Las Vegas, NV

Veteran MLB Manager Fired On Wednesday Night

Wednesday was the final day of the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season. With that, comes changes for the non-playoff teams. Wednesday evening, the Kansas City Royals announced that veteran manager Mike Matheny will not return for the 2023 season. The Royals announced the move in official fashion on social...
MLB announces crew chiefs for wild-card round

October 6 - Ted Barrett, Alfonso Marquez, Jerry Meals and Jeff Nelson will be crew chiefs for the four Wild Card Series, Major League Baseball announced Thursday. Barrett will be crew chief for the American League series between the host Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays with Doug Eddings being behind the plate for Game 1. Meals will handle the duties for the AL series between the host Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners with Lance Barrett calling balls and strikes in the opener.
Victor Wembanyama vs. Scoot Henderson: Recap of G League Ignite's 122-115 win over Metropolitans 92

The projected top-two picks in the 2023 NBA draft faced off in the first of a pair of exhibition games in the Las Vegas area this week. Victor Wembanyama and the Metropolitans 92 of France traveled to face the G League Ignite and Scoot Henderson. Wembanyama is a 7-foot-4 generational talent who is projected as the top draft pick, while Henderson has been playing in the G League the past couple of seasons and has plenty of experience against pro-level talent. Yahoo Sports' Krysten Peek previewed the monster matchup and will have coverage from Las Vegas. Follow Yahoo Sports for live updates of each game.
