32 children died in Indonesia stadium disaster, police chief sacked
At least 32 children died in Indonesia's stadium crush, an official said Monday, as police moved to punish those responsible for one of the deadliest disasters in football history. Dozens of children caught in the chaos lost their lives, an official at the women's empowerment and child protection ministry told AFP. "From the latest data we received, out of 125 people who died in the accident, 32 of them were children, with the youngest being a toddler age three or four," said Nahar, who like many Indonesians goes by only one name.
Tear gas, locked gates led to Indonesian soccer stampede, spectators say
JAKARTA (Reuters) -It was the closing stages of the match, a soccer derby in Indonesia's East Java province, and 29-year-old spectator Ahmad Nizar Habibi said he had a gut feeling things were about to turn ugly. "I wanted to leave, but suddenly I heard explosions," he said, describing rounds of...
Indonesian police to charge 6 people in soccer disaster
JAKARTA, Indonesia — (AP) — Indonesian police said Thursday they are bringing criminal charges against three officers and three civilians for their roles in the deaths of 131 people when police fired tear gas inside a soccer stadium, setting off a panicked run for the exits in which many were crushed.
Internal Watchdog Faults Police Use of Tear Gas in Deadly Indonesia Soccer Riot
MALANG, Indonesia (Reuters) - Indonesian police wrongly used tear gas inside a soccer stadium to disperse rioting fans, an internal oversight official said on Tuesday, while the country's soccer federation banned two club officials over the chaos that killed at least 125 people. In one of the world's worst stadium...
King expresses deep sadness over Indonesia football stadium disaster
The King has sent his “heartfelt condolences” to the President of Indonesia and families affected by the Malang football stadium disaster.Charles III, in a message to Joko Widodo signed Charles R, wrote: “My wife and I were deeply saddened to hear of the loss of life and injuries at the football match in Malang on 1 October.“I offer my heartfelt condolences to you, the families affected and the people of the Republic of Indonesia at this difficult time.”A message from The King to the President of Indonesia following the recent football stadium disaster in Malang. pic.twitter.com/O39H5W8TDe— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily)...
Indonesian leader says locked gates contributed to deaths
MALANG, Indonesia — (AP) — Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo said on Wednesday that locked gates had contributed to the crush at the soccer stadium that left 131 dead and over 400 injured when police fired tear gas and set off a panicked run for the exits. Widodo...
Indonesia police say 6 facing criminal charges over soccer stampede
JAKARTA, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Six people including police and match organisers are facing criminal charges in Indonesia over a stampede at a soccer game at the weekend that killed at least 131 people, the country's police chief said on Thursday.
Indonesia football stadium tragedy: delays in opening gates led to crowd crush
Delays in unlocking stadium gates after violence broke out at the end of a football match contributed to a crowd crush in which at least 131 people died, Indonesia’s national football association has said. The Football Association of Indonesia said it has permanently banned the chief executive and security...
