Field Hockey: Danson’s success not a surprise to teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain opening new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersRotterdam, NY
Opinion: solutions for Glenville Bridge truck accidentsCarol DurantGlenville, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
Rolled Dump Truck Closes Rensselaer County Highway, Knocks Down Power Lines
Crews were working to reopen a highway in the region after a dump truck rolled over, knocking down power lines and sending the driver to the hospital. The Rensselaer County crash happened shortly after noon Monday, Oct. 3, in the Town of North Greenbush, on State Route 43 near Holland Drive, according to police.
Tractor Trailer Crash in New York State Leads to Manure Spill on Major Interstate
One major interstate in New York was left quite a mess after a tractor trailer crash Thursday afternoon. Police say parts of the roadway were closed for several hours after the rollover crash. Offcials say the accident happened when the driver of the truck lost control of the vehicle, resulting in her suffering non-life threatening injuries.
NEWS10 ABC
Crews respond to fire at Amazon facility in Schodack
SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews were called to a fire at the Amazon fulfillment center Wednesday night. Police said the fire came from a compactor in the building. Light smoke could be seen coming from the building. An investigation is ongoing.
Columbia County bear attack kills pet donkey
A Columbia County woman is mourning Lucy the donkey after it was killed Monday night.
WNYT
Fire at Schodack Amazon facility under investigation
SCHODACK – Firefighters were called to the Amazon Fulfilment Center in Schodack late Wednesday evening. Rensselaer County dispatch officials tell NewsChannel 13 a cardboard compactor in the back of the building caught on fire. Several local emergency crews responded. The fire was put out in about 35 minutes. Firefighters...
3 arrested after alleged armed robbery in Ravena
Three people have been arrested after an alleged armed robbery in Ravena on October 2. The Coeymans Police Department said Joshua Taylor, 23, of Georgia, Stephon Nieves, 18, of Wappingers Falls, and Chastity Tiano, 19, of Kingston, were arrested in connection with the incident.
Police Chopper in Upstate Flies Over Secret Pot Field – Man Arrested!
Colonie Man Arrested after State Police Flew Over his Pot Field. A man in Upstate New York was arrested last week when a State Police helicopter located a large number of pot plants growing in a field right here in the Capital Region. While the perception of marijuana and marijuana...
Hochul’s office investigating NY State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen
Albany, N.Y. — State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen, who took over leadership of the agency 15 months ago, is under scrutiny from Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office following allegations that he had shielded a former human resources official from internal complaints due to their close working relationship, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.
NY State Police Warn About Latest Scam and How to Prevent It
New York State Police issued a warning Monday on their various social media platforms about shady scammers, calling random New Yorkers, pretending to be members of the NYSP PBA asking for money. Here's how to prevent yourself or a loved one from being taken advantage of!. It's easy to see...
NYS auctioning off surplus vehicles in Saratoga Springs
The New York State Office of General Services is set to auction off surplus several vehicles, a boat, and other equipment. The auction is set for October 12 at 9:30 a.m. at 2369 Route 50 in Saratoga Springs.
Missing mother, daughter hiking in Moreau Lake State Park located and safe
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A mother and daughter reported missing on a hiking trail in Moreau Lake State Park have been found. Early Sunday morning, the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the two had been found a short time prior, concluding an hours-long search. They were treated at the scene, and are in good health.
Capital Region counties handle COVID surges without executive order
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — According to the CDC, several Capital Region counties currently have High Transmission of COVID-19: Albany, Rensselaer, Fulton, Montgomery and Columbia County. In some counties, cases are up 14.9% over the last seven days. Take advantage of the vaccine by staying up to date on...
NYSP Superintendent under investigation
Over the past couple of weeks, rumors have been circulating about a possible investigation into New York State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen.
Young Hudson Valley Father Killed in Upstate New York Crash
A Hudson Valley family lost their father following a crash in Upstate New York. On Monday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed an Ulster County man was killed in a crash in Greene County, New York. Ulster County, New York Man Dies After Crash in Greene County, New...
Cops Looking For Woman’s Gruesome Killer In HV, Upstate New York
New York State Police are hoping you can help them as they continue to investigate a woman who was found headless and handless in the Hudson Valley. Last weekend, New York State Police confirmed police have finally identified a body that was found in Dutchess County in 1980. Headless Body...
Albany County DA claims New York lawmakers have “forsaken the Black community”
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County District Attorney David Soares calls the recent spike in gun violence “unacceptable”, claiming the blame rests solely with Governor Kathy Hochul and lawmakers at the Capitol. “The police are doing their work, because they’re apprehending these individuals. They are removing that gun from that individual’s possession, but with these […]
Gas Prices About To Soar Again In New York State
Love to drive but hate the gas prices? It is not going to get any better any time soon here in New York State. The prices change more than the weather it seems these days. Just when we were all enjoying a bit of a reprieve from the extreme prices, there is word this week that the prices are about to surge again around The Empire State! The reason? OPEC is making a few changes to their production.
A Creature Stalks Berkshire County’s Coca-Cola Ledge?
Growing up in the Berkshires, I remember hearing a number of strange stories and legends. Depending on who you speak with, these incidents are more than just urban legend, they're true. However, that's up to you to decide. In North Adams, you have the classic incidents of the Hoosac Tunnel and the ghosts of the workers haunting the tunnel. The West Portal is on West Shaft Road while the East Portal is located in Florida near the Vermont border. The East Portal seems a bit more spooky to me, just my opinion.
Army Veteran opens ‘Cafe Twelve 04’ in Rensselaer
Chris Phelan an Army Veteran who served in the Afghanistan War, a proud father, and the Owner of a new restaurant in the Capital Region. Cafe Twelve 04 serves up fresh donuts, breakfast sandwiches, and coffee at 1204 Washington Ave, Rennselaer, NY. Customers can also order Phelan's latest donut creation through GrubHub.
No More Gas Snowmobiles In New York State?
The best time of the year is finally here! Football season is cranking, the kids are back to school and the cooler, shorter days are upon us. The winter in New York State is looming!. But when the snow starts to fly, will your sled be ready? Snowmobiling is big...
