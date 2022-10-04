This afternoon’s accident remains under investigation, but according to a statement from the Susanville Police Department, the driver of the eastbound vehicle that crashed into the department’s building about 12:48 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 “possibly experienced a medical emergency causing them to lose control of their vehicle which then crossed over the westbound lanes of traffic, over the curb and into the building.”

