Washington, DC

The Spun

Cowboys Have Signed Quarterback To Their Active Roster

For the past three weeks, the Dallas Cowboys have elevated quarterback Will Grier to the active roster. Since the front office can no longer utilize that move on Grier, it decided to officially sign him. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported that Grier has been signed to the...
DALLAS, TX
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles injury report: Early statuses of Jordan Mailata, Isaac Seumalo, Darius Slay revealed

PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles held a closed walkthrough for Wednesday, preparing for their trip out west to take on the Arizona Cardinals. Left tackle Jordan Mailata (shoulder), cornerback Avonte Maddox (ankle), kicker Jake Elliott (ankle), and linebackers Patrick Johnson (concussion) and Kyron Johnson (concussion) all did not participate in the walkthrough. The team says the designations placed on Wednesday were an estimation based on the fact that it was not a full-tilt practice session.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
49erswebzone

49ers open practice windows for Jimmie Ward, Jason Verrett; Both could play vs. Panthers; Willie Snead re-signed to practice squad

San Francisco 49ers defensive backs Jimmie Ward and Jason Verrett are closer to returning to the football field. On August 31, the 49ers placed Ward, a safety, on the injured reserve list due to a hamstring injury. Verrett, a cornerback, started the season on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. He suffered a torn ACL in last season's regular-season opener against the Detroit Lions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Washington's Jahan Dotson (hamstring) absent on Wednesday

Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (hamstring) did not practice on Wednesday. After leaving Week Four's game with a hamstring injury, Dotston was unable to participate on Wednesday. Expect Dyami Brown to see more playing time if Dotson is inactive against a Tennessee Titans' defense ranked 29th (36.0) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts this season.
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Michael Thomas (toe) DNP in Saints' Wednesday practice

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (toe) did not practice on Wednesday. After a one game absence, Thomas will open Week 5's practice week with a DNP. Expect Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave to see more targets against a Seattle Seahawks' defense ranked 21st (28.4) in FanDuel points allowed per game to receivers if Thomas remains inactive.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Deebo drops amazing quote about NFL DBs after 49ers' big win

Following his offensive explosion in the 49ers' 24-9 victory over the division rival Los Angeles Rams on "Monday Night Football" at Levi's Stadium, receiver Deebo Samuel was feeling himself. "I don't even look in their eyes anymore," Samuel told Carlos Ramirez, Rod Brooks and Donte Whitner "49ers Postgame Live" after...
NFL
numberfire.com

D'Andre Swift (shoulder/ankle) unlikely to play Week 5 for Detroit

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (shoulder/ankle) is not expected to play Week 5 against the New England Patriots, reports Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Swift is expected to be held out through the Lions' bye and return Week 7 against the Dallas Cowboys. Jamaal Williams is expected to carry the load again on Sunday, with Justin Jackson and Craig Reynolds backing him up. Williams has had at least 20 touches and cleared the century mark in scrimmage yards each of the past two weeks.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Eagles Release TE Dalton Keene From Practice Squad

Keene, 23, was selected with the No. 101 overall pick in the third round of the 2020 draft after the Patriots traded up to get him. He signed a four-year, $4,057,645 rookie contract including an $832,294 signing bonus but was cut loose earlier this month. In 2020, Keene appeared in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

J.T. Realmuto batting third for Phillies on Wednesday

Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Houston Astros. Realmuto will handle designated hitting duties after Bryce Harper was given a breather in Houston against left-hander Framber Valdez. numberFire's models project Realmuto to score 11.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,600.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Cowboys’ unexpected skill position player is in elite company

One of the biggest bets the Dallas Cowboys’ front office made heading into the season was trusting Noah Brown to step up as a starting wide receiver. The sixth-year receiver was expected by many to be on the roster bubble, a conversation that’s surrounded him offseason after offseason. But there’s a reason why the seventh-round draft pick has stuck around the NFL this long.
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Jake Meyers in center field for Houston on Wednesday

Houston Astros outfielder Jake Meyers is batting seventh in Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Meyers will patrol center field after Chas McCormick was given a breather in Houston. numberFire's models project Meyers to score 7.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Kyle Schwarber returns to Philadelphia's Wednesday lineup

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber is batting leadoff in Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Schwarber will take over left field after Matt Vierling was shifted to center and Brandon Marsh was left on the bench. In a matchup versus left-hander Framber Valdez, oru models project Schwarber to score 10.5...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Philadelphia's Rhys Hoskins hitting second on Wednesday afternoon

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Hoskins will operate first base after Darick Hall was rested against Houston's lefty Framber Valdez. numberFire's models project Hoskins to score 10.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,200.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

