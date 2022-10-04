ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden winks at ‘Mean Girls’ day: ‘Get in, folks. We’re building a better America’

By Tristan Lejeune
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
Greg Nash President Biden greets guests after addressing a reception during the Democratic National Committee summer meeting at the Gaylord National in National Harbor, Md., on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

President Biden on Monday paid lighthearted tribute to “Mean Girls” day, tweaking a popular meme to suit his optimistic message.

In a brief classroom scene from the Tina Fey-written high school comedy, the character of Aaron, played by Jonathan Bennett, asks Lindsay Lohan’s Cady to remind him of the current date. Her response, Oct. 3, has become an unofficial holiday for fans to celebrate the 2004 film.

But it was another iconic moment from the movie that Biden paraphrased on Twitter on Monday.

“Get in, folks. We’re building a better America,” the president tweeted, along with a photo of himself apparently having just pulled up in a British racing green sports car.

The tweet paid homage to a famous line from Rachel McAdams’s alpha character, Regina George: “Get in, loser. We’re going shopping.”

No indications have been given about whether the Biden administration is still trying to make “fetch” happen.

TheThumper
2d ago

exactly where is this "better America" Biden keeps talking about? it's like his whole administration is a circus and the clown is in control

Al Morey
2d ago

Sick as sick as biden is!!!! I still do not understand why people voted him in office. If he wins 2024 election every one in America will suffer even more!!

Jennifer Hamilton
2d ago

no they're not. go to the UN website and read their agenda 30 plan if you want to know whats REALLY going on

