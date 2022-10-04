Read full article on original website
Related
webcenterfairbanks.com
Challenges in contract negotiations for the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - As the Education Support Staff Association and the Fairbanks Educators Association continue to work on a new contract with the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in unintended consequences, putting the school district in a difficult situation for contract negotiations.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Doyon Foundation receives grant to expand language program
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Doyon Foundation has received a grant to expand their online language program into classroom settings. Doyon Languages Online, which began in 2012, is an online language education program designed to teach nine Athabascan languages plus Inupiaq. The overall goal of the online tool is to grow the community of speakers for these languages which are “endangered” according to Allan Hayton, the language revitalization program director.
kinyradio.com
Fairbanks International Airport named recipient of environmental achievement award
Environmental Manager, Elise Thomas, Airport Director, Angie Spear, and Alaska DOT&PF PFAS Program Manager, Sammy Cummings, pose with ACI-NA representatives at ACI-NA's annual conference in Minneapolis. (Courtesy photo) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Fairbanks International Airport received top honors for their environmental work on per-and polyfluorinated substances, or PFAS, used in...
Red wave: Fairbanks goes conservative, with David Pruhs winning city mayor by decisive margin
Early results are promising for conservative candidates in the local elections in Fairbanks, where conservatives won handily on Tuesday, and where missing precincts favor conservatives. Unofficial results:. The results of the Fairbanks election so far match the efforts of Interior Republicans, an independent group that mailed out hundreds of cards...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
webcenterfairbanks.com
Future Cities tours utility solar farm
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Alliance for Reason and Knowledge staged an event that was designed to make the public think about energy development for the future. The Alliance for Reason and Knowledge (A.R.K.) organized the Future Cities tour on Sunday, October 2 which encompassed a tour of Golden Valley Electric Association’s solar farm off of South Cushman in Fairbanks. During the tour Thomas DeLong, the chairman of GVEA’s board of directors, along with an engineer for the utility company spoke about renewable energy technology being utilized and developed in Alaska and elsewhere. Many topics came up including the use of wind, solar and hydro power across that state.
Alaskan DIY Hunter Tags the Ram of a Lifetime
What a ram! I thought enviously, hefting the heavy Dall head that long-time sheep hunter and Fairbanks resident Jerry Lees took here in Alaska this fall. It’s a truly special ram, and in 19 years of hunting sheep myself, I’ve never seen anything close to its equal on the hoof. The ram is 12 years old, and his unbroken right horn measures 46 5/8 inches long. It should easily make the Boone and Crockett record book—an exceptionally difficult benchmark to reach with Dall sheep.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Troopers sum up summer narcotics operation results
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Alaska Department of Public Safety joined by Alaska Department of Health officials and local, state, and federal law enforcement partners announced the results of a summer operation that targeted drug seizures across the state during a live press briefing in Anchorage today. Over 212 pounds...
alaskasnewssource.com
Coast Guard’s largest vessel reaches North Pole
NORTH POLE (KTUU) - The U.S. Coast Guard cutter Healy became only the second American ship to make an unaccompanied stop at the top of the world when the icebreaker reached the North Pole on Friday. While the trip to the extreme north is an exciting one for Coast Guard...
IN THIS ARTICLE
travelawaits.com
7 Things I Loved, Plus 4 Things I Didn’t During Princess’s Alaska Cruisetour
On my first morning after embarking on the Royal Princess Hamilton Cruise ship on a sea and land cruise from Vancouver through the Inside Passage of Alaska and up to Fairbanks, I sat on my portside balcony and watched the gray seas as the pale morning sun rose. A sudden...
unusualplaces.org
Igloo City: Alaska’s Igloo Resort Town That Never Was
For decades, travelers driving the rustic road between Anchorage and Fairbanks, Alaska have been captivated by a large concrete igloo which locals lovingly refer to as the “Parks Highway Igloo.” The Parks Highway Igloo was supposed to be the centerpiece of a resort town called Igloo City, but building code infractions prevented the building from ever being completed. Now the Parks Highway Igloo sits silent and abandoned—adorned with graffiti when it isn’t covered in a fresh coat of snow.
Comments / 0