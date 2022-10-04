Read full article on original website
KMPH.com
Bodies of kidnapped family of four found in Merced County orchard
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. — Four bodies have been found in a very remote farmland area and the sheriff's office has confirmed they belong to the family who was kidnapped in Merced. There is a special place in hell for this guy," says Sheriff Vernon Warnke. Deputies received a call...
KMPH.com
Possible hate crime, after young teen gets egged in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A dad is now speaking out after his daughter was egged while driving, he fears this is becoming a trend in a Fresno neighborhood. According to the daughter, who was not named, she felt victim of a hate crime. She was driving Sunday night in the area of Friant and Shephard Avenues when a GMC truck pulled up next to her and egged her car. This, also impaired her view while driving, she says.
KMPH.com
Suspect in Merced kidnapping identified/in custody, family remains missing
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. — The Merced County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect in the kidnapping of multiple people from the same family. Deputies say 48-Year-old Jesus Manuel Salgado was seen at an ATM in Atwater using a card that belonged to one of the missing victims. Salgado...
KMPH.com
Police release body-cam video from officer-involved shooting in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department released the video from police officer body-worn cameras from an officer-involved shooting that happened on Jan. 2, 2022. Officers assigned to the Multi-Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium (MAGEC) received information on the location of a wanted man. 27-year-old Gabriel Mata is a...
KMPH.com
Video shows accused kidnapper taking family at gunpoint
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — New information is now available in connection to a recent kidnapping in Merced. Detectives released surveillance video of the kidnapping at a news conference Wednesday morning. Amandeep Dheri, 39, Jasdeep Dheri, 36, Jasleen Kaur, 27, and 8-month-old baby Aroohi Dheri were all kidnapped on Monday.
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Patricia Ann Loya
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Patricia Ann Loya. Patricia Loya is wanted on a Felony Warrant of DUI. 59-year-old Loya is 5' 0" tall, 160 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where Patricia Loya is hiding, call...
KMPH.com
Man arrested, accused of killing girlfriend in Cantua Creek
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — A man is behind bars after deputies say he shot and killed his girlfriend, who was also his child’s mother in Cantua Creek. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting inside a home near the 33000 block of W. Hidalgo Ave. early Sunday morning.
KMPH.com
Teen motorcyclist dead after crashing into truck in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — A teen riding a motorcycle was killed Wednesday night after CHP says he ran a stop sign and was hit by a truck in Madera County. The California Highway Patrol responded to a call about a crash between a Ford F-250 and a 2004 Honda motorcycle in the intersection of Avenue 20 and Road 16 around 6 p.m.
KMPH.com
Hoover High student struck by vehicle outside school
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A Hoover High student was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in front of the school. The Fresno Police Department responded to the call around 6 p.m. on Tuesday. When they arrived, a teen was found in the middle of the road and no vehicle in sight.
KMPH.com
Surveillance video shows delivery driver throwing packages in California
CLOVIS, Calif. (KMPH) — A delivery driver, or drivers, for the company OnTrac, was caught on camera throwing packages on multiple occasions at a home in the foothills east of Clovis, a city in Fresno county, California. The homeowner said he had three separate packages delivered to their house...
KMPH.com
OnTrac driver fired after caught throwing packages
CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — UPDATE: The homeowner has informed FOX 26 that he received a call from OnTrac and was informed that they have terminated the driver's work contract. Since the original post, we have received another video from the same house of another terrible delivery. - - -...
KMPH.com
Man wanted in connection to kidnapping 4 including baby in Merced County
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The Merced County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the kidnapping of four people including an 8-month-old baby. Deputies say all of them are family members; the baby is Aroohi Dheri, the mom is Jasleen Kaur, 27, the father Jasdeep Singh, 36, and an uncle Amandeep Singh, 39.
KMPH.com
Thieves caught on camera using makeshift ramming device to break into Fresno business
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — About 6 suspects are wanted after being caught on camera using a homemade ramming device to break into a Fresno business. Surveillance cameras at R G Equipment of Fresno Inc. captured the burglary that happened back in August. The crew can be seen pulling up...
KMPH.com
Man hit, body goes through windshield, driver sent to hospital
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — One man has been hit and killed on Highway 41 early Wednesday morning in Fresno. Fresno CHP officers were called out to Highway 41, right above McKinley Avenue, for reports of a car hitting a person on the highway. Officers say a man was driving...
KMPH.com
Next of kin needed for man found dead in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A next of kin is needed for a 60-year-old man who was found dead outside a store in Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says Landious Hinton, 60, was discovered near Ventura and Van Ness Avenues on Sept. 1. A relative is needed to...
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: John Louis Work
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is John Louis Work. John Work is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Domestic Violence. 61-year-old Work is 6' 1" tall, 180 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where John Work is hiding,...
KMPH.com
Merced Kidnapping: "The American dream became the American nightmare," family speaks
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. — Two cousins are speaking out on the recent kidnapping of several members of their family, including a baby from Merced County. “My uncle, my aunt, and my cousin immigrated here in the early 2000s, seeking the American dream, through dedication and hard work to obtain that goal. Yesterday, that American dream became the American nightmare.”
KMPH.com
Burned-out vehicle connected to kidnapping out of Merced County
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — New information has come out concerning a kidnapping case being investigated by the Merced County Sheriff's Office. It started around 11:30 a.m. on Monday when Cal Fire put out a vehicle fire at Buhach Road and Oakdale Road in Winton. The vehicle was later...
KMPH.com
Scammers now going after EBT cardholders, draining their accounts
Multiple people are finding out the hard way that their EBT accounts have been drained. The California Department of Social Services (DSS) is aware of the scam going around across the state, including Fresno and Merced Counties. DSS says the funds are being taken through scammers and skimmers. Cardholders who...
KMPH.com
Man caught after chase with deputies through Fresno and Clovis
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was caught after a chase with Sheriff deputies early Tuesday morning through Fresno and Clovis. The chase lasted for about 30 minutes and went in and out of Fresno and Clovis. The man was riding a chopper-style Harley motorcycle, and deputies were able...
