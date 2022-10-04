Officials still investigating deadly fire

PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials spent most of the Monday combing through what was left of a deadly apartment fire trying to figure out how it started.

Early Saturday morning, Edgar County emergency dispatchers received a call from 52-year-old Tammi Keefer. She was trapped in her second-floor apartment.

Keefer, along with 72-year-old Bobby Turner died in the fire.

Neighbors said they heard and even felt the flames from across the street. Two of them said they also tried to call, but before they saw police rushing to the scene.

“The guys did good jobs,” said one neighbor who did not want to be identified. “They got it under control as soon as they could. Because when they got here flames were bad. You could feel the heat way over here already.”

Crews from the Vermilion Fire Department, Paris Fire Department, Paris Police and Paris Ambulance were on scene.

Two other tenants were hurt in the fire. Both were treated at a hospital and both have been released.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal and Edgar County Coroner are still investigating the cause of the fire.

