POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y., Oct. 6, 2022 /CNW/ -- Today U.S. President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. and IBM (NYSE: IBM) Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna will tour IBM's Poughkeepsie, New York site to see firsthand where the future of computing is being innovated, designed and manufactured. During the visit, IBM will announce a plan to invest $20 billion across the Hudson Valley region over the next 10 years. The goal of the investments, which will be strengthened by close collaboration with New York State, is to expand the vibrant technology ecosystem in New York to unlock new discoveries and opportunities in semiconductors, computers, hybrid cloud, artificial intelligence and quantum computers.

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO