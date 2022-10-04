Read full article on original website
Former Virginia Tech Coach Frank Beamer is the subject of ACC Legends on Monday nightCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
Two local restaurants are highlighted for Hispanic Heritage monthCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Pulaski woman faces charges after TSA agents catch her with a loaded gun at the Roanoke- Blacksburg Regional AirportCheryl E PrestonPulaski, VA
This Virginia Farm has One of the Most Charming Pumpkin Patches in the CountryTravel MavenChristiansburg, VA
NRVNews
Clark, Katherine Kirkner
Katherine Kirkner Clark, age 81, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 4 in Alpharetta, GA. She was preceded in death by her parents Kendell and Dorothy Kirkner; her husband Shelburn Clark; a son Ricky Clark; and a sister Janet Rodgers. She is survived by a son Kendell and his wife...
NRVNews
Warden, Janie Cook
Janie Cook Warden, age 95 of Draper, (Delton Community) passed away Monday, October 3, 2022 at her home. Born September 23, 1927 in Kenbridge, Virginia she was the daughter of the late Dewitt Cook & Magdalene Pace Cook. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Charles Alvin Warden and two children: Patricia Phibbs and infant, Shirley Jean Warden.
NRVNews
Witt, Loretta Finn
Loretta Gay Finn Witt, age 55 of Pulaski passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022 at the Johnston-Willis Hospital in Richmond, Virginia. Born September 5, 1967 in Pulaski she was the daughter of Virginia Mae Finn Edwards and the late Rome Garland Finn, SR. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Kathy Faye Finn Simpkins, best friend, Sandra Webb, nephew, Timothy Finn and niece Abby Cole.
WDBJ7.com
Loretta Lynn’s impact remembered in southwest Virginia
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Herm Reavis has been a special part of the Roanoke Valley radio waves for decades. In the late 1960s, Reavis was the sales manager at WSLS radio, which later became WSLC radio in the 1970s. But he remembers the days when the Salem Rodeo got its start.
NRVNews
10/28: Ryan Perry live at Sinkland Farms
Bring your lawn chair and dancing shoes to the farm after the Pumpkin Festival for Ryan Perry playing Country Rock and Southern Rock! Gates open at 6pm. Enjoy drinks on the terrace with Food Trucks – Lazy Bulldog, Fat Bean Farm and Food Co, Dessert Bar, The Bet Box VA, Daddy Q’s BBQ & Country Cuisine, and Hot and Fresh Grill.
NRVNews
Burton, Larry Oscar
Larry Oscar Burton¸ age 68 of Dublin passed away Monday, October 3, 2022 at the Carilion New River Valley Medical Center. Born March 17, 1954 in Bland, Virginia he was the son of the late Clarence Burton & Louise French. He was also preceded in death by his stepson, Glen Viers and sister, Brenda Purdue.
NRVNews
10/8: Rockin’ Main Street in Christiansburg
This Saturday, the Town of Christiansburg is hosting Rockin’ Main Street, a fun-for-all event with live music from Merty & The Monumentals starting at 5 p.m. While SWVA favorite Miller Holler is making moves in Nashville, they’ll be back in Christiansburg for the night to rock the stage at 7 p.m. You’ll also find beer, wine, and food trucks at the event.
NRVNews
Robertson, Robert Franklin
Robert Franklin Robertson, 75 of Pearisburg, VA departed this life on October 1, 2022 at his home. Born March 19, 1947 in Radford, VA he was a son of the late William Charlie Robertson and Norma Gill Robertson. We are all honored that Robert faithfully and proudly served our country...
NRVNews
Orange, Mattie Linkous
Mattie Josephine Linkous Orange, 88 of Christiansburg, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. She was born in Vicker on March 12, 1934 to the late Clinton E. and Nellie May Wheeling Linkous. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charlie E. Orange; brothers, Harry, Odell, Leon, H.B., and Allen Linkous; and sister, Dolly Whitlock.
NRVNews
Price, Pearl Agee
Pearl Agee Price, age 86, of Blacksburg, gained her angel wings, Saturday, October 1, 2022. She was born on June 29, 1936, to the late Frank and Flossie Agee. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Avener Price, a sister, Belle Underwood, brother, Charles Agee. She is survived...
NRVNews
Linkous, Howard Eugene
Howard Eugene (Gene) Linkous, 82, died on Monday, October 3, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Montgomery County on November 14, 1939 to the late Howard Essie and Edna Geneva Linkous. He is preceded in death by his parents, Howard Essie and Edna Geneva Linkous.
Evergreen Burial Park To Hold Walk Through Roanoke History
Mayors, governors, magnates of industry, Civil War Soldiers—both North and South, hero and heroine—their stories come alive at Roanoke’s Evergreen Burial Park free Walking Tour, Sunday, October 9th. Their stories tell the history of Virginia, Roanoke, and America, all unfolding in the 17th annual guided Walking Tour of Roanoke’s oldest cemetery. The tour begins at […]
NRVNews
Hamblin, William Kainen
William “Kainen” Hamblin, 26, of Radford, passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022. He was born April 30, 1996. Survivors include his daughter, Kyla Hamblin; son, Christopher Hamblin; mother, Mary June Fulcher; father, William “Blake” Hamblin; sister, Alex Hamblin; aunts, Angie Gravely, and April Fulcher; cousins, Sean Nelson, Alyssa Dowdy, and Derek Crosier; and many other relatives, and friends.
NRVNews
Justice, Cynthia
Cynthia Justice, 51 of Christiansburg, passed away October 1, 2022. She was preceded in death by her father, Ronald Justice. Cindy is survived by her mother, Nell Justice-Simmons; son, Justin Atkins; daughter, Heather Atkins; granddaughter, Ayla Atkins; sister, Melissa Myers; niece, Taylor Caldwell; nephew, Shane Caldwell; as well as her special pet, Boo Boo.
WSLS
Lee Theater Lofts offer affordable housing in the Star City
ROANOKE, Va. – The Lee Theatre Lofts on Williamson Road have opened for business, bringing life back into a building that’s been vacant for years. “The history of that building is, it goes back to the 1940′s, it was the beautiful Lee Theatre. It was a beautiful part of town, it was a success for a while and then Williamson Road took a dive down,” said Husain Alam, the owner, president and architect of Alam Design Group.
NRVNews
10/8: Free Concert at NRCC
The music of Marshall Page and Coal Mountain and Dixie Bluegrass Boys will be featured during New River Community College’s Concert Series event on Sat., Oct. 8, 2022. Music will begin at 6 p.m. in 117 Edwards Hall at NRCC in Dublin. Marshall Page is an accomplished singer/songwriter from...
NRVNews
Hancock, Samuel Wayne
Our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Samuel Wayne Hancock, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 after a long battle with cancer. Sam was born in Floyd County to Reginald & Sylvia Hancock on September 26, 1946. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Marvin Hancock; and sister, Joyce Duncan.
NRVNews
James III, Homer O.
Homer O. James, III of Dublin passed away September 27, 2022. A funeral service will be held Wednesday October 5, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Zion Hill Baptist Church Radford. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Mountain View Cemetery.
NRVNews
10/8: Zak Saltz Band live at Sinkland Farms
Bring your lawn chair and dancing shoes to the farm after the Pumpkin Festival for the Zak Saltz Band (“ZSB”)! Gates open at 6pm. Enjoy drinks on the terrace with Food Trucks – Empanada Nirvana, Grandpa Ike’s Mini Donuts, Sam’s HotDog Stand, Aloha Eddie, Lazy Bulldog, The Cotton Candy Lab, The Tailgate, The Beet Box, and Double H Concessions.
NRVNews
10/15: Client Appreciation Celebration
Please join Town & Country Veterinary Clinic & Emergency Hospital celebrating 30 years of pet care excellence in the NRV! Saturday, October 15th from 10am to 2pm. Giveaways, food, music & more. 200 Central Ave NE. Christiansburg, VA 24073. (540) 382-5042.
