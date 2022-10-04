Read full article on original website
Unit 4 parents begin grassroots movement to address Schools of Choice change
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — After hearing the news that there was a high likelihood of their child going to a new school next year, several Unit 4 parents decided to begin a grassroots movement for Unit 4 families and community members. Fox Illinois spoke with parents on what they hope this group can accomplish.
Decatur receiving solar panels
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Solar panels will be coming to the Decatur Civic Center parking lot. The approval came on Monday during the Decatur City Council meeting. The agreement allows Hawk-Attollo to build parking canopies over most of the parking spaces and attach over 2,600 solar panels to them. The city will benefit by saving nearly $100,000 per year on its energy bill.
Decatur's Halloween hours
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur city council has approved the trick-or-treating hours for this year. Decatur's Halloween hours will stay the same as they were last year. Trick or treating will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, October 31.
New Regional Superintendent in Macon and Piatt counties
There is a new Regional Superintendent in Macon and Piatt counties. Jill Reedy will be taking over for Matthew Synder, who retired at the end of September. Reedy will serve the remainder of Synder's team from Oct. 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023. “I am eager to tell our story....
Cocktails for a Cure at Win, Lose or Draught
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — You can grab a drink for a good cause Thursday night. Win, Lose or Draught is hosting Cocktails for a Cure from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. It's all a part of the Land of Lincoln Pink Warriors. Local celebrities will be bartending to help...
5k race for community college
NORMAL, Ill. (WICS) — There will be a 5K and 1K race to raise money for student scholarships and programs. Heartland Community College (HCC) is hosting its 11th Annual Heartland Harvest 5k at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. The race will start at the Fitness and Recreating Center...
Danville man killed in US Highway 150 collision
OAKWOOD,Ill. (WICS) — A Danville man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Vermillion County. The Illinois State Police says that the crash happened at 4:05 p.m. on U.S. Highway 150, just east of Olmstead Road. Officials say that the 68-year-old Danville man was driving east on U.S. Highway...
Illinois Football offering ticket bundle for Saturdays orange out
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — Illinois athletics announced this afternoon their partnership with the University of Illinois Community Credit Union, to offer a ticket sale bundle of four tickets, for $109, which is an average of about $27 per ticket. There are only 5,000 tickets available in this sale and they are selling quickly. The department offered 1,000 free tickets to students yesterday courtesy of alumni donations.
Illinois football hosting 'Orange Out' at Memorial Stadium
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — The University of Illinois hosting an Orange Out for their upcoming matchup against Iowa on Saturday. The athletic department, as well as head coach Bret Bielema, is urging students and the community to pack Memorial Stadium as the Illini are on a roll to start the season and need everyone's support against their Big Ten foe.
Champaign driver injured when his vehicle was hijacked
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Police are investigating a vehicle hijacking that happened at 7:19 p.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Olympian Drive in Champaign. When officers arrived at the scene, a 67-year-old man from Champaign reported he had been rear-ended by an SUV. After the...
Springfield, Champaign Police seize more than 500 guns so far this year
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Police in Springfield and Champaign are noticing a trend in theft after more than 500 firearms were taken off the street since the start of 2022. "Firearms are readily available," said Commander Sara Pickford, Springfield Police Department. Both Champaign and Springfield Police Departments said a...
Man accused of kidnapping 4-month-old in central Illinois
A 19-year-old is facing domestic battery and kidnapping charges. Mattoon Police say Terell Baker, of Chicago, took a 4-month-old child without the mother's permission. A Charleston Police Officer later found Baker on Monday morning inside a vehicle in the Carle Clinic parking lot. The child was found unharmed inside the...
Man caught pulling stolen bicycle behind him, police say
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A man was arrested in Champaign for stealing a bike. The University of Illinois Police Department says that 26-year-old Nicolas J. Burkhardt, of Knoxville, Tennessee, was arrested at 5:05 p.m. on Monday near Fifth and Healey streets. We're told police saw Burkhardt riding a bike...
1 man killed, 2 others wounded in Champaign shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — SECOND UPDATE:. The identity of a man who was fatally shot reportedly during a family party on Tuesday in Champaign has been identified as Rashaud S. Weatherall, 25, of Danville, according to Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup. The victim was pronounced dead at 6:09 p.m....
Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters among candidates for head coach vacancies
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — Defensive coordinator Ryan Walters of Illinois football, beginning to receive recognition for his groups stellar performance to start the season and is seeing his name brought up in conversation for multiple head coach vacancies. This Illini defense ranks among the best in not only the...
Suspects attack man after crash, steal vehicle
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Champaign Police are searching for the people responsible for a carjacking Wednesday night. We're told it happened around 7:15 p.m. near the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Olympian Drive. A 67-year-old man said his vehicle was rear-ended by an SUV. When he pulled over to...
Train car derails in Villa Grove
VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WRSP, WICS) — A train car derailed on Wednesday in Villa Grove near South Main Street, just east of the depot. City officials were notified around 7:30 p.m. All crossings within the city are currently blocked at this time. Emergency crews and local officials are working...
16-year-old sentenced to 40 years for murdering Vermilion County teens
CHICAGO (WCCU) — A 16-year-old from Danville will spend four decades in prison for the murder of two teens in Vermilion County. Dustin Cooper was sentenced to 40 years on first degree murder charges in the deaths of Wyatt Bailey, 19, from Oakwood, and Clayvonte Sloan, 16, from Danville.
Man charged after argument leads to shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A man is facing charges after an argument turned violent in Champaign last week. The shooting took place Friday just before 2 p.m. in the 2100 block of West White Street. Champaign Police say they found a 22-year-old with a gunshot wound to his leg...
Police search for person of interest in 16-year-old's shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help to identify a subject they believe is connected to a shooting. The Champaign Police Department said they were dispatched to the 2400 block of West Springfield Avenue, on September 16, for a report of a shooting with an injury.
