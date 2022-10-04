ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Greenbush, NY

NEWS10 ABC

Crews respond to fire at Amazon facility in Schodack

SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews were called to a fire at the Amazon fulfillment center Wednesday night. Police said the fire came from a compactor in the building. Light smoke could be seen coming from the building. An investigation is ongoing.
SCHODACK, NY
City
North Greenbush, NY
WNYT

Fire at Schodack Amazon facility under investigation

SCHODACK – Firefighters were called to the Amazon Fulfilment Center in Schodack late Wednesday evening. Rensselaer County dispatch officials tell NewsChannel 13 a cardboard compactor in the back of the building caught on fire. Several local emergency crews responded. The fire was put out in about 35 minutes. Firefighters...
SCHODACK, NY
NEWS10 ABC

3 arrested after alleged armed robbery in Ravena

Three people have been arrested after an alleged armed robbery in Ravena on October 2. The Coeymans Police Department said Joshua Taylor, 23, of Georgia, Stephon Nieves, 18, of Wappingers Falls, and Chastity Tiano, 19, of Kingston, were arrested in connection with the incident.
COEYMANS, NY
Syracuse.com

Hochul’s office investigating NY State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen

Albany, N.Y. — State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen, who took over leadership of the agency 15 months ago, is under scrutiny from Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office following allegations that he had shielded a former human resources official from internal complaints due to their close working relationship, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Capital Region counties handle COVID surges without executive order

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — According to the CDC, several Capital Region counties currently have High Transmission of COVID-19: Albany, Rensselaer, Fulton, Montgomery and Columbia County. In some counties, cases are up 14.9% over the last seven days. Take advantage of the vaccine by staying up to date on...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany County DA claims New York lawmakers have “forsaken the Black community”

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County District Attorney David Soares calls the recent spike in gun violence “unacceptable”, claiming the blame rests solely with Governor Kathy Hochul and lawmakers at the Capitol. “The police are doing their work, because they’re apprehending these individuals. They are removing that gun from that individual’s possession, but with these […]
ALBANY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Gas Prices About To Soar Again In New York State

Love to drive but hate the gas prices? It is not going to get any better any time soon here in New York State. The prices change more than the weather it seems these days. Just when we were all enjoying a bit of a reprieve from the extreme prices, there is word this week that the prices are about to surge again around The Empire State! The reason? OPEC is making a few changes to their production.
TRAFFIC
WBEC AM

A Creature Stalks Berkshire County’s Coca-Cola Ledge?

Growing up in the Berkshires, I remember hearing a number of strange stories and legends. Depending on who you speak with, these incidents are more than just urban legend, they're true. However, that's up to you to decide. In North Adams, you have the classic incidents of the Hoosac Tunnel and the ghosts of the workers haunting the tunnel. The West Portal is on West Shaft Road while the East Portal is located in Florida near the Vermont border. The East Portal seems a bit more spooky to me, just my opinion.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
NEWS10 ABC

Army Veteran opens ‘Cafe Twelve 04’ in Rensselaer

Chris Phelan an Army Veteran who served in the Afghanistan War, a proud father, and the Owner of a new restaurant in the Capital Region. Cafe Twelve 04 serves up fresh donuts, breakfast sandwiches, and coffee at 1204 Washington Ave, Rennselaer, NY. Customers can also order Phelan's latest donut creation through GrubHub.
RENSSELAER, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

No More Gas Snowmobiles In New York State?

The best time of the year is finally here! Football season is cranking, the kids are back to school and the cooler, shorter days are upon us. The winter in New York State is looming!. But when the snow starts to fly, will your sled be ready? Snowmobiling is big...
POLITICS

