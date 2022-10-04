Read full article on original website
Related
Lassen County News
Lassen High School Daily Bulletin
Lunch time tutoring has started with Mr. McCloskey during the first lunch only in Room 111 all students welcome to come everyday at lunch to get help with their assignments. Second lunch tutoring coming soon. Senior Panoramic Photo. The Senior Panoramic photo is Thursday, Oct. 6. Picture Retake Day is...
Lassen County News
LMUD holds special meeting Thursday
The Lassen Municipal Utility District host a special meeting at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6 at the district office, 56 S. Roop St. The only item on the agenda is a review of bids received for the Shaffer Mountain conduit Installation Project. The action requested is to authorize the general manager to execute the contract with the winning bidder.
Lassen County News
A defiant Mallery answers the Commission on Judicial Performance’s allegations
According to the Respondents Verified Answer to Notice of Formal Proceedings obtained by Lassen News, Lassen County Superior Court Judge Tony Mallery threw down the gauntlet with an unrepentant, blistering and accusatory 177-page response to the Commission on Judicial Performance’s formal inquiry into his conduct. According to the introduction...
Lassen County News
Lassen Family Services’ signs raise Domestic Violence Month awareness
According to a statement from Lassen Family Services the agency has domestic violence awareness yard signs available to place in front of your home or business for the month of October. These signs are free and available to everyone; however, LFS has a limited quantity. If you would like to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lassen County News
Update: SPD provides details on Main Street crash
This afternoon’s accident remains under investigation, but according to a statement from the Susanville Police Department, the driver of the eastbound vehicle that crashed into the department’s building about 12:48 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 “possibly experienced a medical emergency causing them to lose control of their vehicle which then crossed over the westbound lanes of traffic, over the curb and into the building.”
Lassen County News
Westwood Area Chamber of Commerce hosts a Harvest Festival Friday
The Westwood Area Chamber of Commerce hosts a Harvest Festival from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 at the Walker Mansion, 3rd and Ash streets in Westwood. The free event features a pie baking contest, live music by Fourgery, food and crafts vendors, hay rides, a scarecrow contest, fresh produce, a pumpkin patch, a museum ride tour and face painting.
Lassen County News
Walmart Wellness Day highlights flu immunizations, updated COVID-19 boosters
Walmart in Susanville invites the communitiy to get healthy ahead of peak flu season at Walmart Wellness Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 where customers can receive affordable immunizations like flu, pneumonia, shingles, HPV and more at pharmacies nationwide. COVID-19 bivalent boosters will also be available with no out-of-pocket costs to patients.
Lassen County News
SPD releases September crime statistics
The Susanville Police Department releases crime statistics for the month of September 2022. The SPD reports issuing 59 citations — 13 for misdemeanors, 23 for traffic violations and 21 for parking violations. The department reported 97 front desk, walk-in counter calls. The SPD reported 1,072 incidents — 529 calls for service, 542 officer initiated incidents, 379 business/building checks and five vehicle/pedestrian checks.
Comments / 0