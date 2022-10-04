Read full article on original website
Related
KBTX.com
Bryan ISD and City of Bryan share statements defending stance on future transportation facility site
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ahead of next Tuesday’s Bryan City Council meeting, the Bryan ISD School Board published a letter that they hope clarifies the continued struggle between the school district and the city concerning the proposed site of a new transportation department facility. The school district says it...
KBTX.com
Bryan ISD fights uphill battle for location of transportation and maintenance complex
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD Board of Trustees meet on Tuesday to discuss the school district’s plans moving forward after its zoning request for its transportation and maintenance complex was denied twice by the City of Bryan Planning and Zoning Commission. The school district agreed to move forward...
KBTX.com
As Texas continues to prioritize school safety, Bryan ISD receives its first audit
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - School safety is being reassessed across the nation following the deadly mass shooting in Uvalde, and Texas has taken another step in ensuring its students’ safety with Governor Greg Abbott’s appointment of the Texas Education Agency’s first Chief of School Safety and Security.
KBTX.com
Chicken Oil Co. announces it will reopen in 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Chicken Oil Co. announced Thursday they will reopen in 2023 after a devastating fire closed its doors. The restaurant closed back in April due to a fire that caused significant damage in the back of the building and smoke damage throughout the building. Investigators say the fire appeared to have started outside it an ashtray and was spurred on by wind in the area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KBTX.com
College Station Fire Department stresses importance of working smoke detectors
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The College Station Fire Department urges the community to make sure you have the proper smoke detectors in order to keep you safe. Within a span of four days last week, there were three fires in rental homes in College Station. Due to the residents having working smoke detectors, there were no injuries and limited damage in the homes.
KBTX.com
Celebrating National 4-H Week as an Opportunity 4 All
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -It’s National 4-H Week and Brazos County 4-H members are celebrating in a big way!. 4-H Officers Sam Aguirre and MaKenna Johnson joined News 3 at Noon on Wednesday, Oct. 5 to talk about the theme of this week: Opportunity 4 All. The week is designed...
KBTX.com
Bryan ISD hopes to move auxiliary department into new location
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -With Bryan ISD’s continued growth their current Auxiliary Services Center has become inefficient. The building has been around since 1976 and has not received any major upgrades since then. The department wants to build their new Ruby Haliburton Auxiliary Complex on a plot of land near...
KBTX.com
Hope Gathering offers support to widows in Bryan, College Station
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Losing a loved one is never easy, especially when it’s your partner in life. Hope Gathering seeks to offer support for widows to help them find hope and healing. “Hope Gathering is a community of widows that we meet together to offer them encouragement and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KBTX.com
Try to dunk Rusty and Shel at First Friday for a good cause
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rotary Club of Aggieland is hosting a couple of fundraisers at this month’s First Friday event in Downtown Bryan. Participants can take a shot at dunking several people including News 3′s Rusty Surette and Shel Winkley at the Downtown Elixir and Spirits courtyard. Each attempt to soak them will help raise money for the organization’s satellite club. You can buy one throw for $5, or three throws for $10.
KBTX.com
Half of area counties now under a Burn Ban
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Drought conditions are steadily returning across the Brazos Valley. As of Wednesday, it has been 29 days since the last measurable rain fell in the area. Burn Bans are starting to be issued again, several of which have gone into effect just in the last 24 hours. Outdoor burning is now prohibited for half of the area’s 16 counties due to these dry conditions. Counties Currently Under a Burn Ban:
KBTX.com
Changes are coming to E William Joel Bryan Parkway in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Transportation tells KBTX work will begin Tuesday on FM 158 (E William Joel Bryan Parkway) from Texas Avenue to Highway 6. “This project will improve safety and traffic flow by installing center medians on the west and east ends including roundabouts on each end of Sue Haswell Park,” said TxDOT spokesman Bobby Colwell. “In addition, sidewalks, shared use paths, and accessible routes installed along the corridor will create a safer and more pedestrian-friendly environment.”
KBTX.com
Burleson Chamber of Commerce spotlights local art and businesses
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Burleson County Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Art Walk event on October 15, 2022, on The Square Downtown Caldwell. The art walk will spotlight local artisans and businesses within the county. The event will also include live music. Director of the Burleson County...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KBTX.com
Bryan ISD calls for input on school boundaries
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD discussed it’s plans regarding school boundaries at Tuesday’s Board of Trustees meeting in preparation for a new intermediate school. Sadberry Intermediate School is slated to open in August of next year on the corner of Bonham drive and Wikes Road. The school district said rezoning the school within the district is an opportunity to “balance enrollment” and make sure students are attending the school closet to them.
KBTX.com
Part of Greens Prairie Road to be one-way eastbound for three weeks starting Friday
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Greens Prairie Road in College Station will be restricted to eastbound traffic from Etonbury Avenue to Castlegate Drive for road work starting Friday. The one-way traffic will be in place for about three weeks. Dalton Drive, WS Phillips Parkway, and Amberley Place will be closed...
KBTX.com
Bryan firefighter supporting recovery efforts, first responders in Florida
BONITA SPRINGS, FL (KBTX) - When disaster hits, first responders are a group we can count on in need. But, with massive destruction from Hurricane Ian, those first responders have their own tragedies to deal with. One Bryan firefighter is one of the many from across the country, who responded...
KBTX.com
Plane damaged following hard landing at Navasota’s airport
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Nobody was injured Tuesday evening following an airplane’s hard landing at the airport in Navasota. According to the Navasota Examiner, the plane slid off the runway just before 7 p.m. after its arrival at the airport. According to flight records, the aircraft left the airport...
KBTX.com
‘Its not just a patient, but someone’s son’: Texas A&M student recovers from snowboarding accident
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Back in January of 2022, Brad Gowan’s life changed forever. Nine months later though, he managed to beat all the odds. Brad Gowan is a senior at Texas A&M University who spends his time involved with StuMo (Student Mobilization), studying for a Biomedical Science degree and hanging out with his fraternity.
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Bryan High student recognized for Superior Rating at the International Thespian Festival
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bryan ISD Board of Trustees recently recognized Bryan High theatre student, Josie Bettis, for achieving a Superior Rating at the International Thespians Festival at Indiana University. The international acting festival includes over 3,000 students from 46 states & six countries. To qualify, Bettis received a perfect...
KBTX.com
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this charming two-bedroom, one-bathroom home. Enjoy time with your family or entertain your friends on the spacious deck while overlooking the large back yard. “This is a...
KBTX.com
Section of Copperfield Drive in Bryan closed for almost a month
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Drivers may want to plan on changing their route if they use Copperfield Drive in Bryan. Starting on Wednesday, Oct. 5, Copperfield Drive is temporarily closed between Park Meadow Lane and Coppercrest Drive while crews install a new storm sewer pipe and repave the road. Drivers...
Comments / 0