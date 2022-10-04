Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Report: Fan tackled by Rams' Bobby Wagner files police report
The fan who was tackled by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner after running onto the field reportedly has filed a police report. The protestor sprinted across the field at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara while holding a pink smoke bomb during the second quarter of the Rams' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.
Longtime Viking Signs with Packers
The Green Bay Packers evidently need more defensive roster depth and chose a former Minnesota Viking for the job on Tuesday. Linebacker Eric Wilson joined the Packers, added to the team’s depth chart just days before Green Bay squares off with the New York Giants in London. Wilson was...
Yardbarker
Should Raiders Move on from Derek Carr?
Love him or hate him, statistically, Carr has has been the best quarterback the Raiders have had in history. Of course, the game has evolved since the days of Ken Stabler and Jim Plunkett, but the fact remains. Since 2015, no quarterback has had more game winning drives (29) and fourth quarter comebacks (23) than Carr…
NFL・
Denver Broncos Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Running Back This Monday
The Denver Broncos are reportedly signing a veteran running back this Monday evening. The Broncos have lost Javonte Williams for the season. He suffered a season-ending knee injury on Sunday. Melvin Gordon is expected to be the starting running back moving forward, but it's likely that ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What did Aaron Rodgers say to Bailey Zappe after Patriots-Packers game?
New England Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe nearly did the unthinkable in beating Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in his first ever NFL start. It came down to the Packers defense stopping Zappe in overtime with Rodgers marching the ball downfield for veteran kicker Mason...
WISN
Packers prepare for their first trip to London
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur is relying on his NFL overseas experience as his team prepares to play the first international game in franchise history. After edging the New England Patriots 27-24 in overtime on Sunday, the Packers (3-1) began getting ready to play...
This Is the Vikings Best Unit
Matt Daniels, come on down. All offseason, the talk of the town was how explosive, efficient, and effective Kevin O’Connell’s offense would be or how tenacious, suffocating, and relentless Ed Donatell’s defense would be with Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith coming off the edge. However, through...
Falcons release starting defensive tackle Anthony Rush
In a surprise move Thursday, the Atlanta Falcons released defensive lineman Anthony Rush. The 26-year-old nose tackle had started all four games for the Falcons this season. However, as ESPN’s Michael Rothstein points out below, Rush had only played 33 percent of the team’s defensive snaps this season.
RELATED PEOPLE
Throwback Thursday: Giants, Packers light up scoreboard in 1971 opener
There was a lot of optimism surrounding the New York Giants heading into the 1971 season. They were coming off their first winning season since 1963, going 9-5 under head coach Alex Webster and finishing second in the NFC East. But things weren’t exactly on the upswing as they seemed...
Peter King Gives Bill Belichick Week 4 Award After Patriots-Packers Game
The Patriots suffered their third loss in four games this past Sunday, but Peter King believes Bill Belichick deserves a ton of credit for how New England performed in Week 4. The visitors strolled into Green Bay hobbled, as wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, cornerback Jalen Mills and starting quarterback Mac Jones all were inactive for the Patriots’ meeting with the Packers. New England’s situation at Lambeau Field quickly went from bad to worse, as rookie signal-caller Bailey Zappe was forced to spell an injured Brian Hoyer early in the first quarter.
Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 5 vs. Giants in London
With a Green Bay Packers Week 5 game scheduled against the New York Giants in London, a lot of eyes will be on this game. Ahead of the Packers-Giants game, we’ll be making our Packers Week 5 predictions. The Packers have started off the season 3-1 and are coming...
NFL Analysis Network
Patriots’ Bill Belichick Showers Packers’ Aaron Rodgers With Praise
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers got a scare on Sunday afternoon in their game against Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. The visiting Patriots were without their starting quarterback, Mac Jones, who was dealing with a high ankle sprain. Backup Brian Hoyer didn’t last very long either, as he was injured in the game and ruled out with a head injury.
Comments / 0