ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KBTX.com

Chicken Oil Co. announces it will reopen in 2023

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Chicken Oil Co. announced Thursday they will reopen in 2023 after a devastating fire closed its doors. The restaurant closed back in April due to a fire that caused significant damage in the back of the building and smoke damage throughout the building. Investigators say the fire appeared to have started outside it an ashtray and was spurred on by wind in the area.
BRYAN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
College Station, TX
College Station, TX
Government
KBTX.com

College Station Fire Department stresses importance of working smoke detectors

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The College Station Fire Department urges the community to make sure you have the proper smoke detectors in order to keep you safe. Within a span of four days last week, there were three fires in rental homes in College Station. Due to the residents having working smoke detectors, there were no injuries and limited damage in the homes.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Celebrating National 4-H Week as an Opportunity 4 All

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -It’s National 4-H Week and Brazos County 4-H members are celebrating in a big way!. 4-H Officers Sam Aguirre and MaKenna Johnson joined News 3 at Noon on Wednesday, Oct. 5 to talk about the theme of this week: Opportunity 4 All. The week is designed...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan ISD hopes to move auxiliary department into new location

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -With Bryan ISD’s continued growth their current Auxiliary Services Center has become inefficient. The building has been around since 1976 and has not received any major upgrades since then. The department wants to build their new Ruby Haliburton Auxiliary Complex on a plot of land near...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Hope Gathering offers support to widows in Bryan, College Station

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Losing a loved one is never easy, especially when it’s your partner in life. Hope Gathering seeks to offer support for widows to help them find hope and healing. “Hope Gathering is a community of widows that we meet together to offer them encouragement and...
BRYAN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Midterm Election#Fire Safety#Fire Fighters#Facility Management#Ems
KBTX.com

Try to dunk Rusty and Shel at First Friday for a good cause

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rotary Club of Aggieland is hosting a couple of fundraisers at this month’s First Friday event in Downtown Bryan. Participants can take a shot at dunking several people including News 3′s Rusty Surette and Shel Winkley at the Downtown Elixir and Spirits courtyard. Each attempt to soak them will help raise money for the organization’s satellite club. You can buy one throw for $5, or three throws for $10.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Half of area counties now under a Burn Ban

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Drought conditions are steadily returning across the Brazos Valley. As of Wednesday, it has been 29 days since the last measurable rain fell in the area. Burn Bans are starting to be issued again, several of which have gone into effect just in the last 24 hours. Outdoor burning is now prohibited for half of the area’s 16 counties due to these dry conditions. Counties Currently Under a Burn Ban:
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Changes are coming to E William Joel Bryan Parkway in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Transportation tells KBTX work will begin Tuesday on FM 158 (E William Joel Bryan Parkway) from Texas Avenue to Highway 6. “This project will improve safety and traffic flow by installing center medians on the west and east ends including roundabouts on each end of Sue Haswell Park,” said TxDOT spokesman Bobby Colwell. “In addition, sidewalks, shared use paths, and accessible routes installed along the corridor will create a safer and more pedestrian-friendly environment.”
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Burleson Chamber of Commerce spotlights local art and businesses

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Burleson County Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Art Walk event on October 15, 2022, on The Square Downtown Caldwell. The art walk will spotlight local artisans and businesses within the county. The event will also include live music. Director of the Burleson County...
BURLESON COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KBTX.com

Bryan ISD calls for input on school boundaries

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD discussed it’s plans regarding school boundaries at Tuesday’s Board of Trustees meeting in preparation for a new intermediate school. Sadberry Intermediate School is slated to open in August of next year on the corner of Bonham drive and Wikes Road. The school district said rezoning the school within the district is an opportunity to “balance enrollment” and make sure students are attending the school closet to them.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan firefighter supporting recovery efforts, first responders in Florida

BONITA SPRINGS, FL (KBTX) - When disaster hits, first responders are a group we can count on in need. But, with massive destruction from Hurricane Ian, those first responders have their own tragedies to deal with. One Bryan firefighter is one of the many from across the country, who responded...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Plane damaged following hard landing at Navasota’s airport

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Nobody was injured Tuesday evening following an airplane’s hard landing at the airport in Navasota. According to the Navasota Examiner, the plane slid off the runway just before 7 p.m. after its arrival at the airport. According to flight records, the aircraft left the airport...
NAVASOTA, TX
KBTX.com

Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this charming two-bedroom, one-bathroom home. Enjoy time with your family or entertain your friends on the spacious deck while overlooking the large back yard. “This is a...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Section of Copperfield Drive in Bryan closed for almost a month

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Drivers may want to plan on changing their route if they use Copperfield Drive in Bryan. Starting on Wednesday, Oct. 5, Copperfield Drive is temporarily closed between Park Meadow Lane and Coppercrest Drive while crews install a new storm sewer pipe and repave the road. Drivers...
BRYAN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy