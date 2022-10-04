ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana DOTD Announced Low Bid for New Pair of Cameron Ferry Vessels That Will be Powered by Upgradable Electric Thrusters

Louisiana DOTD Announced Low Bid for New Pair of Cameron Ferry Vessels That Will be Powered by Upgradable Electric Thrusters. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced on October 5, 2022, that it had received an apparent low bid for the building of two new ferry boats for Cameron Parish’s Cameron crossing. Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors, LLC of Houma placed the lowest bid of $49,706,865.
CAMERON PARISH, LA
Top 10 Richest Areas In Louisiana

Where do the richest people in Louisiana live? We'll count down the top ten locations by zip code. Recently we wrote an article about the Louisiana city with the most billionaires in the state. Gayle Benson of New Orleans was at the top of the list, with a net worth of $3.4 billion. She got her wealth by co-owning the Saints, the New Orleans Pelicans NBA basketball team, and several car lots.
LOUISIANA STATE
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

Almost everybody loves pizza and craves it from time to time. While it's definitely not something that you should have on a daily basis, it's more than alright to enjoy it occasionally. With that in mind, if you live in Louisiana or travel there often, here are four amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that have excellent online reviews.
LOUISIANA STATE
Need Some Wind Therapy? Here’s the Best Road to Ride in Louisiana

I haven't been on a motorcycle in years, but Sunday I got some much-needed 'wind therapy' with a friend who took me out riding our beautiful Louisiana backroads!. I won't lie, I've been scared of motorcycles for years, but I found out Sunday, I was really just scared of the people I was riding with. They were idiots that took unnecessary risks on crotch rockets. But I felt free as a bird and safe on the back of my friend's 2017 Harley Street Glide. They say stress kills, but I do believe I found the cure. That bike is a beast and now I'm hooked!
LOUISIANA STATE
Five Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations on Rockefeller Refuge, 204 Pounds Donated to Charity

Five Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations on Rockefeller Refuge, 204 Pounds Donated to Charity. Louisiana – On October 3, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that on September 27 and October 1, 2022, enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational shrimping offenses on Rockefeller Refuge.
ABBEVILLE, LA
Check Out the Top 10 Most Ghetto Towns in Louisiana

It's no secret that Louisiana has issues when it comes to poverty, education, blight, and crime, these towns just seem to have more than others. This list and the rankings listed below came from RoadSnacks.net. But after reading through their info, I went on the hunt for updated statistics thanks to the U.S. Census Bureau and USA.com.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Governor Edwards Extends Louisiana’s Energy Transition Leadership and Stimulates Economic Growth of London Economic Mission

Louisiana Governor Edwards Extends Louisiana’s Energy Transition Leadership and Stimulates Economic Growth of London Economic Mission. Louisiana / London, UK — The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on September 30, 2022, that John Bel Edwards and a delegation of state officials and business leaders met with top executives of major global companies operating in Louisiana for a daylong series of conversations about the energy transition. The debates ranged from the implications of the Russia-Ukraine war on European demand for Louisiana natural gas to the construction of offshore wind, hydrogen, biomass, and renewable fuels business clusters around the state.
LOUISIANA STATE
Use of school safety smartphone app expands across Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Education is encouraging school systems across the state to adopt the free Crimestoppers GNO Safe Schools Louisiana Program and its Say It Here smartphone app. The app allows middle and high school users to anonymously report violence, criminal activity, bullying, mental...
LOUISIANA STATE
Letters: Cameras now reality in self-contained special education classrooms

Great news for parents who badly need some: Louisiana has at last funded cameras for self-contained special education classrooms. Parents of students in these classrooms in public schools can now request cameras that record both audio and video. This is win-win-win: safety and dignity for students with disabilities; accountability for...
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana taxpayers have until Oct. 6 to claim state tax refunds

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) says taxpayers in the state have until Thursday, Oct. 6 to claim income tax refunds before they head to the Unclaimed Property fund. The department said it sent letters in August notifying Louisianans of unclaimed property to 20,400 taxpayers. However, only 4,000 have responded […]
LOUISIANA STATE

