San Mateo, CA

San Mateo officers find drugs, guns, 5-year-old during traffic stop

By CBS San Francisco
 2 days ago

SAN MATEO – Police in San Mateo arrested two people on drug and child endangerment charges following a traffic stop late Sunday night.

According to a police statement, an officer pulled over the suspects' vehicle in the area of Casa de Campo and La Selva Street around 11:45 p.m. for a vehicle code violation. Police said four adults and a 5-year-old were inside.

While conducting a records check, police determined that the driver and front passenger were both on bail for pending criminal charges and search conditions that allowed for a probation search.

The occupants were then ordered to exit the vehicle. During the search, officers said they found a loaded and unregistered Glock 23 firearm with a high-capacity magazine in a purse on the center console. Police also found cash and what officers described as a large amount of marijuana.

A search of the trunk yielded more marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine along with a digital scale. In total, officers said more than $2,000 in cash, 113.2 grams of marijuana, 2.37 grams of cocaine and 99.05 grams of methamphetamine, were found.

Items seized by San Mateo Police during a traffic stop on October 2, 2022. Police said two people were arrested on various drug and gun charges, along with child endangerment charges. San Mateo Police Department

Following the search, police released the 5-year-old to her grandparents. Meanwhile, the four adults were interviewed by officers at the police department.

Police said the rear passengers were not connected to the illegal items and were released. The driver, identified as 23-year-old Fane Havea of Fremont and her passenger, identified as 20-year-old James Williams, were booked into the San Mateo County Jail.

According to officers, both Havea and Williams are facing multiple drugs and weapons charges, along with charges child abuse and conspiracy. Jail records show the pair are expected in court on Tuesday.

CBS San Francisco

Suspect in robbery, stabbing in Antioch arrested after standoff

ANTIOCH – Police in Antioch have arrested a suspect in a stabbing and robbery following a standoff with officers on Tuesday.Around 10:50 a.m., officers were notified that a man was robbed and stabbed and that the suspect had fled the scene. When police arrived, they found a 58-year-old man suffering a knife wound to the chest.Officers rendered aid to the victim, who was transported to a local trauma center, police said. His condition was not immediately known.Witnesses were able to locate the suspect across the street. Officers then pursued him into the hills between Fairview Avenue and Buchanan Road.Police said...
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police arrest last of 3 suspects in East Palo Alto shootings

EAST PALO ALTO (CBS SF/BCN) – Police in East Palo Alto have arrested the third of three suspects allegedly involved in a shooting in September, the department announced Tuesday. On Sept. 10, East Palo Alto officers responded at 11:16 p.m. to a Shotspotter gunshot detection system activation at 1959 Manhattan Ave. The technology had detected at least 14 shots in the area, police said.Officers learned that a black vehicle had pulled into the alleyway and two occupants, identified as Gabriel Garcia Delgadillo and Alexander Rodriguez, allegedly fired multiple shots from firearms at a crowd of people gathered on a staircase. No...
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Concord police resolved standoff with armed man at Sunvalley Shopping Center

CONCORD -- A man described as armed and in distress was in a standoff with police officers at Sunvalley Shopping Center Wednesday afternoon. The incident has since been resolved.Concord police wrote on social media shortly after 3 p.m. about their response to an "incident" at the mall, but did not elaborate.Police later said they were talking to a suspect and trying to get him to surrender. Mall patrons were evacuated as a precaution.At 5:15 p.m., police tweeted the "investigation has concluded" and the mall had been reopened. No additional details were immediately available.Last week, Sunvalley Shopping Center was also locked down after a rape suspect hid in the ceiling of the Nordstrom Rack store. Believing he had outwaited pursuing officers, he was arrested by an undercover officer after he emerged from the store.
CONCORD, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
San Mateo, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Fremont, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
San Mateo, CA
KRON4 News

Alameda police stop catalytic converter theft in progress

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A man has been arrested after police found him underneath a car with a catalytic converter, according to a statement from Alameda Police Department. Over the weekend, an officer on patrol around Clement Avenue and Elm Street noticed a vehicle that didn’t have license plates with an open trunk. Police said […]
ALAMEDA, CA
Press Banner

SV High Students Arrested After Critically Injuring Homeless Man

Two students were arrested at Scotts Valley High School Monday by Scotts Valley Police Department officers, as part of a joint investigation with the Santa Cruz Police Department into the assault of a homeless man. The boys—a 16-year-old resident of Scotts Valley and a 14-year-old who lives in Santa Cruz—were...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KRON4 News

Suspected killer arrested for San Jose homicide

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A 74-year-old man was arrested on homicide charges in connection to a September 30 homicide in San Jose, police said Wednesday. Sital Singh Dosanjh, 74, is accused of fatally shooting a woman who was later found dead inside a car on Almaden Expressway. On the evening of the homicide, “Officers […]
SAN JOSE, CA
padailypost.com

Victim says woman pulled a gun during road rage episode

A woman who was swerving through traffic in Palo Alto pointed a gun at another driver and said she was going to shoot him, police said. The road rage incident started on Highway 101 around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, when the victim said he had to move out of the way to avoid crashing into a white Chevrolet SUV that was going in and out of lanes, police said.
PALO ALTO, CA
KRON4 News

Suspects arrested for firing into a crowd in East Palo Alto

EAST PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Three people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred Sept. 10, the East Palo Alto Police Department announced Tuesday. Police said two shooters fired into a crowd of people, but nobody was hit. Police responded to 1959 Manhattan Avenue around 11:16 p.m. the night of the […]
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Cruz teens arrested in connection to beating, stomping homeless man

SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF/BCN) – Santa Cruz Police arrested two juveniles Tuesday who were accused of beating and stomping a homeless man last week in Santa Cruz, according to department officials. Officers responded on Friday evening to a physical altercation between multiple people in the 1400 block of Ocean Street. Police located a 53-year-old unhoused man with head injuries who was semi-conscious and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Witnesses told police that three juveniles attacked the man and "stomped" on his head. Police confirmed this after obtaining a surveillance video that they allege shows the man running away from the juveniles before they struck him down. After the attack, the suspects fled in a car. Officers, working in conjunction with the Scotts Valley Police Department, identified a 16-year-old Scotts Valley resident and a 14-year-old Santa Cruz resident and arrested them. Both were booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of assault by means likely to cause great bodily injury. 
SANTA CRUZ, CA
calmatters.network

Woman brandishes gun during road rage incident in Palo Alto

Palo Alto police are investigating a road rage incident that occurred on Sept. 28 in which one of the suspects pointed a firearm at the victim, the department stated in a press release on Monday afternoon. The incident occurred at about 9:58 p.m., when city dispatchers received a call about...
PALO ALTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Leandro police arrest armed robbery suspect accused of shooting at officers

SAN LEANDRO – The Alameda County District Attorney's Office charged an Oakland man Monday with assault with a deadly weapon in connection with an armed robbery in San Leandro late last month when the suspect allegedly fired a single shot at police.San Leandro police responded to a call at 3:45 a.m. Sept. 26 of an armed robbery of a convenience store in the 300 block of East 14th Street. The suspect, spotted by witnesses across the street from the store, fled the scene on foot and fired a shot at officers, who were not struck by the gunfire.The suspect --...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
californiaexaminer.net

Man Died At Oakland Catalytic Converter Heist Site, Authorities Say

On Tuesday morning, police in Oakland shot and killed a man who had been at the scene of a stolen catalytic converter. According to the Oakland Police Department, at around 4 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of Everett Avenue in Oakland’s Glenview neighborhood near Dimond Park in response to a report of a stolen catalytic converter when they received word of a shooting in the area.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong recalls the peaceful streets of his youth

OAKLAND -- As Police Chief LaRonne Armstrong walks through the West Oakland neighborhood of his youth, a smile lights up his face.It's one of the few smiles he's had over the last month as the devastating toll of a gang turf war continues to mount and shootings have become nearly a nightly occurrence.At a recent news conference covering developments in the latest round of homicide investigations, Armstrong got to the heart of the problem."We got to get guns out of the hands of young people," the chief told reporters. "It's not just a police issue. That is an issue for...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pedestrian injured in July hit-and-run crash in San Jose dies of injuries

SAN JOSE -- A man severely injured in a July hit-and-run crash in San Jose has died of his injuries, San Jose police said Thursday.The crash happened on July 30 along the 400 block of Auzerais Avenue just north of the Interstate 280/Highway 87 interchange at about 4:19 p.m. Investigators determined a 2020 Dodge truck was driving westbound on Auzerais when it left the roadway and collided with an unoccupied parked vehicle. The parked vehicle was pushed onto the sidewalk, hitting a tree and a pedestrian standing in the area.The adult male driver of the vehicle fled on foot and was...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland slaying linked to Stockton serial killer; surveillance video released

STOCKTON — Ballistics tests have linked the fatal shootings of six men and the wounding of one woman in California — all potentially at the hands of a serial killer — in crimes going back more than a year, police said.On Tuesday, Stockton police released a surveillance video of a person of interest in the case. Police Chief Stanley McFadden said at a press conference that while the view is from behind, he wanted the public to note the person's distinctive gait.The woman who survived an attack in April 2021 described the suspect as a male of unknown race, 5'10"...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
92K+
Followers
26K+
Post
26M+
Views
Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

