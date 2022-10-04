A pedestrian was hit by a car overnight while changing a tire on Interstate 805 near North Park, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The crash happened shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday while the pedestrian was working on their tire on the on-ramp of I-805 southbound near Madison Avenue, CHP said. The crash prompted authorities to temporarily shut down the far right lane of the freeway.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO