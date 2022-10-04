ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KTUL

Person dies after being hit by vehicle in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is working the scene of a fatal collision near Pine and Mingo Thursday morning. Police say a person has died after being struck by a vehicle, and will keep a section of Pine Street east of the intersection closed while officers investigate.
KTUL

Man dies in single car accident in LeFlore County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 77-year-old man has died after the vehicle he was a passenger in struck a tree, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The accident happened Tuesday morning just after 7 a.m. on Highway 9A near School House Road in Arkoma, Okla. Troopers say the driver...
KTUL

Dutch Bros Coffee coming to Sapulpa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Dutch Bros Coffee is coming to Sapulpa. The coffee chain just submitted permits to start building their sign with the City of Sapulpa, at 115 East Taft Street. This is the fifth Dutch Bros Coffee location to pop up in the Tulsa area in recent...
KTUL

Holy Family Cathedral attack suspect identified, church releases statement

UPDATE: The Tulsa Police Department has identified the suspect accused of attacking the Holy Family Cathedral Church downtown Wednesday as Daniel Edwards. Police say they were called to the church around 4 p.m. after Edwards allegedly stabbed a school employee with a sword, slashing one of the victim's hands. The employee managed to get away, and school administrators locked the school down and got the children to safety.
KTUL

TPD recovers over 11 pounds of Xanax and fentanyl pills

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Special Investigations Division recently recovered a firearm and five kg (or just over 11 pounds) of Xanax and fentanyl pills. TPD says the recovered pills are approximately 30,000-40,000 doses. The search warrant that led to the recovery is part of an...
KTUL

Family of McLain victim reacts, speaks out after deadly shooting

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It was the end of homecoming at McLain High School when Terron Yarbrough's sister and cousin were walking out of the stadium and gunshots rang out. "When I heard the shots, my instincts, I just, I couldn't move my feet to run the other way like everybody else," said Terron's sister, Jordan, through tears. "I was checking on my dad and he was OK, but what hurts me is that when my brother was laying over there, I couldn't see him."
KTUL

THURSDAY FORECAST: Cooler temperatures on the way

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Today will be sunny and nice with light northerly winds and temps in the mid 80s. The winds will make it feel cooler than the mid 80s, so this is a great day for outdoor activities. On Friday, we are expecting a front with cloudy...
KTUL

Mother speaks out after losing her son to gun violence in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Last Friday, two mothers lost their sons to gun violence in Tulsa. It was one of the toughest days of Sandra Goff's life. She was in Muskogee at the homecoming game when she got a call saying her son, Fedro Givens, was shot. “Of course,...
KTUL

Tulsa police seeking help in identifying alleged copper thief

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Street Crimes Unit is trying to identify the man seen. He is suspected of breaking into a restricted fenced in area of an AEP substation near North Mingo and East Latimer on October 2. Police say once inside the substation area,...
KTUL

Tulsa Regional Chamber completes Intercity Visit to Denver

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Regional Chamber wrapped up its 2022 Intercity Visit in Denver, Colorado Wednesday. The visit is the 13th in an annual series of visits to peer cities to learn best practices and hear success stories. More than 100 attendees from across northeast Oklahoma –...
KTUL

8 alleged drug conspirators arrested in Tulsa, 2 still at large

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Eight alleged drug-trafficking conspirators were arrested early Wednesday in Tulsa as part of a law enforcement operation called "Operation Dirt Stain" led by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Attorney’s Office. “Federal prosecutors and our law enforcement partners continue the fight to reduce...
KTUL

Wagoner police arrest man for suspected burglary, drugs

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Wagoner Police Department headed to a home near Southwest 2nd Street on October 2 at approximately 9:30 p.m. concerning a vehicle burglary call. When police arrived, they found the suspect, Mitchell Brumfield, along with a child. One of the reported missing items from the...
KTUL

Claremore police catch, arrest employees selling vape products to minors

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Claremore Police Department announced that they are cracking down on underage vaping. They said they have made some arrests recently in hopes of protecting children in the community. Officers said they have received numerous complaints from concerned parents about local stores selling vape products...
CLAREMORE, OK

