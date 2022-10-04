Read full article on original website
Related
Mexican actor Pablo Lyle convicted of manslaughter in fatal road-rage case in Miami
Pablo Lyle, the Mexican actor who fatally punched a man during a road-rage confrontation on a Miami street, was convicted of manslaughter on Tuesday.
NBC Miami
‘We're Suffering': Family Remembers Man Killed by Pablo Lyle in Miami Road Rage Punch
A day after Mexican telenovela star Pablo Lyle was convicted in a fatal 2019 road rage encounter in Miami, family members of the man killed are speaking out. The family of 63-year-old Juan Hernandez said they lost part of themselves three years ago, when he was dealt a fatal punch by Lyle during the road rage incident.
Mexican actor guilty in Miami road rage death
A Mexican actor was convicted in South Florida on Tuesday of fatally punching a man during a road rage confrontation.A six-person jury in Miami-Dade circuit county found Pablo Lyle, 35, guilty of manslaughter, according to court records. He faces up to 15 years in prison.“Two lives were destroyed by simple roadway anger, a situation we see far too often on our streets and on streets across the country,” Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said in a statement.Lyle has claimed he acted in self-defense and was trying to protect his children in March 2019 when he punched Juan Ricardo Hernandez, 63, during a confrontation at a Miami intersection.The unarmed Hernandez suffered a traumatic brain injury and died four days later at a hospital.Before his arrest in the United States, Lyle starred in several Televisa telenovelas and a Netflix crime show called “Yankee.” His first major role was the lead on "La sombra del pasado." Read More Mourners warned of overnight queues to view Queen’s coffin - live
Young Texas Man Convicted and Sentenced for 2021 Murder of Stepfather Who Poured a Beer on His Mother’s Head
A Texas man was recently sentenced to just shy of two decades in prison for shooting and killing his stepfather in March 2021. On Friday, Bexar County jurors found Jarren Diego Garcia, 20, guilty of murder and sentenced him to an 18-year-long term of incarceration. He must spend at least half of his sentence behind bars before he is eligible for parole, according to the San Antonio Express-News.
RELATED PEOPLE
Texas detention warden and brother arrested after two migrants are shot, one fatally, while walking on road
A jail warden and his twin brother have been arrested for allegedly shooting one migrant dead and wounding another. Sixty-year-old Michael Sheppard, who worked as a warden at West Texas Detention Center, and his twin brother Mark Sheppard have been charged with manslaughter. During the Tuesday evening incident, the twins allegedly opened fire on a group of at least four migrants walking along a roadway near Sierra Blanca. The group had stopped to drink water when they heard a car approach and tried to hide. An affidavit from one of the migrants obtained by The New York...
Texas Jail Warden and Twin Brother Accused of Shooting 2 Migrants, Killing 1
The warden of a federal jail for detained immigrants in West Texas and his twin brother were arrested after allegedly shooting at a group of undocumented migrants walking along a remote roadway on Tuesday, killing one, according to authorities.Shortly after he was arrested on a manslaughter charge, Michael Sheppard was fired from his position at Sierra Blanca’s privately run West Texas Detention Center, the San Antonio Express-News reported Thursday. A spokesperson told the newspaper that Sheppard had been “terminated due to an off-duty incident unrelated to his employment.”Sheppard’s brother, Mark Sheppard, also faces a manslaughter charge after the alleged shooting...
Telenovela star found guilty for manslaughter in road rage incident
Telenovela star Pablo Lyle was found guilty of manslaughter charges after punching a 63-year-old man during a road rage incident who later died from his injuries. Telemundo’s Nicole Suarez reports. Oct. 6, 2022.
Comments / 0