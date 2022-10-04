Read full article on original website
Atlanta Braves GM gives injury updates on Spencer Strider, Ozzie Albies
After the Atlanta Braves had officially clinched the National League East title, thoughts immediately turned to the postseason, including when and if starting pitcher Spencer Strider and second baseman Ozzie Albies would be able to return from their injuries. Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos provided injury updates on Spencer...
Cardinals announce starting pitchers for first two games vs. Phillies
The Cardinals have finally announced their pitching plans for the first two games of this weekend's playoff series against the Phillies and their Game 1 choice may come as a slight surprise. Veteran left-hander Jose Quintana will take the ball for St. Louis Friday at 2:07 p.m. Zack Wheeler starts...
First Phillies playoff game in 11 years to air on 6abc
The Philadelphia Phillies are playing in the postseason for the first time in 11 years, and the start of their playoff run will air on 6abc.
Greg Maddux completely savaged the Mets after Braves clinched NL East
Greg Maddux was one of the best pitchers of his generation. The former Atlanta Braves ace threw some shade at the Mets after his old team clinched the NL East. Maddux won 355 games as a member of the Braves, Cubs, Dodgers and Padres. He’s known primarily for his time in Atlanta and Chicago, however, and his accomplishments with the Braves of the 1990’s.
MLB Odds: Nationals vs. Mets prediction, odds and pick – 10/4/2022
With only a couple more days left in the regular season, the Washington Nationals will travel to the Queens to meet up with their divisional rivals in the New York Mets for the second game of a doubleheader on this Tuesday. Join us for our MLB odds series, where our Nationals-Mets prediction and pick will be revealed.
McNeil not in Mets' lineup, tops Freeman for batting crown
NEW YORK (AP) — Jeff McNeil stayed on top without taking a swing. Nursing a four-point lead in the big league batting race, McNeil was not in the New York Mets’ lineup Wednesday for their regular-season finale against Washington. He only played defense after entering late and finished with the highest average in the majors — one point ahead of Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman. “It’s definitely a dream come true,” McNeil said. “This is one of my goals in baseball is to win a batting title.” Mets manager Buck Showalter said it was his decision to sit McNeil as New York prepped for a wild-card playoff series versus the San Diego Padres that begins Friday night.
Column: Yu Darvish, like Kevin Brown in 1998, gives underdog Padres a shot in Game 1
Darvish is tough for hitters to gauge, not just because of stuff but variety
Cardinals vs Phillies: Wild Card Game 1 live stream, TV channel, odds, time, pitching matchup for MLB playoffs
The St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies meet in Game 1 of the best-of-three Wild Card Series on Friday. In keeping with the rules of the new postseason structure, all games of this series will be hosted by the higher-seeded Cardinals. The winner of this series will advance to the best-of-five Nationals League Division Series to face the NL East-champion Atlanta Braves.
Orioles split twinbill with Toronto to cap 31-game rise
BALTIMORE – As the Toronto Blue Jays casually celebrated their victory on the field, the fans at Camden Yards weren’t quite done with Baltimore’s feel-good season. They gave the Orioles a standing ovation, and eventually the players came out of the dugout to acknowledge it. “I thought...
Padres-Mets position-by-position breakdown
Alonso and Lindor vs. Machado and Soto. deGrom and Scherzer vs. Darvish and Snell. There won't be any shortage of star power in the Wild Card Series between the Mets and Padres at Citi Field this weekend, with Game 1 of the best-of-three set starting Friday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
Falcons release DT Anthony Rush
The Atlanta Falcons released starting defensive tackle Anthony Rush on Thursday. Rush had seven tackles while playing 33.3 percent of
MLB 2022 Postseason TV Schedule on Fox, FS1, TBS, ESPN, ABC and MLB Network
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. The 2022 Major League Baseball (MLB) season concluded having provided many memorable moments. From Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge topping Roger Maris’ legendary single-season home run mark for an American Leaguer to the rejuvenated future Hall of Fame Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols joining the 700 home run club for his career. The Los Angeles Dodgers achieved a franchise-best 111 regular-season wins while the defending world champion Atlanta Braves swept the formerly-dominant New York Mets on the final weekend of the season to help capture the NL East division title.
Golden State Warriors Give An Update On Recent Altercation At Practice
Four-time NBA All-Star Draymond Green and Jordan Poole got into a physical altercation at Golden State Warriors practice on Wednesday, which has led to the team giving an update as to what the aftermath of this situation means.
Odds News: Guardians, Mets, Blue Jays, and Cardinals all Favorites
With Major League Baseball’s new collective bargaining agreement, players and owners settled on a new and expanded postseason structure that grew the field of 10 teams to 12 with the addition of an extra entrant in each league. The old wild card play-in game has been replaced by a...
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
Warriors’ Kerr Expects Draymond Green to Return With Team Saturday
Golden State general manager Bob Myers also noted that he doesn’t expect the forward will miss any games.
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News for October 4, 2022
The Mets and Nationals were rained out last night. The two sides will play a single-admission doubleheader today, beginning at 4:10pm, if Mother Nature cooperates. The team is still mathematically alive in the NL East race. Elton John trolled the Mets after the weekend sweep. If you want to momentarily...
