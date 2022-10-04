Read full article on original website
Related
worldcoffeeportal.com
Reborn Coffee targets US and international outlet growth following $7.2m IPO
Reborn closed a $7.2m IPO in August 2022 which it said would help expand its café network | Photo credit: Reborn Coffee. Reborn Coffee is eyeing US and international outlet growth after closing a $7.2m IPO earlier this year. The California-based roaster and coffee chain reported second quarter revenues...
Amazon to Invest $150 Million in BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ Led Companies Through New Venture Capital Initiative
Amazon is getting into venture capital to help fuel founders from under-represented communities. The online mega-retailer announced on Wednesday that it has launched “Amazon Catalytic Capital,” a new initiative to invest $150 million in venture capital funds. In a press release, Amazon said it will focus its investments on funds with Black, Latino, Indigenous, women, and LGBTQIA+ founders, with the expectation to support more than 10 funds and over 200 companies through the next year.
Poshmark Going Private in $1.2 Billion Deal With South Korea’s Naver
It was a quick turn and a big come down on Wall Street for Poshmark, which agreed to a $1.2 billion buyout from Naver, South Korea’s largest internet company. The social selling platform led the fashion rush to the public markets last year with a January IPO that gave the company a market capitalization of more than $7.4 billion on its opening day. More from WWDPhotos of Florence Pugh's Style EvolutionJanuary Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022 Campaign'Hocus Pocus 2' New York City Premiere But that was a different world. When Poshmark went public, the COVID-19 pandemic was still keeping people close to...
SoftBank Proposes Long-Term Collaboration With Samsung During Seoul Visit: Report
SoftBank Group Corp SFTBF SFTBY founder and CEO Masayoshi Son discussed long-term cooperation between chip designer Arm Ltd and Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd SSNLF. However, he did not propose that Samsung invest in the British company, Reuters reports citing local media. Son, who made his first visit to Seoul in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Biden hails IBM's $20 billion New York manufacturing deal
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y., Oct 6 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Thursday championed his administration's push to subsidize U.S. semiconductor chip manufacturing and boost blue-collar jobs at a visit to an IBM Corp (IBM.N) facility in New York.
Samsung Electronics Unveils Plans for 1.4nm Process Technology and Investment for Production Capacity at Samsung Foundry Forum 2022
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Samsung Electronics, a world leader in advanced semiconductor technology, announced today a strengthened business strategy for its Foundry Business with the introduction of cutting-edge technologies at its annual Samsung Foundry Forum event. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003006073/en/ Attendees of Samsung Foundry Forum 2022 are gathered around the customer booths. (Photo: Business Wire)
CoinDesk
Do Kwon's Passport Set to Be 'Invalidated' by South Korea; Warner Music Group's Web3 Push
This episode is sponsored by ZenGo. The South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted a public notice on its website Wednesday announcing it would invalidate Terra creator Do Kwon's passport, advancing a move the government first said it was considering last month. Plus, a closer look at how Warner Music Group plans to expand its Web3 strategy.
Global Blue Acquires Majority Stake in Shipup, Expands Post-Purchase Tech
Switzerland-based retail technology and payments company Global Blue has acquired a majority stake in post-purchase technology provider Shipup. This investment adds to Global Blue’s mission of building an ecosystem of post-purchase technologies for retailers, and follows its acquisitions of eCommerce returns provider ZigZag Global and digital receipt technology provider Yocuda, Global Blue said Tuesday (Oct. 4) in a press release.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Uber, Amazon vets raise $14 million in Paradigm-led seed round to build DeFi platform
Exponential cofounders Driss Benamour (CEO), Greg Jizmagian (CTO), and Mehdi Lebbar (president) announce $14 million Paradigm-led seed round. There’s a reason why regulators and the media refer to the land of decentralized finance as the “Wild West.” Over $2 billion in cryptocurrency was stolen from DeFi projects this year, according to blockchain data firm Chainalysis, with back-to-back hacks, rug pulls, faulty code, bad actors, and crime galore within the space.
Walmart Expands US and Canada Marketplace for Indian Exporters
Walmart is looking to make it easier for Indian companies to leverage its Walmart Marketplace to bring more products to shoppers ahead of the yearly holiday shopping season with a “Global Seller Summit” in Delhi recently, a company press release said. The summit was held on Sept. 27....
Cathie Wood Loads Up $12M In Shares Of Software Company Day After It Announced Collaboration With Microsoft
Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management bought over 950,000 shares of software-maker UiPath Inc PATH, valued at over $11.9 million based on Thursday’s closing price. The purchase was done through six different Ark exchange-traded funds. UiPath is the 10th largest holding of the company’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK,...
Google Announces New Cloud Region in South Africa
Google announced Wednesday (Oct. 10) that it will launch its first African cloud region in South Africa. The announcement was made by Niral Patel, the Director of Google Cloud in Africa, during today’s Google for Africa 2022 event. “I am excited to officially announce our intent to open a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Asia Innovations SPAC Listing: Based in Singapore, But Made in China
Developing markets social media company Asia Innovations is planning a U.S. SPAC listing that could provide it with up to $350 million in new funds. Company could represent a new generation of founding teams with Chinese roots setting up internet companies in Singapore to avoid stricter Chinese regulations. By Doug...
TechCrunch
Spotify acquires content moderation tech company Kinzen to address platform safety issues
Founded in 2017 by Áine Kerr, Mark Little and Paul Watson, Kinzen’s mission has focused on protecting public conversations from “dangerous misinformation and harmful content,” according to its website. This is an area Spotify has had direct experience with due to the controversy over its top...
teslarati.com
Hyundai autonomous vehicle company makes landmark partnership
Uber announced today that they will expand their autonomous vehicle fleet via a partnership with Motional, a Hyundai subsidiary. Uber and Motional have agreed to a ten-year deal that the companies claim will make the largest autonomous ride-hailing fleet in the world. The partnership will have Motional supply Hyundai autonomous vehicles to Uber for ride-hailing and food/item delivery. Ironically, this follows news that Motional would be supplying AVs to Lyft as well.
$3.6B SPAC Merger Falls Apart for Blockchain Payments Startup Roxe
The public debut for blockchain payments startup Roxe has been scrapped after its special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with Goldenstone Acquisition was mutually terminated. Since the move to end the agreement was equally decided by both parties, there are no termination fees, according to the most recent SEC filing....
Nigeria regulator seeks $70M penalty in lawsuit against Meta
A Nigerian advertising regulator has sued Meta, accusing the owner of Facebook and WhatsApp of publishing unauthorized ads and seeking a 30 billion naira ($70 million) fine.The lawsuit filed in a local court by the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria, or ARCON, is the regulator's latest action that analysts say could hurt businesses highly dependent on digital ads for their growth. Nigerian advertising laws require the regulator to approve ads based on certain criteria with the involvement of an advertising practitioner in Africa's largest economy. “Before you put out anything, it should be vetted and approved by ARCON first...
salestechstar.com
Centric Partners With eCommerce and Social Selling Platform Bemodo
Beginning in November, Centric’s partnership with Bemodo will allow customers to shop for thousands of quality products on Bemodo.com and pay with Centric Swap (CNS). Centric’s COO Tommy Butcher announced a partnership with Bemodo, a new eCommerce platform. Bemodo has chosen Centric as its “preferred cryptocurrency,” and starting next month will support Centric Swap (CNS) payments on its extensive selection of products. The company offers over 15,000 products in several categories, including health, beauty, home and family, pets, outdoors, and more.
NEWSBTC
$ET price increased by nearly 100 times after listing, rising the unprecedented popularity of the SuperEx Web3 Ecosystem!
SuperExl officially listed the platform utility token ET on September 30, 2022. On the day of the listing, the number of SuperEx users using the platform at the same time exceeded 2 million. Following the listing, the price of ET increased by nearly 100 fold and the #SuperExet hashtag was trending on Twitter, creating a huge hype in the cryptocurrency world!
Chainalysis: MENA Is World’s Fastest-Growing Crypto Market
The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region is the fastest-growing cryptocurrency market on the planet, a report by blockchain researcher Chainalysis has found. The report — published Wednesday (Oct. 5) on the company’s blog — found that the volume of crypto received in that part of the world rose 48% between June 2021 and June 2022, reaching $566 billion. The data is part of Chainalysis’ larger worldwide index of crypto adoption, due to be published later in the month.
Comments / 0