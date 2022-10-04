Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
Temecula Father Works to Fight Fentanyl Crisis After Daughter's Overdose Death
A Temecula father who lost his daughter to fentanyl is part of a nationwide group working hard to transform the fight against the deadly drug. “My daughter was poisoned," Matt Capelouto said. "Had she received the drug that she thought she was getting, she would be alive today." It was...
NBC San Diego
‘You Have a Debt to Pay': Woman Sentenced to 3 Years for Fleeing Deadly Vista DUI Crash
A woman was sentenced to three years in a California prison for fleeing the scene of a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on a North County San Diego highway last November. Courtney Dyar, 32, was killed while walking on the shoulder of westbound State Route 78 at Emerald Drive at 5:45 a.m. on Nov. 7, 2021. It’s unknown why she was on foot on the freeway.
NBC San Diego
18-Year-Old Killed in Shooting in Residential Mira Mesa Neighborhood
An 18-year-old man was killed in a shooting in a residential neighborhood of Mira Mesa on Wednesday, according to San Diego police. Officers responded to reports of a shooting along Deering Street north of Westmore Road just before 9:30 a.m. The neighborhood is a block north of the Village at Mira Mesa shopping center.
NBC San Diego
NBC 7 Investigates: Prosecutors Add Charges Against Rancho Penasquitos Murder Suspect
The man facing murder charges for the death of 42-year-old Connie Dadkhah now faces three new charges. Last Friday, San Diego County’s District Attorney charged Parrish Chambers Jr. with two counts of battery and one count of false imprisonment. NBC 7 Investigates has been following the case since officers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC San Diego
Pedestrian Who Was Hit by Car Near North Park Was Changing Tire: CHP
A pedestrian was hit by a car overnight while changing a tire on Interstate 805 near North Park, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The crash happened shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday while the pedestrian was working on their tire on the on-ramp of I-805 southbound near Madison Avenue, CHP said. The crash prompted authorities to temporarily shut down the far right lane of the freeway.
NBC San Diego
Spring Valley Girl, 15, Vanished in Middle of the Night 11 Days Ago
It’s been 11 days since a Spring Valley teenager vanished in the middle of the night. The parents of Alena “Grace” Mitchem, 15, believe she was lured out of her home by someone she met online. Her parents think her love of online gaming led to her disappearance.
NBC San Diego
100+ Pigs Abandoned on Roadside in East San Diego County
Someone abandoned more than a hundred pet pigs along Mesa Grande Road outside Santa Ysabel last week. “They say there’s like between 100 and 150 of them,” said Julian resident Denise Bendl as she filled a children’s play pool with two bags of pig feed. Bendl is...
NBC San Diego
San Diego Police Banning Tents on the Street During the Day
The San Diego Police Department announced it will be asking homeless people living on the streets to deconstruct their tents during the day. This comes after the county declared homelessness a public health crisis last week. San Diego Police said this follows the city’s municipal code for encroachment that states:...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC San Diego
How to Get a Free Headlamp in San Diego County for Fire Safety Month
In San Diego, we have seen how dangerous wildfires can be, especially amid recent heat waves. Knowing this, Lowe’s is honoring the first responders that put their lives on the frontline. In honor of Fire Safety Month, Lowe’s is giving away 100 free headlamps per store. This comes right...
NBC San Diego
San Diego County, City Resolve to Build 10,000 Housing Units on Government Land
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors and San Diego City Council Monday agreed unanimously on a resolution aligning the two bodies in plans to construct 10,000 units of housing on government-owned land, use available funding for housing and explore residential density options. "The resolution the county and city passed...
NBC San Diego
UPS Gets Big-Rig Delivery It Didn't Want in Sorrento Valley
San Diego Fire-Rescue got a call early on Tuesday about a sheared hydrant in Sorrento Valley that got much more complicated after first-responders arrived. Engine 41 got the callout around 2 a.m., according to Battalion Chief Chris Sovay, and were soon on-scene on Pacific Heights Boulevard. After their arrival, firefighters quickly discovered the cause: An unoccupied big rig operated by Perry Electric had plunged downhill, breaking the hydrant and shearing an SDG&E electrical box.
NBC San Diego
Power Outage Affects More Than 60K SDG&E Customers in San Diego
Tens of thousands of San Diego Gas & Electric customers in the San Diego area were without power Tuesday afternoon, according to the electric company's outage map. The unplanned outage affected more than 61,000 customers from the Balboa Park area to Lemon Grove, and even students on the San Diego State University campus, according to the SDG&E tracking tool and school officials. Other areas affected include Bay Terraces, Emerald Hills, Encanto, North Park, Spring Valley, City Heights, University Heights, Valencia Park and more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC San Diego
San Diego Wants to Fix Your Computer. Or Maybe Buy You One. Or a Phone
The city of San Diego is now offering to be your own, personal IT department. For free. OK, OK, hold up, you can also put it this way: The city's "Digital Navigator Plan" offers "free one-on-one support for San Diegans to obtain affordable internet service and to improve computer skills."
Comments / 0