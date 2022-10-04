Read full article on original website
Shamrock Series 2022: another great college football game is coming to Las Vegas this weekendEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Grand Prix Tickets 2023!ShaunMurfeeyLas Vegas, NV
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
Revisiting the Deadliest Mass Shooting in American HistoryHdogarLas Vegas, NV
Major off-price retail chain plans to open another location in NevadaKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
A’s Likely Headed to Las Vegas Strip After Oakland Drops Ball
Las Vegas has a lot of patience when it comes to waiting for the arrival of a major league sports team. Back in 2007, an investment group made a pitch to the National Hockey League's executive committee to bring a team to Sin City, but was not successful. It would be 10 more years before the city would land its first major league sports team and the NHL's Las Vegas Golden Knights would celebrate their inaugural season in 2017-18.
jammin1057.com
Play America’s Fastest Growing Sport Pickleball In Las Vegas
America has a new favorite sport and although the name may be misleading, it doesn’t involve “real” pickles. Invented in 1965, Pickleball started as a backyard game for children. The game can be played indoors or outdoors between two players (singles) or four players (doubles) using solid-faced paddles and a perforated hollow ball (similar to a whiffle ball). The appearance and manner of which it’s played resembles tennis however a pickleball court is less than a third of the size with its net height at 36-inches as compared to three-and-a-half feet for tennis.
ksl.com
Bed checks and business trips: No. 16 BYU, Notre Dame opting out of glitz of Las Vegas
PROVO — BYU's hype-fueled uniform reveal for this week's matchup with Notre Dame in Las Vegas included appearances by UFC Hall of Famer Forrest Griffin and Las Vegas headlining magician Mat Franco, a past winner of "America's Got Talent." But when it comes to the glitz and glamor of...
bloomberglaw.com
Long-Stalled Fontainebleau Las Vegas Hires Former Wynn Lawyer
Fontainebleau Las Vegas, a massive casino and resort project due to open a year from now, has named Stacie Michaels as its general counsel. Michaels most recently worked in private practice at Argentum Law, a Las Vegas-based law firm she joined as a partner nearly three years ago. She’s also a former general counsel at Wynn Las Vegas, a luxury hotel and casino on the Las Vegas Strip.
Tropicana Las Vegas Sold – Will It Be the Next Iconic Vegas Implosion?!?
On this week’s MtM Vegas we have so much to talk about including the big sale of the Tropicana Las Vegas. Before we dive in don’t forget to subscribe to the Miles to Memories YouTube channel to see every episode plus our Vegas reviews, guides and tours!. You...
vegas24seven.com
FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE ANNOUNCES RETURN OF EPIC DRINKSGIVING BLACKOUT PARTY WEDNESDAY, NOV. 23 WITH FLO RIDA
FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE ANNOUNCES RETURN OF EPIC DRINKSGIVING BLACKOUT PARTY WEDNESDAY, NOV. 23 WITH FLO RIDA. Multi-award-winning artist, Flo Rida, will host the highly anticipated Blackout party for Fremont Street Experience’s DrinksGiving party on November 23 alongside The Great Onesie Bar Crawl. (Photo Credit: Black Raven Films) Fremont Street...
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Henderson, NV
Jhomarie note: 4. LE cafe du lac is temporarily closed. https://prnt.sc/l7or0Ene-rCK https://prnt.sc/scldbqGIiwwq. Henderson, Nevada is a city southeast of downtown Las Vegas and is the second largest city in the state. What began as an area almost solely used for supplying magnesium during World War II later became a bustling community with an impressive nightlife and plenty of options for dining in style.
Fox5 KVVU
Members-only indoor golf club to open in southwest Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new members-only indoor golf club will open its doors in the southwest Las Vegas Valley, developers announced Wednesday. According to a news release, the facility, dubbed Chip Shots, will open its flagship location late spring 2023 near West Flamingo and the 215. Developers say...
Car crashes into Las Vegas day care
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A car crashed into a building that houses a day care on Wednesday. It happened just before 12:30 p.m. at 4270 South Rainbow Blvd., which appears to be a day care center, according to an online search of the address. Police are investigating the incident and said no injuries were reported. […]
963kklz.com
Top Cities Who ‘Swear’ The Most; See Where Las Vegas Ranks
There was a huge study done on SWEARING identifying the Top Ten big cities that swear the most and guess what, Las Vegas was NOT #1! Preply published the results of this study in a recent article that most people found surprising to say the least!. In fact, residents of...
Las Vegas Review-Journal files motion to stop search of murdered journalist Jeff German’s seized devices
A judge approved a motion filed by The Las Vegas Review-Journal Wednesday to block the state from searching late investigative journalist Jeff German's phone and computers seized after his murder.
Las Vegas ranks in top 10 of 100 best taco spots in the US, according to Yelp ratings
Looking for the best tacos to celebrate National Taco Day?
Las Vegas home prices stick at $450K; condos go higher to $270K
After dropping for three straight months, Las Vegas home prices stuck at $450,000 in September, according to a Thursday report.
gotodestinations.com
The Very Best Things to Do and See in Nevada
There’s so much to do in Nevada! From exploring the bustling city life of Las Vegas to enjoying the tranquil beauty of Lake Tahoe, there’s something for everyone in this state. And that’s not even mentioning all of the great hiking and camping opportunities in the nearby Sierra...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas homeowner fighting to get old internet box removed from yard
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Silverado Ranch resident said an old Century Link box in his yard poses a danger to his neighborhood. David Rounds said he nearly fell through the old unkempt box and has received no help from Century Link, which was recently purchased by Lumen. The company, he said, informed him it would be taken care of, but nothing has happened yet.
CCSD Superintendent Jara gets contract extension, big pay raise
In a dramatic reversal, the Clark County School District Board of trustees voted by the narrowest of margins to extend the contract of CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara.
Dominique Ansel Las Vegas Opens October 21
The cronut is about to arrive at Caesars Palace
historydaily.org
Benny Binion: How An Uneducated Errand Boy Shaped Downtown Vegas
Benny Binion is shown at the county jail here March 19 after his release from the federal penitentiary for tax evasion. (Bettmann/Getty Images) Lester "Benny" Binion was a sickly, uneducated kid who grew up to become a convicted murderer, yet by 1951, he had established himself in the fledgling gambling town of Las Vegas, where he opened a casino, hobnobbed with gangsters, learned the art of the gimmick, and didn't pay his taxes. His casino helped to turn Fremont Street into Glitter Gulch and set the stage for the lavish game halls to come.
Fox5 KVVU
Ed Sheeran announces show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - GRAMMY Award-winning artist Ed Sheeran has announced he will make a stop in Las Vegas as part of his upcoming “The Mathematics Tour.”. According to a news release, Sheeran’s “+ - = ÷ x Tour” will stop at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.
bouldercityreview.com
Hells Angels’ leader arrested in court
The reputed president of the Las Vegas Hells Angels was arrested during a court hearing Monday, Oct. 3, as officials continued to search for two suspects recently indicted on racketeering and gang charges in connection with a shooting that injured members of the rival Vagos Motorcycle Club. Richard Devries, 67,...
