Read full article on original website
Related
wdhn.com
No big changes coming down the pipeline
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Our dew points are in the 40s this evening, so temperatures will be dropping fast. Overnight lows will be around 50 degrees with quite a few places bottoming out in the upper 40s. Thursday will be beautiful: perfectly sunny skies with temperatures quickly climbing from...
wdhn.com
Brush fires on the rise during dry conditions
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN) — During this time of the year, first responders are on high alert more than usual due to a rise in brush fires they typically see during the fall season. “It hasn’t rained in a couple of weeks so it’s very dry right now,” Slocomb Fire...
wdhn.com
Drought is causing problems for farmers as the peanut harvesting season kicks into gear
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Around the 4th of July, farmers across the Wiregrass plant their cotton and peanut crops. This year, farmers saw an average amount of rainfall in the month of July but didn’t get the rainfall they needed in August or in September. Now it’s...
wdhn.com
Enterprise Phase 3-A of road repaving gets underway
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—Enterprise is about to begin the third phase of its ongoing street resurfacing project. WDHN crews found several dozen streets totaling 16 miles of roadway that will “undergo a makeover” between now and the Fall of 2024. (nat. sound) Enterprise Housing Authority employee Stefan Griffin...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtvy.com
Missing fisherman found safe near Geneva
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - An Enterprise man was found safe several hours after he became stranded along the Choctawhatchee River near Geneva. “His motor quit on him after he put in at the river junction on Tuesday afternoon,” Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms told News 4. The junction is...
wdhn.com
Turn lanes are being built off Highway 52 in Central Geneva Co.
HARTFORD, ALA. (WDHN)—If you have traveled in central Geneva County in the last few weeks, you may have had to sit in traffic but help is on the way. Two additional lanes are being built on Highway 52 at a busy intersection. WDHN has learned it’ll be tied into...
wdhn.com
Troy looks to pack Veterans Memorial hosting Southern Miss
TROY, Ala. (WDHN) — This Saturday Troy returns home to the Vet after taking down Western Kentucky 34-27 on the road last weekend. Troy hosts Southern Mississippi at 6 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Gates open to fans 90 minutes before kickoff. Tickets can be purchased at the main...
wtvy.com
Enterprise holiday garbage schedule
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Due to Columbus Day, no garbage collection will take place on Monday, October 10. Trash scheduled for pick up on Monday will be collected on Tuesday, October 11. Any trash pick up regularly scheduled for Tuesdays will be picked up on Wednesday, October 12. Subscribe to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtvy.com
Dothan offering shuttle service ahead of football game
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As the Wiregrass gears up for the Wolves to host the Wildcats, Dothan Leisure Services and Dothan City Schools are making it easier for you to get to the game. A free shuttle service will be available to those who park at Dothan Preparatory Academy and...
wdhn.com
State Hwy. 167 work gets underway in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—A long-awaited transportation project got underway in Enterprise this week. The Alabama Department of Transportation’s goal is to get traffic to move smoother. along State Highway 167 which is a major hurricane evacuation route from Florida panhandle beaches. The work will add an additional lane both...
wdhn.com
Rose Hill Halloween Trunk or Treat event
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Leisure Services is celebrating Halloween with a spooktacular event. On Monday, October 31st, the Rose Hill Senior Center will be celebrating Halloween with a Trunk or Treat event. If you are 50 years or older and love treats please contact the Rose Hill Center...
Jackson County teens bringing relief to farmers hit by Ian
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Some local farmers in Jackson County are helping their own in the wake of Hurricane Ian. They are organizing targeted relief efforts for Southwest Florida ranchers and farmers affected by the storm. Garrison Glass and Bud Basford are just 18 years old. They have organized their own relief drive all by […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdhn.com
See the Moonlighters in the park, Dothan big band event!
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Get ready to have your evening filled with fun, food, friends and fantastic music as the Moonlighters fill the night sky with your favorite big band hits!. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets and a smile! Food vendors will be available on sight. This event is free...
wdhn.com
The City of Dothan recognized for major revitalization project
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The City of Dothan has been selected to receive the 2022 Franklin M. Setzer Urban Design Award. The award is presented by the Alabama Chapter of the American Planning Association and is nominated to the city by the Wiregrass Foundation. The award is given in...
wdhn.com
Coffee Co. EMA Director asks folks to donate what’s needed by Hurricane Ian victims
NEW BROCKTON, Ala., (WDHN)—Coffee County EMA Director James Brown who provided guidance in the Florida Panhandle following “Hurricane Michael” now may be asked to do the same for those affected by Ian. The Air Force “retiree” helped in 2018 with planning and moving supplies from Alabama into...
wdhn.com
New park and amphitheater coming to downtown Dothan in 2025
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The revitalization of downtown Dothan is coming along, now with the plans unveiled for a new park and amphitheater. The city of Dothan unveiled its plans at a public meeting Tuesday evening for the City Center’s Pedestrian Plaza. Here they asked those who were there to write down their notes or suggestions, so they could be a part of this ambitious project.
wdhn.com
Free shuttle service offered for Dothan vs Enterprise game
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Free shuttle services will be offered for the upcoming football game on Friday. Dothan Leisure Services and Dothan City Schools will be offering free shuttle service for anyone attending the upcoming Dothan High School versus Enterprise High School football game scheduled for Friday, October 7th at Rip Hewes Stadium.
wdhn.com
Halloween got kicked off a little early with the 2022 Witch Ride
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Some residents got to fill up their candy buckets a little early this year. As they attended the 2022 Dothan Witches Ride. This is the first time the event has been held in Dothan. Women from around the Wiregrass dressed up as their favorite witch...
wdhn.com
Water World needs your vote in national contest
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The City of Dothan’s water tank at Water World has been nominated as one of America’s best!. Water World needs your help to win the Tank of the Year. The water tank was built in 1979 and is a 1,500,000-gallon tank located at the entrance of Westgate Park. The colorful Water World logo was applied by a general contractor using 20 different shades of Tnemec.
wtvy.com
Houston County garbage pickup notice
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Even with the county holiday occurring October 10, Houston County Sanitation plans to run garbage pick up as usual. “Please be advised that Houston County Sanitation will be picking up household garbage as usual on Monday, October 10, 2022. Although this is a County holiday, there...
Comments / 0