Rock Ridge netters begin quest for 7AA crown today

VIRGINIA — Rock Ridge co-head tennis coaches Jessica Kralich and Kortney Rosati went into Sunday’s 7AA seeding meeting ready to fight for their team.

The Wolverines, in their first year as a program, have shown that they can compete with the best and have just one loss to their name across the entire season. When the two coaches laid out their case to the section, the rest of the coaches listened.

Because of their performance on the court, the Wolverines were awarded the No. 2 seed in the Section 7AA tournament and will open play today against the winner of No. 15 Andover and No. 18 North Branch. That match played out Monday night.

Both coaches said that all credit goes to their players for earning one of the top spots in the massive 18-team section.

“We just had this conversation with the girls,” Kralich said at practice Monday. “We as coaches can coach, we can tell you things and we can try and teach you, but ultimately it’s the girls that earned us that spot and that’s something to be super proud of.”

“We were nervous for the seeding meeting,” Rosati added. “We were hoping for the No. 2 seed or something high up there but we came in expecting a little bit of a fight. We were bracing ourselves to have to fight for our girls. But we laid out our cases to the other 17 coaches and they all agreed. There were no arguments and it felt very rewarding to see their reactions. We had to reiterate to the girls today that it was because of them that the decision to seed them so high was that easy.”

The No. 1 team in the section, Elk River, is the only team Rock Ridge has lost to this year. Winning every other match on their schedule, Rosati said it’s reassuring that the new team managed to make the adjustments in their first year in a bigger class.

“It’s very exciting to see us play at that high level. “We didn’t know what all the teams were going to be like going in and going from eight teams in A to 18 teams in AA, you expect some tough competition. The girls put in the effort and hopefully it keeps trending that way.”

Kralich and Rosati have placed extra emphasis on the team’s section matches throughout the season and Kralich says the message to them will stay the same once they take the court today.

“This is it,” Kralich said. “This is important and this is what matters. You have to remember all the things we worked on and most importantly you have to stay in it mentally.”

Should Rock Ridge win today, they’d take on the winner of No. 7 Pequot Lakes and No. 10 Grand Rapids/Greenway. Should they win again, there’s potential for a rematch with No. 3 Hibbing. That match would be played in Virginia on Oct. 13. Whether or not the team is looking that far ahead or not, the coaches say the Wolverines have one eye open on that potential matchup.

“We want to look at what’s in front of us today but we’ve definitely thought about what happens if we make it that far,” Kralich said. “I think playing Hibbing again in the playoffs would be a great challenge for us and if both teams are there that means we’ve worked hard and earned our spots.”

“It’s comforting to know we’re the higher seed in that situation and we’d likely play here at home,” Rosati added. “That’s where our girls are comfortable. We’ve played them twice and won both times but it was very close both times. It would be nerve racking but our girls have confidence and experience when it comes to that matchup.”

Home court advantage is one of the biggest upsides for the Wolverines. The round of 16, quarterfinals and semifinals will all be played at the high seed. The section finals would be played at the Duluth Indoor Sports Center, a neutral site. Not having to worry about excessive travel should play in Rock Ridge’s favor.

“The majority of the beginning of the season, we were on the road,” Rosati said. “Then we got back home for our last few matches so there is a sense of comfort in playing at home where all your fans will be. We know our girls can adjust and play on any court but being able to take that out of the equation is something that these girls worked for.”

Rock Ridge’s playoff opener will start today at 3:30 p.m. in Virginia. Quarterfinals matches are set for Thursday.