It's usually must-see television when Texas and Oklahoma get together. The Red River Rivalry is one of the best not just in college football, but in sports in general. That's because the rivalry normally features two good teams. At the very least one of the two teams — lately, Oklahoma — has been ranked. For the first time in 24 seasons, though, that's not going to be the case.

NORMAN, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO