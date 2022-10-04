Read full article on original website
These 10 Michigan donors gave over $29.9 million
In Michigan politics, state-level candidates and political action committees have received $229.5 million in total donations between Jan. 1, 2021, and Aug. 22, 2022. The 10 largest donors gave more than $29.9 million, or 13 percent of all contributions. These are the top 10 individual donors to Michigan state-level candidates...
Missouri agriculture groups renew criticism of Grain Belt Express over new extension
A years-long fight over the Grain Belt Express high-voltage transmission line appeared to end earlier this year when lawmakers signed off on compromise legislation requiring future transmission lines to bring more benefit to Missouri. It also required electrical transmission line developers to pay farmers more for easements to build future...
Comedian Aaron Woodall on the hilarity of Mormonism, Montana fall and 'Avatar's' legacy
Mormons like to call themselves "a peculiar people." The phrase comes from 1 Peter 2:9. In the words of the Apostle Peter, "But ye are a chosen generation, a royal priesthood, an holy nation, a peculiar people." Mormon peculiarity goes way back. We know so much about the intimate personal...
Nebraska Air National Guard unit at Offutt is doubling in size
BELLEVUE — The lesser-known half of the force that keeps things running smoothly at Offutt Air Force Base is doubling in size. The 170th Group of the Nebraska Air National Guard is in the process of doubling its personnel numbers after an expansion of the unit was approved in April, according to officials.
IBM and CEO Arvind Krishna Welcome President Biden to Poughkeepsie Site, Company Plans to Invest $20 billion in the Hudson Valley Region Over 10 Years
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y., Oct. 6, 2022 /CNW/ -- Today U.S. President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. and IBM (NYSE: IBM) Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna will tour IBM's Poughkeepsie, New York site to see firsthand where the future of computing is being innovated, designed and manufactured. During the visit, IBM will announce a plan to invest $20 billion across the Hudson Valley region over the next 10 years. The goal of the investments, which will be strengthened by close collaboration with New York State, is to expand the vibrant technology ecosystem in New York to unlock new discoveries and opportunities in semiconductors, computers, hybrid cloud, artificial intelligence and quantum computers.
