ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Zach Ertz Talks Philly, Teammates Left Behind, and Jalen Hurts

By Ed Kracz
EagleMaven
EagleMaven
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V9gry_0iKl38HJ00

The tight end, a big piece to the Eagles' Super Bowl championship, will play his former team on Sunday when 4-0 Philly visits the 2-2 Arizona Cardinals

Zach Ertz has settled nicely into Arizona life.

He’s found some places to take his wife, U.S. women’s national soccer team member Julie, on date nights and there’s his son Madden, born on Aug. 11, that has given him a new perspective on things.

Philadelphia is never far from his mind, though. So much so, that he agreed to do a virtual call with Eagles media on Monday afternoon.

“I was there for 8½ years, 9 years essentially,” he said. “And I really felt that we grew up there, Julie and I in particular. We came there as 22-year-old kids essentially, and gave everything we had to the city, and we felt that love and passion reciprocated each and every day.

“We felt such a connection to the fans, to the communities. You can’t really put it into words what that city means to us to this day. It will always have a special place in our hearts even though we’re in Arizona now.”

For the first time, though, Ertz will play against the Eagles after nine years playing for them and having an integral role in helping deliver the franchise its first Super Bowl championship five years ago.

The new Eagles, the ones who are the last undefeated team left in the NFL, will put their 4-0 record on the line in Arizona on Sunday against Ertz’s new team, the Cardinals.

Ertz has played 15 games with the Cardinals since being traded last October and has 78 catches for 755 yards and five touchdowns. Clearly, there’s plenty left in the tank for the soon-to-be 32-year-old tight end.

He remains close with other 30-somethings on the Eagles roster, such as Jason Kelce, Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, and Lane Johnson.

Ertz said he hasn’t dived too deeply into film study on the Eagles and why they sit atop the NFC East, but you know he knows what’s going on.

“The city is extremely excited about the team,” he said. “I’m not surprised by any means. They’ve got a lot of talented players, a lot of guys that have played a lot of football. And the culture was set a long time ago. I know Kelce is holding guys to a certain standard.

“I know Fletch and BG are doing the same. So those are guys that are building blocks within that organization for a long time. And the culture precedes everything else. So, for me, I’m not surprised.”

Jalen Hurts isn’t surprising him, either.

The two were teammates for about a year-and-a-half but Hurts rode the bench until Carson Wentz took Hurts’ place on the bench for the final four games of 2020.

“I know Jalen is one of the hardest-working players that I have ever been around,” said Ertz. “And even though we didn’t play together for a long time, we were able to have fun throwing after practice, throwing after training camp practices, just working on our craft together for that short amount of time.

"I’m not surprised by the success that he’s having.”

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
StyleCaster

Tom Brady’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Could Lose if He & Gisele Bündchen Divorce

Since he won his first Super Bowl in 2002, NFL fans have wanted to know about Tom Brady’s net worth and how that could change after rumors he and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, are divorcing. Brady—the only son of four children from San Mateo, California—played college football at the University of Michigan from 1995 to 1999. After he graduated, Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots, and played with the team as their star quarterback for 20 seasons from 2000 to early 2020. In March 2020, the day before his contract with the Patriots expired, Brady announced that he would...
NFL
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Alex Smith Makes His Pick Between Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush

The Dallas Cowboys are on a three-game winning streak without quarterback Dak Prescott under center. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has played complimentary football, without trying to do too much. That's led some to question if Prescott should be the starting quarterback when he comes back. Former NFL quarterback Alex Smith...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Jalen Hurts' Comment On Nick Saban Is Going Viral

Jalen Hurts played under some excellent coaches before joining the NFL. The quarterback won a national championship at Alabama under Nick Saban before transferring to Oklahoma to play his senior year for Lincoln Riley. While appearing on Monday night's ManningCast, the Philadelphia Eagles star reflected on his first coach. Hurts...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Kelce
The Spun

Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Cooper Rush, Dak Prescott

Jerry Jones wants everyone to know that there is no quarterback controversy with the Dallas Cowboys. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has won three straight starts since starter Dak Prescott went down with a thumb injury but that's not going to be enough for him to start when Prescott returns. Jones...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#American Football#Zach Ertz Talks
The Spun

NFL Kicker Released After Great Performance Sunday

Michael Badgley supplied all of the Chicago Bears' points in Sunday's 16-12 loss to the New York Giants. It still wasn't enough to earn him an extended stay on their roster. Signed Saturday and elevated from the practice squad to replace Cairo Santos, Badgley made all four field goal attempts in Week 4.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

49ers Cut Veteran Wide Receiver After Monday's Win

On Monday, the San Francisco 49ers signed wide receiver Willie Snead IV to their active roster from the practice squad. On Tuesday, the 49ers released Snead outright, However, they reportedly are looking to bring the veteran pass catcher back on the practice squad, as long as he clears waivers. Snead,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Seems like Wentz is already losing support in Washington

In 2020 the Eagles had a choice: stick with a flailing and floundering Carson Wentz, or bench him for then-rookie Jalen Hurts and find out what you have?. Fast forward less than 24 months and the two QBs' career paths are on polar opposite trajectories: Hurts is piloting the undefeated Eagles as an early-season MVP candidate, while Wentz is on his third team in three years and things are going... poorly.
WASHINGTON, DC
EagleMaven

EagleMaven

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
293K+
Views
ABOUT

EagleMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Philadelphia Eagles

 https://www.si.com/nfl/eagles

Comments / 0

Community Policy