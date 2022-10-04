Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Central Illinois Proud
Normal man treks to Fort Meyers, FL to help Hurricane Ian victims
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — More than 250 people in Fort Meyers, Florida are without a home due to hurricane Ian. Hundreds of Red Cross volunteers are helping and providing shelter at a local high school. “There could be up to 500-600 red cross people, and it is a 24-hour...
Central Illinois Proud
John Zaiser and son Hawkins Zaiser tell the success story behind the Zaiser Pumpkin Farm
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — If you ever are traveling through downtown Washington, Illinois towards Eureka, you might want to hang a quick left down Dieble Road. That’s where you will see a perfect fall destination spot for all ages, The Zaiser Pumpkin Farm. Local native of Washington, John...
Central Illinois Proud
Pet of the Week, October 5th
Reesie has had a bit of a rough past. He has an interesting coat pattern and a calm personality. He’s ready to get adopted into a new home. You can get more information with PCAPS and the Peoria Humane Society.
Central Illinois Proud
Unit 5 principal acknowledged for lifesaving efforts
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Unit 5 principal was acknowledged for his life-saving efforts Tuesday. According to a McLean County U5 Facebook post, Northpoint Elementary Principal Matt Harr performed the Heimlich maneuver on a choking student during lunch. The post states that Harr executed the Heimlich maneuver perfectly and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Central Illinois Proud
Dr. Brian Curtis VP of the Clinical Specialty Service Line at OSF Healthcare says if you are 45, than it’s time for a colonoscopy.
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dr. Brian Curtis from OSF Healthcare, stresses the importance of getting screened for colon cancer during his sit down with the cast of Good Day Central Illinois. Recently, the guidelines on what age to start getting a colonoscopy has changed from the age of 50 to the age of 45. The reasoning behind that, is because new studies indicate the increase of colon cancer between ages of 45 to 50.
4 Great Burger Places in Illinois
While there are lots of great burger places in the state of Illinois, some of them really stand out and have a really impressive reputation of serving high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. If you love eating burgers from time to time and you are looking for new places to try, you in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known in Illinois for their tasty burgers.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria using COVID-19 playbook to prepare for potential bus of migrants
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria is continuing to prepare for a possible influx of migrants. This comes as cities like Chicago are receiving buses of migrants from southern states. Peoria Mayor Rita Ali said a group of city and county officials, as well as several local...
Herald & Review
300-year-old trees tower at Singing Woods Nature Preserve
EDELSTEIN — Hiking through Singing Woods Nature Preserve on a windy, late-September day, the high-pitched creaks and squeaks of tree limbs rubbing together makes one wonder if that’s how the area got its name. Another possible inspiration could be the birds that sing in the woods, especially in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin resident celebrates 100 years
PEKIN Ill. (WMBD) — You’re never too old to have a celebration. Dorthea Jane Shoch was born on October 3, 1922, and she celebrated her 100th year surrounded by family and friends Monday afternoon. Shoch currently resides at the Cedar Hurst senior living home where she exercises three...
Central Illinois Proud
Spoon River Valley Scenic Drive Fall Festival returns with unique treasures
FARMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Spoon River Valley Scenic Drive Fall Festival has taken place in Central Illinois since 1968. The festival allows vendors to set up shop in multiple towns throughout Fulton County. At Reed Park in Farmington, all vendors had homemade items. Coordinator Sarah Perardi said it...
Central Illinois Proud
HALLOWEEN HAPPENINGS: Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Looking for something to put you in the spooky mood as Halloween approaches? Look no further than this list of scarily fun events in Peoria and the surrounding area. The Haunted Peoria Tour with the Peoria Historical Society kicks off on Oct. 7. The spooky...
Central Illinois Proud
Green Gables partners with DESTIHL to raise funds for new building
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Green Gables Bar & Grill hosted another fundraiser on Wednesday. The restaurant was destroyed in a fire earlier this year. They teamed up with DESTIHL Brewery and Beer Hall on Greebriar Drive to raise money. The fundraiser included burgers, chilli and T-Shirts from Green Gables.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theoldmotor.com
Peoria Illinois: The First Midwestern Sandy’s Drive-In Restaurant
This Sandy’s Drive-In photographed in the early-1960s is reported to be in Peoria, Illinois. It was the first in a chain of Sandy’s midwestern drive-ins and built circa 1957. Later the number of other locations grew to include a total of thirty-five in the state. Although the story...
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Missing Canton teen located
UPDATE (3:20 p.m.) — According to a Canton Police Facebook post, Schappaugh has been located and has been returned home. CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Canton Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing teen Tuesday. According to a Canton police Facebook post, 13-year-old Pierre...
1470 WMBD
Arson cause of overnight fire in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria fire crews were called around 2:45 a.m. Thursday to a home in the area of W. Freemont and S. Ligonier Streets. Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Hascall said firefighters arrived to find fire and smoke showing from the kitchen windows. Crews extinguished the fire in about...
theproxyreport.com
Tillman To Close in 2023
MACOMB, IL – Western Illinois University (WIU) announced this June that Tillman Hall will officially close. If everything goes as planned, the building will no longer be in use by the fall of 2023. Troy Rhoads, WIU assistant Vice President of Facilities Management has worked in the WIU Facilities...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Coroner Jamie Harwood tells us to be very aware of what is inside your child’s Halloween Basket
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Coroner Jamie Harwood sat down with the WMBD This Morning team, and enlightened us on the serious nature of the fentanyl crisis that is spreading throughout the country. Jamie Harwood says that the rainbow fentanyl hasn’t made it’s way to Peoria County yet but that doesn’t mean that it couldn’t be here soon.
Central Illinois Proud
Loving Living Local: Peoria Players
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Watch Tuesday’s Loving Living Local segment to learn how to check out the latest play from Peoria Players!
wcbu.org
East Peoria looks to clear out some riverfront vegetation ahead of new development
East Peoria wants to clear out some of the vegetation growing alongside the Illinois River shoreline. A contract with JIMAX for just under $44,000 would remove overgrown trees and shrubbery from certain sections of the shoreline adjacent to the Bob Michel Bridge: one section located by the former Granite City Restaurant, and the other located in front of Bass Pro Shops.
Central Illinois Proud
Boil order issued for parts of Creve Coeur
CREVE COEUR, Ill. (WMBD) — The Creve Coeur Water Department issued a boil order Wednesday. According to a press release, the order was issued due to a loss of water pressure caused by water main repairs. Affected areas include:. N. Stewart. Phillip. Rosemary. Smith. Glendale. Fairview Ave. Fairview Ct.
Comments / 1