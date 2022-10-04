I haven't been on a motorcycle in years, but Sunday I got some much-needed 'wind therapy' with a friend who took me out riding our beautiful Louisiana backroads!. I won't lie, I've been scared of motorcycles for years, but I found out Sunday, I was really just scared of the people I was riding with. They were idiots that took unnecessary risks on crotch rockets. But I felt free as a bird and safe on the back of my friend's 2017 Harley Street Glide. They say stress kills, but I do believe I found the cure. That bike is a beast and now I'm hooked!

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO