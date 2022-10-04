The Colorado mountains could get their first real taste of winter next week. Denver News 9 reports forecasters are predicting the first significant snow of the season could come towards the middle or end of next week. Several inches of snow could fall in areas above 8,000 feet in elevation. This could give ski resorts a healthy start to the season. Whether snow falls in areas of lower elevation remains to be seen. Denver’s average first measurable snowfall date is on October 18, but snow has fallen before October 10 in four of the past five years. For more, check out https://www.9news.com/

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO