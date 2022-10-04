Read full article on original website
24 Overwatch Heroes That Never Made The Cut
Stu here to dive into the development and evolution of the Overwatch Roster. In the last 6 years Overwatch’s heroes have become some of the most iconic characters in video games, and it's been fascinating to explore all the different design elements and deliberate choices the team made to create such a unique roster of characters. With the addition of more heroes at launch and many more updates coming with Overwatch 2, I cannot wait to see the new types of heroes that Blizzard can cook up.
Need For Speed Unbound Confirmed In Reveal Trailer, Launching In December, Has Anime Elements
After a series of leaks, rumors, and reports, EA has officially unveiled Need for Speed Unbound. As rumored, the game appears to feature anime elements that certainly make it stand out from past entries. The trailer, featuring A$AP Rocky, provides a first look at the racing game and what it'll...
God Of War: Ragnarok Leak Reveals Possible Playtime
A new leak revealed a possible approximate playtime for God of War: Ragnarok that indicates the game could include more side quests than its predecessor. According to a report from Insider Gaming, God of War: Ragnarok will take approximately 40 hours to complete. To be clear, this includes side quests. A straight shot through the main story will take around 20 hours. The report also claims that around three and a half hours of the main story's total runtime is made up of cutscenes. As for the 20 hours devoted to side quests, only one hour will be cutscenes.
2025's Call Of Duty Is Reportedly A Sequel To Advanced Warfare
Sledgehammer Games is currently working on a follow-up to Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare slated for 2025, a new report suggests. Reliable Call of Duty leaker Ralph Valve says that the studio is hoping to abandon the World War II setting of their recent work and return to the sci-fi setting that they left back in the mid-2010's.
The Latest Humble Bundle Is Great For RPG Fans
Humble Bundle’s new RPG Legends: Baldur’s Gate & Beyond bundle packs up to $205-worth of excellent RPG gaming for just $20. The bundle offers multiple payment tiers, each with a different selection of games. The highest tier includes Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous and the enhanced editions of several classic CRPGs like Planescape: Torment, Baldur’s Gate I and II, Icewind Dale, and Neverwinter Nights: Complete Adventures, plus some DLC packs for $20. You also get a 20% off coupon for Mythforce on the Epic Games Store if you spend $10 or more on the bundle. The full list of games included in each payment tier is listed below.
Blizzard Owns Up To Overwatch 2's Rocky Start, Drops Phone Registration Requirement For Many
Blizzard's long-awaited Overwatch 2 arrived this week, but the launch didn't exactly go to plan. Blizzard has apologized for the launch issues, saying it failed to meet the expectations of players and Blizzard itself. The studio also announced it is removing the phone registration requirement for many and provided an update on what's being done to mitigate server issues to help players get into matches.
We've Reached Peak Battle Pass, And I Can No Longer Keep Up With My Favorite Games
This week, I played my first-ever round of Overwatch. I was immediately impressed by the game's synergistic class-based elements, and how a well-oiled machine of a team can quickly dismantle the opposition. I also loved the colors and art direction and the obviously thoughtful map design. It didn't take long for me to believe the hype--even if this much-anticipated sequel is perhaps too close to the original in certain ways. Still, for new eyes like mine, Overwatch 2 has been a revelation, but has also provided another look at something that has been consuming too much of my free time already: the battle pass.
Hideo Kojima Teases New Project With Nothing But Question Words
Hideo Kojima has once again teased his upcoming project, albeit with a slight elaboration on an already-released cryptic image. On September 15, the Kojima Productions website updated with the image of a silhouetted face, lit from behind so that facial features cannot be seen. The image is superimposed with the text "Who Am I?" In the darkness at the bottom of the image, there is a peculiar symbol resembling double doors, as well as the Kojima Productions logo. The original release of the image prompted speculation that the face belonged to Elle Fanning, but the identity of the figure has yet to be revealed. Today, Kojima shared the same image with this accompanying text, "The answer to 'WHO' at TGS will be in the next 'WHERE'."
