The Patriots suffered their third loss in four games this past Sunday, but Peter King believes Bill Belichick deserves a ton of credit for how New England performed in Week 4. The visitors strolled into Green Bay hobbled, as wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, cornerback Jalen Mills and starting quarterback Mac Jones all were inactive for the Patriots’ meeting with the Packers. New England’s situation at Lambeau Field quickly went from bad to worse, as rookie signal-caller Bailey Zappe was forced to spell an injured Brian Hoyer early in the first quarter.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO