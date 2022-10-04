Read full article on original website
1310kfka.com
Man arrested in shots fired incident in Boulder
Boulder police arrested a man in connection with shots fired in several locations this week. Jacob Derolf, 22, faces charges of reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, and reckless driving. Police say they found shell casings at 7th and Walnut streets and at 11th Street and Lawry Lane in Boulder Monday night. A short time later, they pulled over Derolf at 13th and Pennsylvania streets and arrested him after allegedly finding a gun and ammo in the vehicle. Police said the shots fired incidents are not linked to a similar incident Sundy night on University Hill.
1310kfka.com
Police: Man arrested for stealing Boulder fire truck
A man is arrested after police said he stole a fire truck in Boulder. Boulder Police handcuffed 28-year-old Kirill Kiefel Sunday morning. They said he stole a fire truck from 13th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue just moments before. Firefighters were out assisting on a medical call when they saw their truck on the streets and jumped into it while it wasn’t moving. They surrounded Kiefel and held him under citizen’s arrest until officers arrived. Kiefel claimed firefighters had asked him to move the truck. He was already wanted on a felony parole violation.
1310kfka.com
Man sentenced to 40 years in violent Greeley home invasion
A man will spend more than 40 years behind bars for a violent home invasion and robbery in Greeley. 22-year-old Raymond Ramirez was sentenced to 42 years in prison. Police said Ramirez and for others forced their way into a woman’s home and pointed a gun in her face while she slept before putting her into a headlock and dragging her to the basement, where they beat her. Her adult son, who’s a military veteran, and her grandson tried to stop the intruders, and Ramirez shot the veteran in the shoulder. Ramirez pleaded guilty in August to charges of attempted murder, aggravated robbery, burglary and child abuse.
1310kfka.com
Man shot by police charged in Boulder shoot-out
A man, who was shot by Boulder police in the University Hill area, faces attempted murder charges. Zakiyy Lucas, 22, took a bullet to the arm as officers responded to a disturbance on the 1200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Police said Lucas was involved in a shoot-out with two other men. Officers said he came running at them with the gun in his hand, when they fired four shots. He’s now being held a half-million-dollars bail. At least one other suspect remains on the lam.
1310kfka.com
Fort Collins homeless shelter to stay in current location this winter
A temporary shelter for men experiencing homelessness in Fort Collins will likely remain in place for at least this winter. The city has been unsuccessful in its efforts to try to relocate the temporary shelter from 212 Mountain Avenue to 1213 Riverside Avenue due to what they called ongoing impacts to neighbors and businesses, according to a report in the Coloradoan. But the city said funding for renovations to the Vineyard campus property didn’t come together as planned. The shelter staying on Mountain Avenue is pending city council approval. Read more at https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
1310kfka.com
First significant snowfall on tap for CO mountains next week
The Colorado mountains could get their first real taste of winter next week. Denver News 9 reports forecasters are predicting the first significant snow of the season could come towards the middle or end of next week. Several inches of snow could fall in areas above 8,000 feet in elevation. This could give ski resorts a healthy start to the season. Whether snow falls in areas of lower elevation remains to be seen. Denver’s average first measurable snowfall date is on October 18, but snow has fallen before October 10 in four of the past five years. For more, check out https://www.9news.com/
1310kfka.com
Frontier announces new route from Denver to Jamaica
Coloradoans looking to escape the cold weather this winter have a new option is on the way. Frontier will start flying nonstop from Denver to Montego Bay, Jamaica this February. Fares will start at $109. The new destination is the 70th nonstop route for Frontier out of DIA.
1310kfka.com
Loveland ski resort gets revamp
A Loveland ski resort is getting a major facelift. Denver News 9 reports the Loveland Ski Area is adding a new chairlift and a new lodge. They’ve expanded 14,000 sq. ft. The lodge features a bar, food offerings, and a giant fireplace. The ski resort will also have a ride school, a rental shop, and its own ski patrol. The resort opens for the season this month with snowmaking already underway. Read more about the upgrades at https://www.9news.com/.
