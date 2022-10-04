TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It was the end of homecoming at McLain High School when Terron Yarbrough's sister and cousin were walking out of the stadium and gunshots rang out. "When I heard the shots, my instincts, I just, I couldn't move my feet to run the other way like everybody else," said Terron's sister, Jordan, through tears. "I was checking on my dad and he was OK, but what hurts me is that when my brother was laying over there, I couldn't see him."

