park is such a huge part of From tourists to locals, Skyline always has people enjoying the view or taking some sweet scenic pics. Skyline Parkway is dubbed by the city as one of Duluth's treasures. the parkway...
DULUTH, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hibbing, MN
State
Virginia State
Virginia, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Virginia, MN
City
Andover, MN
City
Pequot Lakes, MN
City
Elk River, MN
mprnews.org

Scenic Highway 61 in danger of sliding into Lake Superior, closing for repairs

A popular drive along Minnesota's Lake Superior shore is shutting down for emergency repairs, at the peak of fall color season. The closure starts next Tuesday, Oct. 11. St. Louis County officials say a slope on the lake side of Scenic Highway 61 northeast of Duluth is failing. They are closing the road to traffic for what they say will be five weeks of repairs to shore up the road for the winter.
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Minnesota’s top leaders are spending time in the Northland to learn about economic developments in the Northeastern region

Cloquet had some of the state’s top leaders in town on Tuesday morning as a part of an annual Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) tour. The 2022 “Build What Matters” annual deed tour made a stop just 20 minutes right outside of Duluth at Sappi Mill. The ten state agency commissioners were looking and learning to see what and how the Walz-Flanagan administration can help make economic development stronger in Northeastern Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

What AccuWeather's 2022-23 winter forecast says about Minnesota

Only the cold-blooded personification of winter knows, but that doesn't stop meteorologists from attempting to decipher the signs and predict what's in the winter pipeline. The latest attempt comes from AccuWeather, which calls the winter 2022-23 forecast "one of the most complicated and dynamic in recent memory" due to the "triple dip" La Nina, a phenomenon that Bring Me The News meteorologist Sven Sundgaard detailed last month.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Bernie Sanders rallying for Keith Ellison this week in Duluth, Rochester

DULUTH - Bernie Sanders will again join Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison in Minnesota this week as Ellison vies for reelection. A rally in Duluth will be Thursday evening at Clyde Iron Works. According to Sanders' website, those who wish to attend can RSVP at act.berniesanders.com/signup/rsvp-bernie-duluth-oct-rally/ . Ellison and Sanders...
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Ridge
MIX 108

Duluth’s Blatnik Bridge Northbound Lanes To Close October 5, Tied To Garfield Avenue Work

Drivers who use the Blatnik Bridge will want to know about a short-term closure that could affect their route this week. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is reporting that the northbound lanes of the Blatnik Bridge will close to all traffic on Wednesday, October 5 during the early morning hours - just prior to the kick off of the morning commute. The northbound lanes of I-535/the Blatnik Bridge will be closed from 1:00 AM to 5:00 AM.
DULUTH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 21 Online

MnDOT Forces Homeless Encampment Along Railroad Street To Leave

DULUTH, Minn. – A homeless encampment of about a half-dozen people along Railroad Street in Duluth was forced to pack up and leave Tuesday at the direction of the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The latest development comes exactly two weeks after MnDOT sent crews to the site under 5th...
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Old St. Louis County Jail Apartments Are Almost Ready For Tenants

The old St. Louis County Jail in downtown Duluth is almost ready for some new tenants. Except for this time the building will be filled with people who actually want to be there and paying to do so to boot. The building has some unusual features that were common in the 1920s namely the way the jail cells were constructed. Those doors are actually bracing up the building structure.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Steelworkers Protest Outside Keetac Over Contract Talks

KEEWATIN, Minn. — Keetac workers with the United Steelworkers Union took Wednesday’s celebration as an opportunity to protest what they call a “bitter contract war” with U.S. Steel. Dozens of miners were holding a picket near Keetac hoping to make a statement to U.S. Steel’s CEO...
KEEWATIN, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

Virginia, MN
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
242K+
Views
ABOUT

Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.com

 https://www.mesabitribune.com/news/#//

Comments / 0

Community Policy