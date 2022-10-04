ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

These 10 Michigan donors gave over $29.9 million

In Michigan politics, state-level candidates and political action committees have received $229.5 million in total donations between Jan. 1, 2021, and Aug. 22, 2022. The 10 largest donors gave more than $29.9 million, or 13 percent of all contributions. These are the top 10 individual donors to Michigan state-level candidates...
MICHIGAN STATE
Nebraska Air National Guard unit at Offutt is doubling in size

BELLEVUE — The lesser-known half of the force that keeps things running smoothly at Offutt Air Force Base is doubling in size. The 170th Group of the Nebraska Air National Guard is in the process of doubling its personnel numbers after an expansion of the unit was approved in April, according to officials.
NEBRASKA STATE
IBM and CEO Arvind Krishna Welcome President Biden to Poughkeepsie Site, Company Plans to Invest $20 billion in the Hudson Valley Region Over 10 Years

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y., Oct. 6, 2022 /CNW/ -- Today U.S. President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. and IBM (NYSE: IBM) Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna will tour IBM's Poughkeepsie, New York site to see firsthand where the future of computing is being innovated, designed and manufactured. During the visit, IBM will announce a plan to invest $20 billion across the Hudson Valley region over the next 10 years. The goal of the investments, which will be strengthened by close collaboration with New York State, is to expand the vibrant technology ecosystem in New York to unlock new discoveries and opportunities in semiconductors, computers, hybrid cloud, artificial intelligence and quantum computers.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

