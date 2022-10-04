Read full article on original website
Video shows accused kidnapper taking family at gunpoint
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — New information is now available in connection to a recent kidnapping in Merced. Detectives released surveillance video of the kidnapping at a news conference Wednesday morning. Amandeep Dheri, 39, Jasdeep Dheri, 36, Jasleen Kaur, 27, and 8-month-old baby Aroohi Dheri were all kidnapped on Monday.
Burned-out vehicle connected to kidnapping out of Merced County
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — New information has come out concerning a kidnapping case being investigated by the Merced County Sheriff's Office. It started around 11:30 a.m. on Monday when Cal Fire put out a vehicle fire at Buhach Road and Oakdale Road in Winton. The vehicle was later...
Teen motorcyclist dead after crashing into truck in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — A teen riding a motorcycle was killed Wednesday night after CHP says he ran a stop sign and was hit by a truck in Madera County. The California Highway Patrol responded to a call about a crash between a Ford F-250 and a 2004 Honda motorcycle in the intersection of Avenue 20 and Road 16 around 6 p.m.
Father shoots own son, believed to be an intruder in Merced
MERCED, Calif. — A father ends up shooting his own son after police say he believed him to be an intruder at a Merced home. The Merced Police Department responded to the home near the 200 block of E. 20th Street for shots fired early Sunday morning. When they...
Scammers now going after EBT cardholders, draining their accounts
Multiple people are finding out the hard way that their EBT accounts have been drained. The California Department of Social Services (DSS) is aware of the scam going around across the state, including Fresno and Merced Counties. DSS says the funds are being taken through scammers and skimmers. Cardholders who...
Merced Kidnapping: "The American dream became the American nightmare," family speaks
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. — Two cousins are speaking out on the recent kidnapping of several members of their family, including a baby from Merced County. “My uncle, my aunt, and my cousin immigrated here in the early 2000s, seeking the American dream, through dedication and hard work to obtain that goal. Yesterday, that American dream became the American nightmare.”
PG&E releasing more water from dam into San Joaquin River
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Pacific Gas and Electric has increased flows on a portion of the San Joaquin River by releasing more water from the Kerckhoff Dam in Fresno and Madera counties. PG&E advises the public to avoid entering the water during the high-flow event. Those recreating in or...
Open Cockpit Day is this Saturday at Castle Air Museum in Atwater
ATWATER, Calif. (FOX26) — Castle Air Museum is hosting its fall Open Cockpit Day on Saturday, Oct. 8th. The event takes place from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the museum located at 5050 Santa Fe Drive in Atwater. Dozens of vintage military aircraft will be open for viewing.
