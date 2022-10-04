ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

‘You Have a Debt to Pay': Woman Sentenced to 3 Years for Fleeing Deadly Vista DUI Crash

A woman was sentenced to three years in a California prison for fleeing the scene of a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on a North County San Diego highway last November. Courtney Dyar, 32, was killed while walking on the shoulder of westbound State Route 78 at Emerald Drive at 5:45 a.m. on Nov. 7, 2021. It’s unknown why she was on foot on the freeway.
VISTA, CA
18-Year-Old Killed in Shooting in Residential Mira Mesa Neighborhood

An 18-year-old man was killed in a shooting in a residential neighborhood of Mira Mesa on Wednesday, according to San Diego police. Officers responded to reports of a shooting along Deering Street north of Westmore Road just before 9:30 a.m. The neighborhood is a block north of the Village at Mira Mesa shopping center.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Pedestrian Who Was Hit by Car Near North Park Was Changing Tire: CHP

A pedestrian was hit by a car overnight while changing a tire on Interstate 805 near North Park, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The crash happened shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday while the pedestrian was working on their tire on the on-ramp of I-805 southbound near Madison Avenue, CHP said. The crash prompted authorities to temporarily shut down the far right lane of the freeway.
SAN DIEGO, CA
100+ Pigs Abandoned on Roadside in East San Diego County

Someone abandoned more than a hundred pet pigs along Mesa Grande Road outside Santa Ysabel last week. “They say there’s like between 100 and 150 of them,” said Julian resident Denise Bendl as she filled a children’s play pool with two bags of pig feed. Bendl is...
San Diego Police Banning Tents on the Street During the Day

The San Diego Police Department announced it will be asking homeless people living on the streets to deconstruct their tents during the day. This comes after the county declared homelessness a public health crisis last week. San Diego Police said this follows the city’s municipal code for encroachment that states:...
SAN DIEGO, CA
UPS Gets Big-Rig Delivery It Didn't Want in Sorrento Valley

San Diego Fire-Rescue got a call early on Tuesday about a sheared hydrant in Sorrento Valley that got much more complicated after first-responders arrived. Engine 41 got the callout around 2 a.m., according to Battalion Chief Chris Sovay, and were soon on-scene on Pacific Heights Boulevard. After their arrival, firefighters quickly discovered the cause: An unoccupied big rig operated by Perry Electric had plunged downhill, breaking the hydrant and shearing an SDG&E electrical box.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Power Outage Affects More Than 60K SDG&E Customers in San Diego

Tens of thousands of San Diego Gas & Electric customers in the San Diego area were without power Tuesday afternoon, according to the electric company's outage map. The unplanned outage affected more than 61,000 customers from the Balboa Park area to Lemon Grove, and even students on the San Diego State University campus, according to the SDG&E tracking tool and school officials. Other areas affected include Bay Terraces, Emerald Hills, Encanto, North Park, Spring Valley, City Heights, University Heights, Valencia Park and more.
SAN DIEGO, CA
