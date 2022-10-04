It was a quick turn and a big come down on Wall Street for Poshmark, which agreed to a $1.2 billion buyout from Naver, South Korea’s largest internet company. The social selling platform led the fashion rush to the public markets last year with a January IPO that gave the company a market capitalization of more than $7.4 billion on its opening day. More from WWDPhotos of Florence Pugh's Style EvolutionJanuary Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022 Campaign'Hocus Pocus 2' New York City Premiere But that was a different world. When Poshmark went public, the COVID-19 pandemic was still keeping people close to...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO