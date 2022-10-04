ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian ‘Give Everything to Their Workouts,’ Says Their Former Personal Trainer Gunnar Peterson

By Michelle McGahan
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UCZJP_0iKl7VON00
Kim and Khloe Kardashian. Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Keeping up with the Kardashians’ … workout routines! Gunnar Peterson, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian’s former personal trainer, let Us Weekly in on the sisters’ secret to success — both in and out of the gym.

“It’s not about the workout itself, it’s about the intensity. They both go for it and they give everything to their workouts,” the fitness guru exclusively told Us at the Strong NY Fitness and Wellness Festival at Chelsea Piers Fitness in New York City on Saturday, October 1 about the Kardashians’ mindset. “That’s why the family is successful. … People don’t realize that they’re super hard workers and if you put that work ethic towards anything and you’re going to have success.”

Peterson — whose celebrity clientele has also included Tom Brady, Mike Tyson, Rebel Wilson and more — specifically touched on the 38-year-old Good American cofounder’s approach when it comes to weight loss. (Khloé, who is mom of 4-year-old True and a 2-month-old baby boy with ex Tristan Thompson, revealed in 2020 that she lost 60 pounds after giving birth to True.)

“Khloé’s a worker,” Peterson explained, adding, “If she wanted … whatever number she wanted to weigh, she would get there because of how she approaches her fitness.”

In May 2020, the Revenge Body alum shared on sister Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh livestream that “diet and exercise go hand in hand” when “you’re trying to lose a significant amount of weight.” At the time, Khloé revealed she wasn’t super focused on what she ate — “I’m like the Cookie Monster for quesadillas,” she joked — but rather concentrating on “put[ting] more effort into the gym than the kitchen.”

Though Peterson declined to list any of the Kardashians’ specific gym routines — “the workouts change daily,” he shared with Us — the trainer noted that “the one thing that’s consistent is the fact that Khloe shows up and the fact that there’s intensity on the floor. That’s just how it is.”

Kim, for her part, has also made headlines for her dedication in the gym. The 41-year-old Skims founder caused a stir in May when revealing she lost 21 pounds in three weeks in order to fit into her Marilyn Monroe Met Gala dress. In the wake of the controversy, the Kardashians star’s trainer, Don-A-Matrix, claimed to TMZ that Kim lost weight in a “healthy,” albeit expedited, way.

“[Kim] works, like, really hard, so I was there through the process. It wasn’t, like, a starving herself type of thing. I mean, she’s been on a balanced diet,” the trainer said. “At times, she wouldn’t eat as much, but the second thing is she really put the work in. We were working out sometimes twice a day.”

As for Peterson’s recommended method for quick weight loss — say, 10 pounds in two weeks — he told Us to “lift weights and sleep more.” Nutrition-wise, the Nashville-based trainer noted, “I would say stick to foods in their natural state. That’s the way to do it.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shefinds

Fans Think Kylie Jenner Has 'Botched' Plastic Surgery In Her Latest Instagram Post: 'She Looks 50'

Although Kylie Jenner finally admitted to getting lip fillers (the same ones she denied having for years!) the same can’t be said for other alleged cosmetic treatments, as she, along with the rest of her famous family, don’t seem to be very forthcoming when it comes to talking about what they have and haven’t had done. (Hence why we were totally shocked when Khloé Kardashian confessed to having a nose job in 2018!) However, fans are more than convinced that the 25-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder recently had some “botched” plastic surgery, as the difference in her appearance in recent Instagram pictures was hard to ignore!
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Fans Think Khloé Kardashian Is ‘Wasting Away’ After New Miami Beach Photos Surface: ‘She's Gone Too Far’

Fans are expressing concerns over Khloé Kardashian‘s appearance after the reality star, 38, was just spotted playing on a beach with her daughter and niece while donning a skintight black tank top and leggings outfit. Paparazzi-snapped pics emerged this week of the Good American founder in Malibu sporting what many fans are dubbing a “scarily smaller” frame.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Entertainment
In Style

Megan Fox’s Skintight Denim Set Wasn’t Actually Denim at All

While jeggings may remain one of the most controversial Millennial-loved trends, maybe ever, Megan Fox just made a case for their return to the mainstream while taking the skintight pants to a whole new level. On Sunday, the actress shared a trio of photos on Instagram showcasing the full body-hugging...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebel Wilson
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Mike Tyson
Person
Khloe Kardashian
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Life and Style Weekly

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s Baby Boy Is Precious: 1st Photo of Their Son

Meet Khloé’s baby! Khloé Kardashian gave the first glimpse of baby No. 2 during the season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday, September 22. “Ever since December, it’s been this dark cloud looming over me. Every single day, I’ve been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy,” Khloé gushed after the arrival of her sweet son. “It’s almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me.”
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Kim Kardashian Says She Received 'a Different Level of Respect' When She Was with Kanye West

Karwai Tang/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Kim Kardashian is opening up about how her relationship with Kanye West impacted her celebrity status. Speaking with Interview editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg for the magazine's September 2022 American Dream issue, the SKIMS founder, 41, recalled the moment she realized she "arrived in high society."
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Forget Private Jet Controversies: Kris Jenner Admits To Buying Whole Apartment To Wrap Gifts And Then Forgetting About It

The Kardashians and Jenners get called out for a lot of things, from multiple Kim Kardashian PhotoShop fails to Kylie Jenner’s private jet flex. The family makes such an obscene amount of money — the two previously mentioned sisters are actual billionaires — that we normal folk simply cannot fathom living our lives the way the reality stars do. But when it comes to being unrelatable, matriarch Kris Jenner may have taken the cake in the Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, when she admitted that she had an entire Beverly Hills condo in which to do her gift-wrapping, and that she’d forgotten it was there.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
People

Sheryl Underwood Opens Up to PEOPLE About Her 90-Lb. Weight Loss: 'I Feel Amazing'

The host of The Talk showcases her new figure and talks about the lifestyle changes she made to feel healthier: "I really wanted to get ahead of it" New Season, New Outlook Viewers of The Talk may be noticing something different about host Sheryl Underwood. Over the past several months, the 58-year-old has been making lifestyle changes, losing 90 lbs. through cleaner eating and Wegovy, a weekly injectible that helps suppress her appetite.  "I feel amazing when I look at the lab work: normal,...
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#The Strong Ny Fitness#Kardashians#American
seventeen.com

Kim Kardashian Racks Up a Bill in Credit Card Earrings and Pantashoes

Cha-ching! That’s the sound of Kim Kardashian swiping her credit card…wait, what? They’re earrings, you say? 👀 💳. Yes — and they cost a pretty penny, too. Kim made waves on her way to film Good Morning America in a full Balenciaga outfit, including their highly-sought after (and sold-out) $425 black card earrings. The reality star's style statement has us thinking about what other necessities we could turn into high-fashion moments — car keys? Phone chargers? The possibilities are endless.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Peek Inside Kim Kardashian's $70M Malibu Bluffs Mansion Previously Owned by Cindy Crawford

Kim Kardashian just bought a new mansion for a staggering $70.4 million, and it is a sight to behold. According to a report by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the house is in the Encinal Bluffs neighborhood in Malibu, California, and it previously belonged to actress and model Cindy Crawford. The real estate listing photos allow us to take a tour of the home for ourselves before Kardashian and her kids get settled in.
MALIBU, CA
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

222K+
Followers
22K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy