Cowboys Have Signed Quarterback To Their Active Roster
For the past three weeks, the Dallas Cowboys have elevated quarterback Will Grier to the active roster. Since the front office can no longer utilize that move on Grier, it decided to officially sign him. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported that Grier has been signed to the...
Eagles injury report: Early statuses of Jordan Mailata, Isaac Seumalo, Darius Slay revealed
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles held a closed walkthrough for Wednesday, preparing for their trip out west to take on the Arizona Cardinals. Left tackle Jordan Mailata (shoulder), cornerback Avonte Maddox (ankle), kicker Jake Elliott (ankle), and linebackers Patrick Johnson (concussion) and Kyron Johnson (concussion) all did not participate in the walkthrough. The team says the designations placed on Wednesday were an estimation based on the fact that it was not a full-tilt practice session.
Fantasy football: Harris, Jacobs among five running backs to avoid in Week 5
Josh Jacobs and Najee Harris are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five fantasy football running backs to avoid for Week 5 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
WATCH: Peyton Manning Has Hilarious Reaction to Bobby Wagner Taking Down Fan During Rams-49ers
Peyton Manning had perhaps the best reaction to Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner leveling a rogue fan on the field of Levi’s Stadium during “Monday Night Football.”. The incident was shown on the “ManningCast” alternate broadcast, in which the fan was eluding security while waving a pink...
Chiefs: Andy Reid’s comment should terrify every NFL defense
I think the Kansas City Chiefs showed on Sunday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, that they are the best offense in the league. We all knew they could move the ball up and down the field by throwing it, but on Sunday they were also able to run it.
Matt Ammendola somehow finds new place to land after Chiefs release
Former Kansas City Chiefs kicker Matt Ammendola is reportedly going to be Arizona Cardinals kicker Matt Ammendola. Somehow. Matt Ammendola didn’t just get a new opportunity to try out for an NFL. He also landed the job with the Arizona Cardinals. To be clear, we’re happy for him and...
NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: 49ers vault back into top five, send Rams tumbling out of top 10
Parity remains a calling card of the NFL as we hit the quarter point of the regular season. The league currently has one unbeaten team (Eagles), one winless squad (Texans), seven teams at 3-1, seven more at 1-3 and a whopping 15 squads at 2-2 -- a long list of .500 outfits that includes both Super Bowl participants of a season ago.
49ers open practice windows for Jimmie Ward, Jason Verrett; Both could play vs. Panthers; Willie Snead re-signed to practice squad
San Francisco 49ers defensive backs Jimmie Ward and Jason Verrett are closer to returning to the football field. On August 31, the 49ers placed Ward, a safety, on the injured reserve list due to a hamstring injury. Verrett, a cornerback, started the season on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. He suffered a torn ACL in last season's regular-season opener against the Detroit Lions.
Washington's Jahan Dotson (hamstring) absent on Wednesday
Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (hamstring) did not practice on Wednesday. After leaving Week Four's game with a hamstring injury, Dotston was unable to participate on Wednesday. Expect Dyami Brown to see more playing time if Dotson is inactive against a Tennessee Titans' defense ranked 29th (36.0) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts this season.
numberfire.com
Michael Thomas (toe) DNP in Saints' Wednesday practice
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (toe) did not practice on Wednesday. After a one game absence, Thomas will open Week 5's practice week with a DNP. Expect Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave to see more targets against a Seattle Seahawks' defense ranked 21st (28.4) in FanDuel points allowed per game to receivers if Thomas remains inactive.
Deebo drops amazing quote about NFL DBs after 49ers' big win
Following his offensive explosion in the 49ers' 24-9 victory over the division rival Los Angeles Rams on "Monday Night Football" at Levi's Stadium, receiver Deebo Samuel was feeling himself. "I don't even look in their eyes anymore," Samuel told Carlos Ramirez, Rod Brooks and Donte Whitner "49ers Postgame Live" after...
D'Andre Swift (shoulder/ankle) unlikely to play Week 5 for Detroit
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (shoulder/ankle) is not expected to play Week 5 against the New England Patriots, reports Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Swift is expected to be held out through the Lions' bye and return Week 7 against the Dallas Cowboys. Jamaal Williams is expected to carry the load again on Sunday, with Justin Jackson and Craig Reynolds backing him up. Williams has had at least 20 touches and cleared the century mark in scrimmage yards each of the past two weeks.
Falcons release starting defensive tackle Anthony Rush
In a surprise move Thursday, the Atlanta Falcons released defensive lineman Anthony Rush. The 26-year-old nose tackle had started all four games for the Falcons this season. However, as ESPN’s Michael Rothstein points out below, Rush had only played 33 percent of the team’s defensive snaps this season.
Eagles Release TE Dalton Keene From Practice Squad
Keene, 23, was selected with the No. 101 overall pick in the third round of the 2020 draft after the Patriots traded up to get him. He signed a four-year, $4,057,645 rookie contract including an $832,294 signing bonus but was cut loose earlier this month. In 2020, Keene appeared in...
J.T. Realmuto batting third for Phillies on Wednesday
Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Houston Astros. Realmuto will handle designated hitting duties after Bryce Harper was given a breather in Houston against left-hander Framber Valdez. numberFire's models project Realmuto to score 11.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,600.
Cowboys’ unexpected skill position player is in elite company
One of the biggest bets the Dallas Cowboys’ front office made heading into the season was trusting Noah Brown to step up as a starting wide receiver. The sixth-year receiver was expected by many to be on the roster bubble, a conversation that’s surrounded him offseason after offseason. But there’s a reason why the seventh-round draft pick has stuck around the NFL this long.
Jake Meyers in center field for Houston on Wednesday
Houston Astros outfielder Jake Meyers is batting seventh in Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Meyers will patrol center field after Chas McCormick was given a breather in Houston. numberFire's models project Meyers to score 7.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
Raiders vs Chiefs Prediction and Promo (Bet $10, Get $200 Guaranteed in Kansas)
After molly-whopping the Bucs on Sunday Night Football, the Chiefs now face a 1-3 Raiders team they’ve beaten in eight of nine matchups. To celebrate the return of dominant Kansas City football, BetMGM is giving Chiefs fans an easy $200 when someone in the game scores a TD. Bet...
Kyle Schwarber returns to Philadelphia's Wednesday lineup
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber is batting leadoff in Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Schwarber will take over left field after Matt Vierling was shifted to center and Brandon Marsh was left on the bench. In a matchup versus left-hander Framber Valdez, oru models project Schwarber to score 10.5...
Philadelphia's Rhys Hoskins hitting second on Wednesday afternoon
Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Hoskins will operate first base after Darick Hall was rested against Houston's lefty Framber Valdez. numberFire's models project Hoskins to score 10.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,200.
