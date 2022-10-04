Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Gamespot
Hakuouki Shinkai: Ten'un no Shou
Sign In to follow. Follow Hakuouki Shinkai: Ten'un no Shou, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Splatter - Zombiecalypse Now
Sign In to follow. Follow Splatter - Zombiecalypse Now, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Godland : The Fire Quest 2
We have no news or videos for Godland : The Fire Quest 2. Sorry!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
Avatar: Adapt or Die #6
Grace hastens to meet Mo'at at Hometree with her findings, while Mo'at searches for Grace's dormant avatar-but deep in uncharted territory, danger lurks. The afflicted Omatikaya demand answers from Grace, but will the cure lead to harmony between the humans and Na'vi . . . or pave the way for even more destruction?
Gamespot
Gamespot
Ultra Mega Xtra Party Challenge
Sign In to follow. Follow Ultra Mega Xtra Party Challenge, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Gaslamp Cases 5: The Dreadful City
We have no news or videos for Gaslamp Cases 5: The Dreadful City. Sorry!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gamespot
24 Overwatch Heroes That Never Made The Cut
Stu here to dive into the development and evolution of the Overwatch Roster. In the last 6 years Overwatch’s heroes have become some of the most iconic characters in video games, and it's been fascinating to explore all the different design elements and deliberate choices the team made to create such a unique roster of characters. With the addition of more heroes at launch and many more updates coming with Overwatch 2, I cannot wait to see the new types of heroes that Blizzard can cook up.
Gamespot
Little Witchelsa: Pumpkin Peril
We have no news or videos for Little Witchelsa: Pumpkin Peril. Sorry!
techeblog.com
Need for Speed Unbound Screenshots Leak Ahead of Reveal, Tease Anime-Style Look
Someone from Criterion Games may have unintentionally (or intentionally) leaked Need for Speed Unbound screenshots ahead of its official reveal later today. This anime-style installment will allegedly be coming to all current platforms including the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S | X and Steam on December 2nd. Players will have...
Gamespot
Gamespot
God Of War: Ragnarok Leak Reveals Possible Playtime
A new leak revealed a possible approximate playtime for God of War: Ragnarok that indicates the game could include more side quests than its predecessor. According to a report from Insider Gaming, God of War: Ragnarok will take approximately 40 hours to complete. To be clear, this includes side quests. A straight shot through the main story will take around 20 hours. The report also claims that around three and a half hours of the main story's total runtime is made up of cutscenes. As for the 20 hours devoted to side quests, only one hour will be cutscenes.
ComicBook
Lord of the Rings Fans Have Legolas Trending After Galadriel's Fight Scenes in Latest Rings of Power Episode
The Rings of Power Episode 6 seems to be the one that has really struck a chord with Lord of the Rings fans – so much so that discussion of the episode and its big battle sequence has once again become of trending topic on social media. In this case, fans can't seem to get over the battle sequences with Rings of Power's central character, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), who proved why she is the leader of the Elven Northern Armies.
Gamespot
Blizzard Owns Up To Overwatch 2's Rocky Start, Drops Phone Registration Requirement For Many
Blizzard's long-awaited Overwatch 2 arrived this week, but the launch didn't exactly go to plan. Blizzard has apologized for the launch issues, saying it failed to meet the expectations of players and Blizzard itself. The studio also announced it is removing the phone registration requirement for many and provided an update on what's being done to mitigate server issues to help players get into matches.
Gamespot
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 Servers Face Long Queues, Leaving Many Unable To Play
Overwatch 2 servers have been live since October 4, but you may not realize that if you try to start the game. Following a series of DDoS attacks, Blizzard's new game has faced extremely long wait times, disconnections, and player-queues that have reached quadruple digits. Blizzard says the issues are beginning to resolve, but it still isn't clear when you will be able to easily access the game.
Gamespot
New Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Trailer Introduces Custom TMs
With only a few more weeks to go until it launches on November 18, a new trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has gone live. While previous teasers showed off toxic monkeys, new battle footage, and gameplay mechanics that make your pocket monster shine bright like a diamond, today's trailer is a deeper dive into the Paldea region.
Gamespot
The Latest Humble Bundle Is Great For RPG Fans
Humble Bundle’s new RPG Legends: Baldur’s Gate & Beyond bundle packs up to $205-worth of excellent RPG gaming for just $20. The bundle offers multiple payment tiers, each with a different selection of games. The highest tier includes Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous and the enhanced editions of several classic CRPGs like Planescape: Torment, Baldur’s Gate I and II, Icewind Dale, and Neverwinter Nights: Complete Adventures, plus some DLC packs for $20. You also get a 20% off coupon for Mythforce on the Epic Games Store if you spend $10 or more on the bundle. The full list of games included in each payment tier is listed below.
Gamespot
Comments / 0