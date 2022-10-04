Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shamrock Series 2022: another great college football game is coming to Las Vegas this weekendEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Grand Prix Tickets 2023!ShaunMurfeeyLas Vegas, NV
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
Revisiting the Deadliest Mass Shooting in American HistoryHdogarLas Vegas, NV
Major off-price retail chain plans to open another location in NevadaKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
Related
Veteran MLB Manager Fired On Wednesday Night
Wednesday was the final day of the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season. With that, comes changes for the non-playoff teams. Wednesday evening, the Kansas City Royals announced that veteran manager Mike Matheny will not return for the 2023 season. The Royals announced the move in official fashion on social...
Dodgers: Here's a Crazy Stat About Dodger Stadium Attendance in 2022
The attendance at Dodger Stadium is always impressive, but even more so if you compare it to the other end of the spectrum.
Game times announced for Padres-Mets NL Wild Card Series
Game times were announced Wednesday for the San Diego Padres’ National League Wild Card series against the New York Mets this weekend.
MLB announces crew chiefs for wild-card round
October 6 - Ted Barrett, Alfonso Marquez, Jerry Meals and Jeff Nelson will be crew chiefs for the four Wild Card Series, Major League Baseball announced Thursday. Barrett will be crew chief for the American League series between the host Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays with Doug Eddings being behind the plate for Game 1. Meals will handle the duties for the AL series between the host Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners with Lance Barrett calling balls and strikes in the opener.
MLB・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: First World Series Game At Dodger Stadium
On Oct. 5, 1963, the Los Angeles Dodgers hosted the New York Yankees for the first-ever World Series game at Dodger Stadium. Game 3 of that year’s Fall Classic was played with 55,912 fans in attendance. The first two games were played at Yankee Stadium in New York and...
Cardinals president: 2011 NLDS vs. Phillies 'was like a fork in the road' for the two teams
Friday marks the 11-year anniversary of Game 5 of the 2011 NLDS between the Philadelphia Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals won that contest and went on to win the World Series that year. At 2:07 p.m. ET on Friday, St. Louis and Philadelphia will meet again to kick...
Victor Wembanyama vs. Scoot Henderson: Recap of G League Ignite's 122-115 win over Metropolitans 92
The projected top-two picks in the 2023 NBA draft faced off in the first of a pair of exhibition games in the Las Vegas area this week. Victor Wembanyama and the Metropolitans 92 of France traveled to face the G League Ignite and Scoot Henderson. Wembanyama is a 7-foot-4 generational talent who is projected as the top draft pick, while Henderson has been playing in the G League the past couple of seasons and has plenty of experience against pro-level talent. Yahoo Sports' Krysten Peek previewed the monster matchup and will have coverage from Las Vegas. Follow Yahoo Sports for live updates of each game.
NBA・
Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers odds, picks and predictions
The Colorado Rockies (68-93) finish their 2022 season Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers (110-51). First pitch is at 4:10 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Rockies vs. Dodgers odds with MLB picks and predictions. Season series: Dodgers lead 10-8 The Rockies...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
Phoenix Suns' Chris Paul part of USA's 'The Redeem Team' featured in Netflix documentary
Jerry Colangelo remembers having several emotions entering his role as managing director of the USA men’s basketball program in April 2005. The former Phoenix Suns team owner was upset with not only Team USA coming away with a bronze medal in the 2004 Olympics in Greece, but how the players were viewed globally. ...
Comments / 0