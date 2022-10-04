Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A New Study Said This City Is the “Best Foodie City” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesPortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Woman accused of killing boyfriend 2 months ago remains at largeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: OHA says masks still required in health care settings despite updated CDC guidanceEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: 3 suspects arraigned for homicides over weekend and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: City sees 4 homicides in 24 hours, nonprofit provides Oregon schools with NarcanEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
WWEEK
Local Coffee Roaster and Cafe, Push x Pull, Is Expanding
Push x Pull, the Portland coffee roaster and cafe distinctively dedicated to natural-process beans, is expanding. Push x Pull is owned by Christopher Hall, who founded the business, and Emma Reeves, who joined as an owner after working for Hall and managing the cafe on Southeast Stark Street. Both can barely contain their glee while talking about the next chapters for their humble coffee shop.
Portland chef Sarah Pliner, killed while riding bicycle Tuesday, remembered as ‘force of nature’
One day after she was struck and killed while riding her bike to work in Southeast Portland, colleagues remembered chef Sarah Pliner as a “force of nature” in the Portland restaurant industry. Pliner, who was best known for bringing a fine-dining sensibility to Northeast Alberta Street through her...
WWEEK
What to Do in Portland (Oct. 5-11, 2022)
LISTEN: Thursday Night Music Series at Vino Veritas. Vino Veritas, named Portland’s Best Wine Bar in our Best of Portland readers’ poll this year, is hosting pianists every Thursday evening in October, starting with local celeb Tom Grant. Grant joins the venue’s resident musician, Brent Follis, who’s known for his swing beats and masterful percussion. Vino Veritas welcomes all levels of wine drinkers, from legit snob to box enthusiast, but no matter where you are on that spectrum, keep in mind that reservations are recommended. Vino Veritas, 7835 SE Stark St., 503-208-2583, vinoveritaspdx.com. 7:30-10 pm Thursday, Oct. 6. No cover.
WWEEK
Jojo’s Long-Anticipated Brick-and-Mortar Has Finally Opened in the Pearl District. Believe the Hype.
A stationary version of the much-loved Jojo food cart has arrived in Northwest Portland. After a quick soft opening, the new Jojo storefront—a roomy corner space, long on natural light—at Northwest 13th Avenue and Kearney Street opened its doors on Thursday, Sept. 15, and was immediately overwhelmed with affection from fans of the currently closed cart and curious acolytes-in-waiting.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnns.com
Allegedly… The Best Food City in America Is…
Portland, Oregon has just been named the best city for foodies in the entire United States. The term “foodie” refers to people who love gourmet dining and discovering new and unique flavors from food carts to their own kitchen. WalletHub recently compared more than 180 U.S. cities using...
Portland’s iconic elk statue, in need of $1.3M makeover, eyes spring return to downtown
Portland’s iconic elk statue — along with its stately granite fountain — could be fully restored and returned to Southwest Main Street by early spring, a city official told The Oregonian/OregonLive on Tuesday. Jeff Hawthorne, the city’s arts program manager, provided the six-month timeline a day after...
kptv.com
Award-winning Portland chef identified as bicyclist killed in crash
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified the bicyclist killed Tuesday near Cleveland High School as accomplished Portland chef Sarah Pliner. At about 11:49 a.m. Tuesday, emergency crews responded to the crash at Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 26th Avenue. Officers arrived to the scene and found Pliner who was hit by a semi-truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
KGW
Man vacationing in the Caribbean finds message in a bottle penned by Portland resident
Clint Buffington is from Utah, and he hunts for bottled messages. Now he’s trying to track down “Jim,” one of two letter-writers who launched a note in Florida.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kohr Explores: Vancouver’s food scene with Dine the Couve
Here's another good reason to hop over the Interstate Bridge. Vancouver's rapidly expanding food scene will be on full display for Dine the Couve.
WWEEK
Mobile Butcher Sea Breeze Farm Has Begun Parking in Northwest Portland One Night a Week
The Sea Breeze Farm butcher truck—a “camion boucherie”—appeared like an apparition one late summer night on a familiar Northwest Portland street corner. From a distance, driving by, it was hard to tell what culinary drama might be unfolding under the truck’s awning, the space drenched in come-hither white light. Clearly, something special was afoot, but what could it be? Passersby, myself included, were irresistibly drawn to the strange new spectacle.
Customers upset after Salt & Straw sells out of Chocolate Tacolates in minutes
Salt & Straw’s limited-edition Chocolate Tacolate went on sale Tuesday morning, but sold out almost faster than you can say National Taco Day.
How to make a sloe gin fizz in Portland to toast Loretta Lynn
Are you looking for a way to honor Loretta Lynn’s legacy today, after learning of her death at 90? Here’s a plan: First listen to the song “Portland, Oregon” and then find (or make) a sloe gin fizz. In the song, Lynn and Jack White recall...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Message in a bottle leads man on search for writer from Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Clint Buffington is from the notably landlocked state of Utah — but when he found his first bottled note on a beach after college, he was hooked. “If you can find one, there have to be others, there has to be a way to find more," he said. "It turns out the secret to that is walking a lot."
WWEEK
The Bridgetown Bluegrass Festival Is Back
Every Monday night or so before the pandemic, Americana band Never Come Down put on a free concert at Ranger Station on Southeast Hawthorne. In the beginning, they played even when no one showed up. For weeks and weeks, the five-piece band perfected their sound. Crowds couldn’t help but be...
WWEEK
Noted Chef Sarah Pliner Killed While Cycling Near Cleveland High School
Celebrated Portland chef Sarah Pliner, 50, was killed by a truck while biking through the intersection of Southeast Powell Boulevard and 26th Avenue yesterday, the Portland Police Bureau said. Officers responded just before noon to a crash near Cleveland High School and found Pliner dead at the scene. The driver...
REVEALED: America's wokest city is its whitest! BLM base Portland has white population of 66.4% - while Detroit has the smallest proportion at 9.5%
Portland, one of America's most woke cities and hub of the Black Lives Matter movement, is also the whitest among cities with a population of more than 200,000, new census data has revealed. The data says that 66.4 percent of the city's residents identify as non-Hispanic white. That's more than...
WWEEK
Popular Columbia River Gorge Sternwheeler Cruises Appear to Be Coming to an End Under Their Current Operator
The iconic Columbia River Sternwheeler may take its final cruise at the end of this year—at least under its current operators. Today, the general manager of Portland Spirit announced in a subscriber email that the business would no longer handle the vessel as of Jan. 1, 2023. The beloved...
Celebrate Loretta Lynn by listening to her song ‘Portland, Oregon’
Country music fans are mourning legendary performer Loretta Lynn, who died Tuesday at the age of 90. Lynn’s impact on culture can’t really be underestimated. She was a country music fixture since the 1960s and never shied away from talking about real issues. Just take a listen to her song called “The Pill” about the power of birth control.
thereflector.com
First Clark County Roadster Show to be hosted in Ridgefield
The Clark County Event Center in Ridgefield will host the first Clark County Roadster Show on Oct. 8 and Oct. 9. Organizer Patrick Haynes has a love for cars and is excited to see what the community has to show off. “(People can expect) some of the coolest hot rods...
A to Z Wineworks sells to Washington winery giant
Ste. Michelle Wine Estates purchases the Newberg winery for an undisclosed price in September The largest winery in the Northwest significantly expanded its presence last month with the acquisition of a major player in the Yamhill County wine scene. Newberg's A to Z Wineworks and its subsidiary Rex Hill were purchased by Ste. Michelle Wine Estates in September, adding to a portfolio that includes the 2006 purchase of Dundee's Erath Winery. It is the first major acquisition for Ste. Michelle since it was purchased by the private equity firm Sycamore Partners for $1.2 billion in July 2021. "Erath and A...
Comments / 0