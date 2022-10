Week 8 High School Football Standings, Schedule

Several central Ohio high school football programs are enjoying breakthrough seasons, and a few of them are on our Week 8 coverage schedule. We're kicking off our live coverage Thursday night with the key City League-South Division matchup between Briggs and Independence. On Friday night, we’re covering the CCL battle between DeSales and Watterson and these OCC contests: Canal Winchester-Westerville South, Olentangy Berlin-Dublin Jerome, Thomas Worthington-Marysville, Hilliard Davidson-Dublin Coffman and Pickerington North-Grove City.

