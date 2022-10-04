Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (shoulder/ankle) is not expected to play Week 5 against the New England Patriots, reports Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Swift is expected to be held out through the Lions' bye and return Week 7 against the Dallas Cowboys. Jamaal Williams is expected to carry the load again on Sunday, with Justin Jackson and Craig Reynolds backing him up. Williams has had at least 20 touches and cleared the century mark in scrimmage yards each of the past two weeks.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 HOURS AGO