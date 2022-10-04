ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

WWEEK

Local Coffee Roaster and Cafe, Push x Pull, Is Expanding

Push x Pull, the Portland coffee roaster and cafe distinctively dedicated to natural-process beans, is expanding. Push x Pull is owned by Christopher Hall, who founded the business, and Emma Reeves, who joined as an owner after working for Hall and managing the cafe on Southeast Stark Street. Both can barely contain their glee while talking about the next chapters for their humble coffee shop.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

What to Do in Portland (Oct. 5-11, 2022)

LISTEN: Thursday Night Music Series at Vino Veritas. Vino Veritas, named Portland’s Best Wine Bar in our Best of Portland readers’ poll this year, is hosting pianists every Thursday evening in October, starting with local celeb Tom Grant. Grant joins the venue’s resident musician, Brent Follis, who’s known for his swing beats and masterful percussion. Vino Veritas welcomes all levels of wine drinkers, from legit snob to box enthusiast, but no matter where you are on that spectrum, keep in mind that reservations are recommended. Vino Veritas, 7835 SE Stark St., 503-208-2583, vinoveritaspdx.com. 7:30-10 pm Thursday, Oct. 6. No cover.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Jojo’s Long-Anticipated Brick-and-Mortar Has Finally Opened in the Pearl District. Believe the Hype.

A stationary version of the much-loved Jojo food cart has arrived in Northwest Portland. After a quick soft opening, the new Jojo storefront—a roomy corner space, long on natural light—at Northwest 13th Avenue and Kearney Street opened its doors on Thursday, Sept. 15, and was immediately overwhelmed with affection from fans of the currently closed cart and curious acolytes-in-waiting.
PORTLAND, OR
wnns.com

Allegedly… The Best Food City in America Is…

Portland, Oregon has just been named the best city for foodies in the entire United States. The term “foodie” refers to people who love gourmet dining and discovering new and unique flavors from food carts to their own kitchen. WalletHub recently compared more than 180 U.S. cities using...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Award-winning Portland chef identified as bicyclist killed in crash

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified the bicyclist killed Tuesday near Cleveland High School as accomplished Portland chef Sarah Pliner. At about 11:49 a.m. Tuesday, emergency crews responded to the crash at Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 26th Avenue. Officers arrived to the scene and found Pliner who was hit by a semi-truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Mobile Butcher Sea Breeze Farm Has Begun Parking in Northwest Portland One Night a Week

The Sea Breeze Farm butcher truck—a “camion boucherie”—appeared like an apparition one late summer night on a familiar Northwest Portland street corner. From a distance, driving by, it was hard to tell what culinary drama might be unfolding under the truck’s awning, the space drenched in come-hither white light. Clearly, something special was afoot, but what could it be? Passersby, myself included, were irresistibly drawn to the strange new spectacle.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Message in a bottle leads man on search for writer from Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Clint Buffington is from the notably landlocked state of Utah — but when he found his first bottled note on a beach after college, he was hooked. “If you can find one, there have to be others, there has to be a way to find more," he said. "It turns out the secret to that is walking a lot."
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

The Bridgetown Bluegrass Festival Is Back

Every Monday night or so before the pandemic, Americana band Never Come Down put on a free concert at Ranger Station on Southeast Hawthorne. In the beginning, they played even when no one showed up. For weeks and weeks, the five-piece band perfected their sound. Crowds couldn’t help but be...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Noted Chef Sarah Pliner Killed While Cycling Near Cleveland High School

Celebrated Portland chef Sarah Pliner, 50, was killed by a truck while biking through the intersection of Southeast Powell Boulevard and 26th Avenue yesterday, the Portland Police Bureau said. Officers responded just before noon to a crash near Cleveland High School and found Pliner dead at the scene. The driver...
PORTLAND, OR
thereflector.com

First Clark County Roadster Show to be hosted in Ridgefield

The Clark County Event Center in Ridgefield will host the first Clark County Roadster Show on Oct. 8 and Oct. 9. Organizer Patrick Haynes has a love for cars and is excited to see what the community has to show off. “(People can expect) some of the coolest hot rods...
RIDGEFIELD, WA
The Newberg Graphic

A to Z Wineworks sells to Washington winery giant

Ste. Michelle Wine Estates purchases the Newberg winery for an undisclosed price in September The largest winery in the Northwest significantly expanded its presence last month with the acquisition of a major player in the Yamhill County wine scene. Newberg's A to Z Wineworks and its subsidiary Rex Hill were purchased by Ste. Michelle Wine Estates in September, adding to a portfolio that includes the 2006 purchase of Dundee's Erath Winery. It is the first major acquisition for Ste. Michelle since it was purchased by the private equity firm Sycamore Partners for $1.2 billion in July 2021. "Erath and A...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR

