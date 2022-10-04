America has a new favorite sport and although the name may be misleading, it doesn’t involve “real” pickles. Invented in 1965, Pickleball started as a backyard game for children. The game can be played indoors or outdoors between two players (singles) or four players (doubles) using solid-faced paddles and a perforated hollow ball (similar to a whiffle ball). The appearance and manner of which it’s played resembles tennis however a pickleball court is less than a third of the size with its net height at 36-inches as compared to three-and-a-half feet for tennis.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 21 HOURS AGO