Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
Busloads of undocumented migrants were sent to Vice President Kamala Harris' residence twice in one weekMargaret MinnicksTexas State
Texas Sent a Second Bus of Migrants to the Vice President's ResidenceTom HandyTexas State
IRS Awards "Surge Team" With $1,000 BonusesTaxBuzzNew Carrollton, MD
This College was Abandoned and Left to Decay in the Middle of this Maryland NeighborhoodTravel MavenEllicott City, MD
Related
hubison.com
Bison Drop Tough Bout at No. 4 Duke
DURHAM, N.C. (October 4, 2022) – Howard University men's soccer team dropped a tough bout at No. 4 Duke, 2-0, in their final nonconference match of the season. HU (2-7) hung tough throughout the contest, holding the explosive Blue Devils to a pair of goals. At the 25-minute mark,...
dbknews.com
Recruiting roundup: Top-50 men’s basketball recruit puts Maryland in final four
Maryland men's basketball warms up prior to their 68-55 loss to Indiana on Jan. 29, 2022. (Cam Andrews/The Diamondback) Four-star 2024 small forward Darren Harris included Maryland men’s basketball as one of his top four teams in his announcement Tuesday. He also included Miami, Ohio State and Duke as...
arlingtonmagazine.com
What Exactly Is ‘Dirty Wellness’?
I’m sticking my tongue out in the middle of a field, next to a creek, wearing borrowed galoshes and socks over stretch pants and a tank top. I’ve booked a “mindfulness saunter” at Wishing Star Farm & Wellness, located on 6 bucolic acres north of Baltimore in Glen Arm, Maryland. My guide is Phil Hosmer, a former corporate banker who quit his job in 2019 to become a nature therapist (his company is called NatureWorx). He is also sticking his tongue out.
Two Maryland cities ranked in Top 50 places to live, according to Money.com
BALTIMORE - Two Maryland cities are ranked in the top 50 places to live, according to Money.com.The website lists Columbia, sixth overall, and Rockville, 20th, on their rankings.Money.com ranks the cities based on economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity and where the best futures lie.Money.com said this about Columbia: "Columbia's unique history is part of its draw: The town was unveiled in 1967 by developer James W. Rouse, who set out to plan a community built on the principle that neighborhoods should be places with a capacity for "joyous living.' Today, Columbia is Howard County's piece de resistance, attracting families...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mocoshow.com
MoCoShow High School Football Week 6 Preview & Predictions
Poolesville (5-0) at Catoctin (2-3) – The Falcons are still soaring after defeating Magruder 38-14. RB Evan Taylor is proving to be one of the better backs in the county, running for 242 yds and 5 TDs! Poolesville will travel to Frederick County next to take on Catoctin. Prediction:...
247Sports
Purdue coach Jeff Brohm noticed a new twist about Maryland
Maryland football's offense and Taulia Tagovailoa get most of the coverage, but the Terps' defensive improvements were among the first thing Purdue coach Jeff Brohm has noticed about Mike Locksley's team. The two face off on Saturday at SECU Stadium in a key midseason game for both teams. "Their defense...
This College was Abandoned and Left to Decay in the Middle of this Maryland Neighborhood
Maryland is home to quite a few abandoned places but none are quite as fascinating as this historic college that was built and left to decay right in the middle of a suburban neighborhood. While most abandoned places require a bit of a hike through the woods to see, this interesting sight can be accessed via a short drive from Baltimore, keep reading to learn more.
saturdaytradition.com
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica explains why he is choosing Purdue over Maryland
Purdue enters the weekend as 3 point underdogs in the matchup with Maryland on Saturday. It’s not the first time the Boilermakers have been underdogs this season. Purdue has won back-to-back games, including an upset as a near-10-point underdog at Minnesota last Saturday. The Boilermakers didn’t play like underdogs, stopping Maryland’s run, giving up only 47 yards on 26 carries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PhillyBite
Maryland's Best All You Can Eat Buffet Restaurants
- If you are searching for a great all-you-can-eat dinner, you'll love one of Maryland's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. You'll find various options here, from the Grande Buffet & Grill in Laurel to the Yuraku Japanese Restaurant in Germantown. There's also something for every palate, from Italian and Mexican entrees to succulent seafood.
southernboating.com
Crossing the Potomac River
Crossing the Potomac River from the Chesapeake Bay into Washington, D.C., is a rewarding voyage. It almost seems like the start of a bad joke: What do presidents and prehistoric sharks have in common? The answer is the Potomac River. With striking scenery, presidential landmarks, and yes, the opportunity to find prehistoric shark teeth, this passage from the Chesapeake Bay into Washington, D.C., is a worthwhile detour for those cruising the East Coast.
storereporter.com
Latest on Wegmans, Rockville shopping center auctioned — plus Psycho Bunny & more at the mall
Don't let the cranes fool you — Wegmans is still years away. By the look of all these cranes at the new Twinbrook Quarter development — and the speed at which it’s rising on Rockville Pike — you’d think we’d be getting our Wegmans very soon. Unfortunately, developer B.F. Saul Company tells us we’re now looking at early 2025. At least we know there will be plenty of parking: Wegmans will have a dedicated lot with more than 1,100 spaces.
cnsmaryland.org
“Now the object is finding an outfit”
ANNAPOLIS — Former Maryland Del. Carmen Amedori says when she gets to Mar-a-Lago for a fundraiser for Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox, one of the people she hopes to meet is Kyle Rittenhouse, the 19-year-old who was acquitted of fatally shooting two people in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in 2020 during a protest.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
topshelfmusicmag.com
Traveling ‘Wheel of Fortune’ tour hits Tysons, VA
Growing up, I spent most of my childhood watching Wheel of Fortune with my grandfather. I loved sitting in his chair and trying to guess along with him. It was really wonderful for me to be able to go to a live event for that very same show! It was an awesome way to start a weekend. It was also great to take my mom along! Capital One Hall in Tysons, Virginia is a stunning venue located just across the river from Washington D.C. The venue was very modern and sleek. With the lights raised, the room was warm and bright.
Political notes: New ads, a new designation for Dan Cox, new gigs for Dereck Davis and Sheila McDonald, and more
Yuripzy Morgan's new TV ad seeks to contrast her humble beginnings as the daughter of an immigrant with Sarbanes' status as the son of a U.S. senator (who himself was the son of immigrants). The post Political notes: New ads, a new designation for Dan Cox, new gigs for Dereck Davis and Sheila McDonald, and more appeared first on Maryland Matters.
fox5dc.com
Third-party candidate running for Maryland governor
With a little more than a month until voters choose Maryland's next governor, much of the attention has been focused on the two major candidates -- Wes Moore for the Democrats and Dan Cox for the Republicans. But there's still another candidate looking for votes. FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald caught up with Libertarian candidate David Lashar in Takoma Park.
Maryland Democratic governor candidate settles $21K water bill
Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore recently settled a $21,200 water bill, a balance at his Baltimore home that was outstanding for 18 months before it was paid. “The Moores have paid the current balance out of an abundance of caution while they review the accuracy of the charges,” Brian...
Bay Weekly
The Narrows: Good seafood on the Eastern Shore
After crossing the Bay Bridge en route to Ocean City last week, I stopped at one of my favorite places to eat on the Eastern shore: The Narrows Restaurant in Grasonville. The restaurant features a small, glass-enclosed dining area that is my preferred seating area, especially after dark. The cozy atmosphere at night of white tablecloths, very few tables, and the reflection on the windows of the candles on each table combine to set a romantic scene.
hyattsvillewire.com
WETA Highlights Three Route 1 Restaurants For Their ‘Signature’ Dishes
Three restaurants on the Route 1 corridor have been featured on the first season of WETA’s “Signature Dish” TV show this year. The locally produced show features host Seth Tillman visiting dining hot spots around the greater D.C. area to learn about their one “must-have” menu item.
Washingtonian.com
13 Fall Festivals You Can Enjoy Without Kids Around
Fall festival season comes with a lot of great things: pumpkin-picking, delicious apple cider, and picturesque fall foliage. It also means bumping into small children everywhere you go because every farm is “family-friendly.” If that’s not your style, here are more than a dozen fall festivals around DC where there’s either age restrictions or a small chance of interacting with a child.
‘We Need To Fight For Our Rights’: Why Voting Matters To These Members Of Maryland’s Immigrant Community
Midterm elections are just around the corner, and voters in Maryland will decide on a new governor, a referendum on cannabis legalization, and a number of races throughout the state. In Prince George’s County, 24% of the population was born outside of the U.S., and the number is even higher, 33%, in Montgomery County. Some immigrants say now is the time for their voices to be heard.
Comments / 0