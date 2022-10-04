Read full article on original website
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
2022 NBA Draft Review: Oklahoma City ThunderAdrian HolmanOklahoma City, OK
3 Great Steakhouses in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Oklahoma City’s National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum looks at the cultural roots of tequilaD.J. EatonOklahoma City, OK
WATCH: Oklahoma RB Jovantae Barnes Interview
Oklahoma running back Jovantae Barnes met with the media on Tuesday ahead of OU's Week 6 matchup with Texas.
Yardbarker
Texas and Oklahoma will play as two unranked teams for the first time since 1998
It's usually must-see television when Texas and Oklahoma get together. The Red River Rivalry is one of the best not just in college football, but in sports in general. That's because the rivalry normally features two good teams. At the very least one of the two teams — lately, Oklahoma — has been ranked. For the first time in 24 seasons, though, that's not going to be the case.
247Sports
Texas vs. Oklahoma football: Steve Sarkisian expects Longhorns to 'get the best version' of struggling Sooners
Texas football will go for its first win against Oklahoma since 2018 Saturday when the Longhorns (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) and Sooners (3-2, 0-2 Big 12) clash in the annual Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. The Week 6 rivalry game marks the first time since 1998 that neither team is ranked in the matchup. The latest feud at the State Fair has a must-win feel for both squads.
247Sports
Oklahoma football coach Brent Venables shares pregame Texas thoughts
Oklahoma travels to Dallas for the Sooners' annual rivalry showdown with Texas. It marks Brent Venables' first appearance in the rivalry as head coach after his transition from Clemson. Oklahoma adds element of importance as the Sooners attempt to get back on the right side of the win column after an 0-2 start in Big 12 play, including last Saturday's stunning 55-24 loss to TCU.
WATCH: Oklahoma HC Brent Venables Press Conference
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables met with the media on Tuesday ahead of OU's Week 6 matchup with Texas.
WATCH: Oklahoma DB Woodi Washington Interview
Watch as Oklahoma defensive back Woodi Washington preview's OU's upcoming matchup with the Texas Longhorns.
FOX Sports
Inside Texas' Steve Sarkisian magic touch developing QBs
When I sat down with Steve Sarkisian at Big 12 Media Days in July, I asked him what most wanted to know at the time: Who would be his starting quarterback in Week 1? Would it be Quinn Ewers or Hudson Card?. "We got two good players," the Texas Longhorns...
Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State game predictions
Texas Tech hits the road again this week to take on No. 7 Oklahoma State. The Red Raiders are listed as 9.5 underdogs to the Cowboys by Vegas according to this source on Thursday morning. Texas Tech (3-2, 1-1) vs. No. 7 Oklahoma State (5-0, 2-0) When: 2:30 p.m. (CT)...
Joel Klatt breaks down chances OU, Texas both miss Big 12 title game in 2022
Only three times in the history of the Big 12 Championship game have neither Texas or Oklahoma participated, with 2021’s bout between Baylor and Oklahoma State marking the first title game since 1998 not two feature either of the two schools. Given how the 2022 season started for both...
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: Joe Burrow Says Hard Hits Have Led to Forgetting Chunks of Games
Throughout NFL’s Week 4 and the days that followed, headlines swirled around the injury to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. During the Thursday Night Football game, Tagovailoa suffered a concussion that will also keep him out least this current week. Speaking with Colin Cowherd, the quarterback on the other...
