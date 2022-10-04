ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Tax benefits for farmers one step closer to Parson’s desk

By Hannah Falcon
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wBpVK_0iKl43yJ00

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Lawmakers are one step closer to giving Missouri farmers tax credits for six more years.

A bill that would do that was unanimously passed Tuesday out of the Senate Appropriations Committee. Gov. Mike Parson wants to extend several tax credits for at least six years, including meat processing facility investment. He also wants to create several credits for the biodiesel industry and improve the urban farming credit.

In fiscal year 2022, $1,302,451.21 was invested into the meat processing facility tax credit, according to the state accountability portal. About $2 million of the credit is available each year, according to the Missouri Department of Agriculture. The credit is equal to 25% of the amount spent for modernization and expansion, and is capped at $75,000 per year per taxpayer.

The bill has an economic impact of $40 million, but that is minuscule compared to the $94 billion industry that is Missouri agriculture.

"That income tax that was cut was a step in the right direction, but hopefully we can finish off this special session with the six-year extension of the tax credits," bill sponsor Rep. Brad Pollitt (R-Sedalia) said .

Agriculture is one of the most-impactful industries in the state, but it's suffering as drought conditions continue and inflation takes a toll.

"Drought conditions continue to spread across the state of Missouri which is a gut punch to Missouri agriculture," Pollitt said.

ABC 17 Stormtrack Meteorologist Chance Gotsch said drought conditions have made the growing season difficult for Missouri farmers.

"Much of Mid-Missouri has seen well below-average rainfall putting us in drought conditions," Gotsch said. "Even in September, we saw two inches below normal with some areas seeing extreme drought."

Representatives from nearly every agriculture industry in the state came to support the bill..

"We had an ag bill that was bipartisanly worked on that lots of folks supported that passed nearly unanimously during the regular session that then the governor decided to veto," House Minority Leader Rep. Crystal Quade (D-Springfield) said.

The Missouri Senate meets Tuesday morning when senators hope to get this bill to the finish line

The other part of this special session was income tax cuts. The Missouri House passed a bill to cut the state's income tax last Thursday, sending the measure to Parson for his signature. The House approved the cut 98-32 . The most immediate impact will be felt in January 2023, when the top rate will drop from 5.3% to 4.95%. The Senate passed the measure earlier this month.

The post Tax benefits for farmers one step closer to Parson’s desk appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri lawmakers approve $40 million tax incentive for agricultural businesses

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Missouri lawmakers on Tuesday approved a $40 million tax-incentive package for agricultural businesses after a nearly three-week special session. The measure passed 26-3 and will benefit meat processing, biodiesel and urban farming companies. House Bill 3 extends the incentives for six years with a $2 million credit available each year, according The post Missouri lawmakers approve $40 million tax incentive for agricultural businesses appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Missouri governor encourages energy efficiency

NEW LONDON, Mo. (WGEM) - Missouri governor Mike Parson declared Wednesday, Oct. 5 as Energy Efficiency Day according to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. The day is meant to provide awareness to practices that lead to energy efficiency and can reduce utility bills heading into the cooler weather months.
MISSOURI STATE
939theeagle.com

Missouri Republicans and Democrats view impact of tax cut bill differently

The largest tax cut in Missouri history will be signed into law Wednesday morning by Governor Mike Parson in Jefferson City. It’s been a top priority of the special session call from the GOP governor, who says the General Assembly has answered his call to cut Missourians’ taxes and return some of their hard-earned dollars.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Industry
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
Local
Missouri Business
Local
Missouri Government
Missouri Independent

Missouri lawmakers pass rural incentives bill as special session draws to a close

Missouri lawmakers wrapped up their special session Tuesday when the state Senate overwhelmingly approved a $40 million package of incentives targeting rural economic projects. The bill, passed 26-3, creates tax credits for fuel retailers to sell gas and diesel with higher blends of biofuels and to establish urban farms. It extends the life of incentives […] The post Missouri lawmakers pass rural incentives bill as special session draws to a close appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
gladstonedispatch.com

Missouri governor orders review over materials mentioning National Guard ballot question

JEFFERSON CITY — Activities surrounding a question on Missouri’s Nov. 8 ballot have caught the attention of Gov. Mike Parson and his director of public safety. Parson, a Republican, ordered a review after online materials and emails to members of the Missouri National Guard referenced Amendment 5, said Lt. Col. Lindsey Decker, spokesperson for the Missouri National Guard.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
Missouri Independent

Missouri is failing our children. The solution is right there in our communities

Every child deserves to live safely in a home in their community. Too many Missouri children enter the child welfare system and leave their families and communities for reasons unrelated to harm or neglect, but due to misdirected responses to family and community hardship. This flawed approach not only harms children, families and communities, but […] The post Missouri is failing our children. The solution is right there in our communities appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
kmmo.com

MISSOURI WESTERN DISTRICT COURT OF APPEALS TO CONVENE ON THE UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL MISSOURI CAMPUS ON OCTOBER 12

The Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, will convene at the University of Central Missouri (UCM) Campus on Wednesday, October 12. Oral arguments will be held at the ballroom of the Elliott Student Union beginning at 9:30 a.m. A three-judge panel will hear arguments in four cases. After oral arguments, the judges will take time to discuss the court system and take general questions from the audience.
WARRENSBURG, MO
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, October 4th, 2022

(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Senate is scheduled today (Tuesday) to consider extending some farm tax credits through 2028. Under the 40-million-dollar plan, biodiesel producers who make soybean oil-based fuel would get a two-cent-per-gallon annual credit. Missouri gas stations selling a 15-percent blend of corn-based ethanol would get a five-cents-per-gallon credit annually -- with a maximum annual credit of five-million dollars. Meat processors with fewer than 500 workers could get a credit of up to 25 percent of the cost of expanding their Missouri sites. Tax credits of up to 25-thousand dollars could be given to create urban farms in Missouri cities of 50-thousand or more.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Credit#Tax Benefits#Missouri Senate#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax
KRMS Radio

National Guard Question To Be On November Ballot

It’s only a month and a few days until voters go to the polls and in Missouri they’ll face several ballot measures. Amendment 3 to legalize recreational marijuana use has received a lot of attention but among the other measures is one asking whether the state’s National Guard should become its own department.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Missourinet

Let the bidding begin: Missouri’s unclaimed property auction is back (LISTEN)

Collectors, auction enthusiasts, and bargain hunters from all over the country are attending for the auction that continues through Tuesday. More than 2,300 items will be up for bidding, including coins and currency, stamps, jewelry, comic books, and sports memorabilia. Missouri’s unclaimed property is mostly items from safety deposit boxes....
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy