San Mateo officers find drugs, guns, 5-year-old during traffic stop

PIX Now 10:04

SAN MATEO – Police in San Mateo arrested two people on drug and child endangerment charges following a traffic stop late Sunday night.

According to a police statement, an officer pulled over the suspects' vehicle in the area of Casa de Campo and La Selva Street around 11:45 p.m. for a vehicle code violation. Police said four adults and a 5-year-old were inside.

While conducting a records check, police determined that the driver and front passenger were both on bail for pending criminal charges and search conditions that allowed for a probation search.

The occupants were then ordered to exit the vehicle. During the search, officers said they found a loaded and unregistered Glock 23 firearm with a high-capacity magazine in a purse on the center console. Police also found cash and what officers described as a large amount of marijuana.

A search of the trunk yielded more marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine along with a digital scale. In total, officers said more than $2,000 in cash, 113.2 grams of marijuana, 2.37 grams of cocaine and 99.05 grams of methamphetamine, were found.

Items seized by San Mateo Police during a traffic stop on October 2, 2022. Police said two people were arrested on various drug and gun charges, along with child endangerment charges. San Mateo Police Department

Following the search, police released the 5-year-old to her grandparents. Meanwhile, the four adults were interviewed by officers at the police department.

Police said the rear passengers were not connected to the illegal items and were released. The driver, identified as 23-year-old Fane Havea of Fremont and her passenger, identified as 20-year-old James Williams, were booked into the San Mateo County Jail.

According to officers, both Havea and Williams are facing multiple drugs and weapons charges, along with charges child abuse and conspiracy. Jail records show the pair are expected in court on Tuesday.