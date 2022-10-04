Read full article on original website
According to police, officers were called to the 500 block of 23rd Street South at around 2:45 a.m. on Sept. 25 for a report of a fight in progress. When they got there, they found the victim, who was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — After nearly two months of searching, police have arrested a 33-year-old murder suspect, wanted in connection to to a deadly shooting that happened at the Mall at Prince George's in August. Prince George's County Police announced Thursday that Stephon Edward Jones was taken into...
SPRINGFIELD, Va. — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired Sept. 30, and references a previous burglary from July. Police have not connected the two incidents. Fairfax County Police detectives are asking for the public's help as they continue to investigate a series of recent ATM burglaries across the county. New surveillance footage shows two men police are looking to identify.
Two people are dead after a crash linked to speeding early Thursday in Tysons, Virginia, police said. A single car crashed on eastbound Route 7/Leesburg Pike at Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax County police said. Speed is believed to have been a factor, according to the preliminary investigation. Video from the...
WASHINGTON (DC New Now) — One of the district’s deputy mayors was on personal leave Wednesday after someone in Virginia accused him of assault and battery. The Arlington County Police Department said the door of Christopher Geldart’s parked vehicle hit another car. Someone was getting into the car at the time. He and Geldart, 53, […]
Washington, D.C., Deputy Mayor Christopher Geldart was arrested earlier this week on accusations of assaulting a man in the parking lot of an Arlington, Va., shopping center, police said.
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — After a viral video of a young Virginia mother being pulled over by Fairfax County Police has gone viral. A lot of people are asking questions about what is a 'felony vehicle stop'. On Monday, we asked Fairfax County Police this question, it’s the reason they...
WASHINGTON — A woman is in the hospital after she was shot in Southeast D.C. Wednesday night. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the scene in the 4200 block of 7th Street Southeast just after 10 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When they arrived on scene they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say she was conscious and breathing when she was taken to the hospital.
The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on Route 1 Richmond Highway at Backlick Road. Police in Fairfax County said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Police said Northbound lanes of Richmond Highway are closed at Route 286 Fairfax County Parkway for the crash investigation. Drivers are asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues. It's not yet clear how long those lanes will be closed.
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help locating 21-year-old Jamara Hampton, who is wanted in connection with an attempted robbery that occurred on March 26 at the Chick-fil-A in the 12200 block of Tech Road in White Oak. “On Saturday, March 26, 2022, Jamara Hampton entered the...
WASHINGTON — A Virginia woman was killed early Wednesday morning after she was hit by the driver of a car while crossing the street, according to police. The incident happened around 5:25 a.m. at 10th Street and Massachusetts Avenue Northwest in downtown. DC Police said a woman trying to cross Massachusetts Ave was hit in the intersection by the driver of a 2020 Dodge Charger. She was taken to a hospital to be treated but was pronounced dead at 6:06 a.m.
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from September 2022 about curfews for juveniles. An investigation is underway after shots were fired at a recreational center in Southwest D.C. while children were inside Tuesday night. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the Greenleaf Recreational Center, off...
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying and locating a woman they say is wanted on suspicion of check fraud.
The victim of a head-on crash perpetrated by a member of the Fairfax, Virginia Police Department wants to see the officers involved at least fired after they slammed into her car head-on over the weekend because they thought she might be a suspect in a crime. Jamee Kimble, who had...
The shooting incident occurred on August 18, the victim was transported to an area hospital to be treated for his wound.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating an attempted abduction reported in Montgomery County Monday evening. According to a release from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division, the attempted abduction happened in the 2000 block of Georgian Woods Place in the Wheaton area sometime between 4:15 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a woman was shot in Southeast, D.C. Officials said they received a call around 8 p.m. on Tuesday about a woman that was shot in the area of 23rd and Alabama Avenue in Southeast, D.C. The woman walked...
WASHINGTON — A CVS employee was hospitalized after being stabbed while trying to stop a thief in Southeast D.C. Tuesday afternoon. According to a police report, a witness at the scene called 911 to report that someone was attempting to steal items from the CVS located on Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast, off of 6th Street Southeast, around 3:40 p.m. At the same time, an employee tried to intervene and stop the suspect from stealing.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — More than a dozen people are without a place to stay after a fire ripped through an apartment building in the Silver Spring/Glenmont area of Montgomery County late Wednesday night. Montgomery County firefighters were called to the 2300 block of Glenmont Circle for a report...
Police are investigating after three people were shot overnight in West Baltimore. The shooting went down near Edmondson Avenue and Franklintown Road.
