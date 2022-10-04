Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Wood River Man Charged With Setting Apartment Complex On FireMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
The Samuel Cupples House built in 1888 was restored as a museum in St. Louis, MissouriCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Wood River Fire Department Called For Suspicious Fire SundayMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Pirates did the right thing honoring Molina and Pujols
On the one hand, I can’t stand the St. Louis Cardinals. During the 2013-2015 run for the Pirates, it was the Cardinals who prevented the Bucs from advancing to the NLCS.
Pujols Made Change at Plate Before Incredible Second Half
A slight adjustment at the plate seems to have unlocked an MVP-level second half for the Cardinals legend.
Pujols Makes Definitive Statement on Whether He’s Retiring
The Cardinals start their postseason Friday against the Phillies.
CBS Sports
MLB manager tracker: Tony La Russa won't return to White Sox; Don Mattingly out with Marlins
Major League Baseball is nearing the end of its regular season, meaning that some teams are about to embark on searches for their next manager. The Miami Marlins will be one of those clubs. The Marlins announced last month that longtime skipper Don Mattingly will not return next year, ending a seven-year run at the helm. The Chicago White Sox will be, too, as Tony La Russa announced he would not return in 2023 after two seasons at the helm because of health concerns.
FOX Sports
Pujols has 2 more RBIs, Cardinals beat Pirates 8-7 in 10
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Albert Pujols drove in two more runs and the St. Louis Cardinals went on to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-7 in 10 innings Tuesday night. Pujols hit a two-run single in the third inning to push his career total to 2,218 RBIs. That came a night after he broke a tie with Babe Ruth for second place on the career list. Hank Aaron holds the record with 2,287.
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: First World Series Game At Dodger Stadium
On Oct. 5, 1963, the Los Angeles Dodgers hosted the New York Yankees for the first-ever World Series game at Dodger Stadium. Game 3 of that year’s Fall Classic was played with 55,912 fans in attendance. The first two games were played at Yankee Stadium in New York and...
Angels News: Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani Chasing Home Run Records
They have two more games to accomplish some impressive feats.
numberfire.com
Cardinals rest Albert Pujols on Wednesday
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols will sit on the bench after Juan Yepez was shifted to first base and Nolan Arenado was aligned at third. Per Baseball Savant on 258 batted balls this season, Pujols has accounted...
Column: Yu Darvish, like Kevin Brown in 1998, gives underdog Padres a shot in Game 1
Darvish is tough for hitters to gauge, not just because of stuff but variety
dodgerblue.com
This Day In Dodgers History: 1955 World Series Win, NLDS Sweep Against Cubs & Clayton Kershaw Reaches 300 Strikeouts
On Oct. 4, 1955, the Brooklyn Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees, 2-0, in Game 7 of the World Series to win the first championship in franchise history. It was the only World Series won in Brooklyn before the Los Angeles Dodgers captured a title in 1959. Hall of Famer...
Buccaneers, Tom Brady Have No Excuses Vs. The Falcons Sunday
TAMPA, Fla. – The Bucs have no excuses this week preparing to host the Atlanta Falcons. Last week the Bucs were displaced to Miami because of Hurricane Ian, but this week they were back at their Tampa facility. The Buccaneers practiced outdoors in the weather
Comments