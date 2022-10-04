ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheStreet

A’s Likely Headed to Las Vegas Strip After Oakland Drops Ball

Las Vegas has a lot of patience when it comes to waiting for the arrival of a major league sports team. Back in 2007, an investment group made a pitch to the National Hockey League's executive committee to bring a team to Sin City, but was not successful. It would be 10 more years before the city would land its first major league sports team and the NHL's Las Vegas Golden Knights would celebrate their inaugural season in 2017-18.
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

Play America’s Fastest Growing Sport Pickleball In Las Vegas

America has a new favorite sport and although the name may be misleading, it doesn’t involve “real” pickles. Invented in 1965, Pickleball started as a backyard game for children. The game can be played indoors or outdoors between two players (singles) or four players (doubles) using solid-faced paddles and a perforated hollow ball (similar to a whiffle ball). The appearance and manner of which it’s played resembles tennis however a pickleball court is less than a third of the size with its net height at 36-inches as compared to three-and-a-half feet for tennis.
LAS VEGAS, NV
bloomberglaw.com

Long-Stalled Fontainebleau Las Vegas Hires Former Wynn Lawyer

Fontainebleau Las Vegas, a massive casino and resort project due to open a year from now, has named Stacie Michaels as its general counsel. Michaels most recently worked in private practice at Argentum Law, a Las Vegas-based law firm she joined as a partner nearly three years ago. She’s also a former general counsel at Wynn Las Vegas, a luxury hotel and casino on the Las Vegas Strip.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
State
Washington State
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
vegas24seven.com

FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE ANNOUNCES RETURN OF EPIC DRINKSGIVING BLACKOUT PARTY WEDNESDAY, NOV. 23 WITH FLO RIDA

FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE ANNOUNCES RETURN OF EPIC DRINKSGIVING BLACKOUT PARTY WEDNESDAY, NOV. 23 WITH FLO RIDA. Multi-award-winning artist, Flo Rida, will host the highly anticipated Blackout party for Fremont Street Experience’s DrinksGiving party on November 23 alongside The Great Onesie Bar Crawl. (Photo Credit: Black Raven Films) Fremont Street...
LAS VEGAS, NV
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Henderson, NV

Jhomarie note: 4. LE cafe du lac is temporarily closed. https://prnt.sc/l7or0Ene-rCK https://prnt.sc/scldbqGIiwwq. Henderson, Nevada is a city southeast of downtown Las Vegas and is the second largest city in the state. What began as an area almost solely used for supplying magnesium during World War II later became a bustling community with an impressive nightlife and plenty of options for dining in style.
HENDERSON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Members-only indoor golf club to open in southwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new members-only indoor golf club will open its doors in the southwest Las Vegas Valley, developers announced Wednesday. According to a news release, the facility, dubbed Chip Shots, will open its flagship location late spring 2023 near West Flamingo and the 215. Developers say...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sacramento Kings#The Las Vegas Strip#Nhl#Major League Team#Oakland Raiders#The Montreal Expos#The Oakland Athletics#The Las Vegas Sun
8 News Now

Car crashes into Las Vegas day care

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A car crashed into a building that houses a day care on Wednesday. It happened just before 12:30 p.m. at 4270 South Rainbow Blvd., which appears to be a day care center, according to an online search of the address. Police are investigating the incident and said no injuries were reported. […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Top Cities Who ‘Swear’ The Most; See Where Las Vegas Ranks

There was a huge study done on SWEARING identifying the Top Ten big cities that swear the most and guess what, Las Vegas was NOT #1! Preply published the results of this study in a recent article that most people found surprising to say the least!. In fact, residents of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Hockey League
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
gotodestinations.com

The Very Best Things to Do and See in Nevada

There’s so much to do in Nevada! From exploring the bustling city life of Las Vegas to enjoying the tranquil beauty of Lake Tahoe, there’s something for everyone in this state. And that’s not even mentioning all of the great hiking and camping opportunities in the nearby Sierra...
NEVADA STATE
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas homeowner fighting to get old internet box removed from yard

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Silverado Ranch resident said an old Century Link box in his yard poses a danger to his neighborhood. David Rounds said he nearly fell through the old unkempt box and has received no help from Century Link, which was recently purchased by Lumen. The company, he said, informed him it would be taken care of, but nothing has happened yet.
LAS VEGAS, NV
historydaily.org

Benny Binion: How An Uneducated Errand Boy Shaped Downtown Vegas

Benny Binion is shown at the county jail here March 19 after his release from the federal penitentiary for tax evasion. (Bettmann/Getty Images) Lester "Benny" Binion was a sickly, uneducated kid who grew up to become a convicted murderer, yet by 1951, he had established himself in the fledgling gambling town of Las Vegas, where he opened a casino, hobnobbed with gangsters, learned the art of the gimmick, and didn't pay his taxes. His casino helped to turn Fremont Street into Glitter Gulch and set the stage for the lavish game halls to come.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Ed Sheeran announces show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - GRAMMY Award-winning artist Ed Sheeran has announced he will make a stop in Las Vegas as part of his upcoming “The Mathematics Tour.”. According to a news release, Sheeran’s “+ - = ÷ x Tour” will stop at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.
LAS VEGAS, NV
bouldercityreview.com

Hells Angels’ leader arrested in court

The reputed president of the Las Vegas Hells Angels was arrested during a court hearing Monday, Oct. 3, as officials continued to search for two suspects recently indicted on racketeering and gang charges in connection with a shooting that injured members of the rival Vagos Motorcycle Club. Richard Devries, 67,...
HENDERSON, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy