ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago First Alert Weather: Tuesday to bring sunny skies and low 70s

By Albert Ramon
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zvI3G_0iKl7EdG00

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cooler later this week 02:43

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Clear skies and cool tonight with lows in the upper 40s in Chicago, but in the mid 30s in the western suburbs and for parts of Northwest Indiana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PntjZ_0iKl7EdG00
CBS
CBS

Sunny skies and beautiful for Tuesday with highs in the low 70. The coolest spots on Tuesday will be near the lakeshore where temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44xhzS_0iKl7EdG00
CBS

Mostly sunny and nice for Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qKWcJ_0iKl7EdG00
CBS

A front arrives Thursday with a chance for showers and cooler air. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Much cooler for Friday with highs in the lower 50s. Friday night will be cold with lows in the 30s including freezing temperatures for areas outside of Chicago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OtCCP_0iKl7EdG00
CBS

Cool this weekend with highs in the upper 50s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Low 48°

TUESDAY: Sunny skies. High 72°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 76°

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kkp9G_0iKl7EdG00
CBS

Fall Foliage Report:

This week Lake County will see near peak fall foliage. Chicago will be experiencing patchy fall foliage, while minimal leaf change is expected for areas to the south. Peak fall foliage for Chicago is expected around the week of October 24th.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LHyxT_0iKl7EdG00
CBS

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Pleasant, cool weather ahead of warmup

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Pleasantly cool weather will continue in the Chicago area through midweek as temperatures warm up. Then a quick front brings a chance of rain and a drop in temperatures. Saturday night will bring mostly clear skies and a low temperature of 41 degrees. Expect Sunday to be mostly sunny and chilly to start the Chicago Marathon. Then conditions remain sunny and cool most of the day. Things will slowly warm up after that, and rain returns Wednesday, followed by a cooldown. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

First Alert Weather: Sunny, yet cold day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cold air in place with crystal clear skies. A Freeze Warning for some areas until 8 a.m. (at 2:30 a.m. some areas have already dropped to freezing.) Frost elsewhere.We'll see warmer temps each day until midweek, then we turn colder.StatsNormal High- 66Friday-57Today- 58Sunrise- 6:56AMForecastTODAY: Sunny, breezy, cool. High 58TONIGHT: Clear, 43SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. High 67
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Freeze Warning for areas north and west of Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Freeze Warning is in effect for areas north and west of Chicago, including for Waukegan, Aurora, McHenry, DeKalb and Ottawa. According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, a Frost Advisory is in effect for northern and southern Cook County, DuPage, Will and Kankakee County. Most of Northwest Indiana is also included in the Frost Advisory.Clear skies and cold tonight. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s in Chicago, but in the upper 20s and low 30s in the suburbs. Sunny skies and breezy for Saturday. Highs will be cool in the upper 50s and low 60s.Sunday morning will be in the low 40s for the Chicago Marathon. Mostly clear skies in the morning on Sunday, then partly cloudy and milder in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.Warming temperatures Monday and Tuesday. Showers and low 70s for Wednesday, then cooling down Thursday and Friday of next week. TONIGHT: Clear skies and cold. Low 37°SATURDAY: Sunny, breezy and cool. High 58°SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and milder. High 67°
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

First Alert Weather: Starting off nice, rain later in the day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Today features more clouds than sunshine with temperatures spiking into the 70s around midday and falling through the 60s into the 50s by afternoon. Winds will shift from southwest to northeast and become gusty as a front passes through. Lake effect showers tomorrow and noticeably cooler in the 50s. The weather improves this weekend. TODAY: MORE CLOUDS THAN SUN, SCATTERED SHOWERS & WINDY High: 72TONIGHT: CHANCE OF SHOWERS LOW: 45TOMORROW: NOTICEABLY COOLER, LAKE EFFECT SHOWERS HIGH: 54
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
CBS Chicago

Runners take on Abbott Chicago 5k ahead of Chicago Marathon

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's marathon weekend in Chicago! And Saturday morning runners hit the streets for a little warmup, taking part in the Abbott Chicago 5K in Grant Park. About 8,000 runners took part in the chilly race, and for each runner who finished, $2 will be donated to the American Diabetes Association. The main event takes place Sunday morning starting at 7:20. Then, 40,000 runners will participate. Some of them got ready for the big race at McCormick Place Saturday, even getting some last minute tips from fitness professionals. The runners are coming from all over the country and the world. Around 100...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Study shows traffic congestion in Chicago has returned to pre-pandemic levels

CHICAGO (CBS) – If you feel like you're crawling in gridlock traffic at almost all times of the day, you might be onto something.Researchers in Chicago said traffic has returned to the levels we saw before the pandemic.CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey showed us how in some cases, it's worse and how remote work schedules are playing a big role.Because of remote or hybrid schedules, drivers are hitting the road at all times of the day, making the congestion more unpredictable than it was before COVID-19 came to Chicago.The Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning has been tasked with studying when...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Harry Styles kicks off Chicago residency after pulling the plug on Thursday's opening night gig

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Pop superstary Harry Styles kicked off his Chicago residency Saturday night after pulling the plug on Thurday's opening night gig. Fans who lined up early and were denied the music Thursday were out in feathers and dark colors waiting for the Styles show. StudHub tickets Saturday night were starting around $300. For the die hards, the waiting and the spending were not a problem. He is taking over the United Center all week with five more shows by next Saturday. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Early voting begins Friday at two Chicago locations

CHICAGO (CBS) – Early voting begins Friday in the city of Chicago - but you can't go to your normal voting site just yet.Two locations will be open - the Loop supersite at 191 North Clark and the Chicago Board of Elections office at 69 West Washington.Early voting at Chicago's 50 ward sites starts on Oct. 24 and early voting begins for suburban Cook County voters on Oct. 12 also at 69 West Washington.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Alert#Sunny Skies#Northwest Indiana#Suburbs#Cbs Cbs Sunny#Cbs Cool#Cbs Fall Foliage Report
CBS Chicago

Red, Purple line trains snagged after man jumps in front of train, dies

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CTA Red and Purple lines were snagged for the evening rush Friday after a man jumped in front of a train and was killed.Police said a man of an unknown age jumped in front of a train at the Bryn Mawr stop in Edgewater. He was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead, police said.CBS 2's Kris Habermehl said the man ended up under a train. CTA personnel and police and fire crews were on the tracks at Bryn Mawr late Friday afternoon, and power was shut off to the tracks.The Chicago Transit Authority said trains initially were not running at all between Howard and Belmont. Some service later resumed, but trains by 5:40 p.m. were only running between Howard and Thorndale with limited service, and between Belmont and 95th.Shuttle buses are running between Thorndale and Belmont.CHECK: CTA Updates
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Marathon runners may notice some course changes this year

CHICAGO (CBS) – Let the stretching and carbo-loading begin.Chicago Marathon runners are lacing up and getting ready to head out for their big race on Sunday.Bib-pickup began on Thursday for a run that CBS 2's Lauren Victory learned will look different this year in more ways than one.Organizers said they're always making tweaks to the course. One of the big changes this year includes participants running down Wentworth, all the way until 33rd Street. Racers are cutting east and heading down 26th street to Michigan Avenue.Previously, cruising down Wentworth took runners along the Dan Ryan. They'd pass under viaducts in...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Plainfield couple's 'Stranger Things' Halloween display to be open on Friday and Saturday nights

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Good news for "Stranger Things" fans; after some debate, a Plainfield couple's viral Halloween display is here to stay. The Appel family's display that included a hovering mannequin depicting Sadie Sink's Max Mayfield character from "Stranger Things" will be open Friday nights from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturday nights from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.The display closed this past weekend barely after first opening.We learned that a neighbor took issue with crowds coming to look at the display. Thus, the Appel family said Sunday they had decided to take down the levitating Max and the rest of...
PLAINFIELD, IL
CBS Chicago

Harry Styles concert tonight at United Center postponed until Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Put away those colorful feather flocks and pack up those tents, because the show does not go on.The first of a series of six Harry Styles concerts at the United Center, scheduled for Thursday night, was postponed due to an illness among the band and crew.Styles' "Love On Tour" was supposed to have its first United Center show at 8 p.m., but the United Center announced Thursday afternoon the show has been postponed until Monday, and tickets for Thursday's concert will be honored for Monday's show.The other scheduled shows at the United Center are on Oct. 8,...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Chicago

CBS 2's Ryan Baker hosts the 15th annual Dancing with the Giordano Stars

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Park West was hopping last night with some fancy footwork to raise funds for a worthy cause. It was the 15th annual Dancing with the Giordano Stars and CBS 2's Ryan Baker served as the host for the festivities. The Hollywood-style dance competition benefits the Giordano Dance Company's health and wellness outreach program using jazz dance.The dance company is celebrating its 60th anniversary. They teach students in four underserved Chicago Public Schools. Last night's event raised over $206,000."Everyone did an outstanding job," Baker said. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

'The need is so great': Ex-store now furnishes space for Auburn Gresham Healthy Lifestyle Hub

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sitting vacant for 25 years, a former furniture store is now up and running as a community health and education center.CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reports the building got a makeover in hopes of bringing new opportunity to the Auburn Gresham neighborhood."It's amazing. I had envisioned bringing high quality health care to this community. I had no idea it would come out as beautiful as it is," said Carlos Nelson, chief executive officer of the Greater Auburn Gresham Development Corporation.What was once just an idea, photos and renderings of a space that Nelson dreamt up 10 years ago is now...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago man begins to pick up the pieces after Hurricane Ian ripped through his Florida home

CHICAGO (CBS) – Families are still working to pick up the pieces of what's left of their homes in the wake of Hurricane Ian in Florida.CBS 2's Marissa Perlman has been following one Chicago man as he made his way back to check on his Florida home.After what he called a nine-hour beating on Charlotte County, Florida, Brendan Burke drove from Chicago through town towards his home in Punta Gorda."You start to see a lot of trees down along the side of the highway. and you start to see a lot of service trucks," he said.After the hurricane, in Punta...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
CBS Chicago

Blue the macaw, part of program at Homewood-Flossmoor High School for nearly 20 years, has been found

FLOSSMOOR, Ill. (CBS) -- A beloved bird that went missing from a south suburban high school has been found, according to a Facebook post from the school. CBS 2's Marybel González reported Friday night, the macaw parrot known as Blue has been a fixture in the Homewood-Flossmoor High School community for 20 years, and has traveled the hallways with generations' worth of students.Blue's disappearance left a hole in students' hearts and faculty were eager to bring the beloved parrot home. "Blue is family, and we need Blue back," said Homewood-Flossmoor High School principal Dr. Clinton Alexander.Blue is part of the school's ZooBot zoology...
FLOSSMOOR, IL
CBS Chicago

Divvy bike thefts are depleting the fleet, and making it harder for people to get bikes

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Divvy bike was recently spotted a far away from home – all the way in Mexico City. A Chicago resident, Ruperto Vergara, spotted the bike while visiting family and was shocked. But it turns out the theft isn't all that surprising. CBS 2's Tara Molina has been digging into the bike share theft issue for weeks - and while they all don't end up in another country, she is told the stolen bikes are affecting the program and those who depend on it across the city. The theft issue is with regular pedal bikes,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Jeep crashes into building in Brainerd

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An SUV crashed into a building Friday morning in the Brainerd neighborhood.Slick roads might have contributed to the crash near 90th and Ashland.A white Jeep Grand Cherokee ended up partially inside a building, and one person was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital, where their condition was stabilized.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Eight people cast into water after five boats flip over on Lake Michigan in Evanston

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- Eight people ended up in the water Thursday evening after five boats capsized on Lake Michigan offshore from Evanston.Several people had to be rescued, after the boats flipped over near a breakwater in the lake at Dempster Street. Others got to shore on their own.The Evanston Fire Department said the boats capsized following a "sudden change in weather and lake conditions."Everyone was accounted for and all are okay. No one had to be hospitalized.Investigators believe they may have been part of a sailing club.
EVANSTON, IL
CBS Chicago

Rochester reaches $12M settlement for Daniel Prude's kids

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — City officials agreed to pay $12 million to the children of Daniel Prude, a Black man from Chicago who died after police held him down until he stopped breathing after encountering him running naked through the snowy streets of Rochester, New York.A federal judge approved the settlement in a court document filed Thursday. Rochester Mayor Malik D. Evans said in a statement that the agreement was "the best decision" for the city."It would have cost taxpayers even more to litigate, and would have placed a painful toll on our community," said Evans, who wasn't in office when...
ROCHESTER, NY
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
120K+
Followers
29K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy