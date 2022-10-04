ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

NBC Sports

Report: Fan tackled by Rams' Bobby Wagner files police report

The fan who was tackled by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner after running onto the field reportedly has filed a police report. The protestor sprinted across the field at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara while holding a pink smoke bomb during the second quarter of the Rams' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.
SANTA CLARA, CA
VikingsTerritory

Longtime Viking Signs with Packers

The Green Bay Packers evidently need more defensive roster depth and chose a former Minnesota Viking for the job on Tuesday. Linebacker Eric Wilson joined the Packers, added to the team’s depth chart just days before Green Bay squares off with the New York Giants in London. Wilson was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Should Raiders Move on from Derek Carr?

Love him or hate him, statistically, Carr has has been the best quarterback the Raiders have had in history. Of course, the game has evolved since the days of Ken Stabler and Jim Plunkett, but the fact remains. Since 2015, no quarterback has had more game winning drives (29) and fourth quarter comebacks (23) than Carr…
NFL
WISN

Packers prepare for their first trip to London

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur is relying on his NFL overseas experience as his team prepares to play the first international game in franchise history. After edging the New England Patriots 27-24 in overtime on Sunday, the Packers (3-1) began getting ready to play...
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

This Is the Vikings Best Unit

Matt Daniels, come on down. All offseason, the talk of the town was how explosive, efficient, and effective Kevin O’Connell’s offense would be or how tenacious, suffocating, and relentless Ed Donatell’s defense would be with Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith coming off the edge. However, through...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NESN

Peter King Gives Bill Belichick Week 4 Award After Patriots-Packers Game

The Patriots suffered their third loss in four games this past Sunday, but Peter King believes Bill Belichick deserves a ton of credit for how New England performed in Week 4. The visitors strolled into Green Bay hobbled, as wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, cornerback Jalen Mills and starting quarterback Mac Jones all were inactive for the Patriots’ meeting with the Packers. New England’s situation at Lambeau Field quickly went from bad to worse, as rookie signal-caller Bailey Zappe was forced to spell an injured Brian Hoyer early in the first quarter.
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL Analysis Network

Patriots’ Bill Belichick Showers Packers’ Aaron Rodgers With Praise

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers got a scare on Sunday afternoon in their game against Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. The visiting Patriots were without their starting quarterback, Mac Jones, who was dealing with a high ankle sprain. Backup Brian Hoyer didn’t last very long either, as he was injured in the game and ruled out with a head injury.
GREEN BAY, WI

