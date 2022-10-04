Read full article on original website
FOX 21 Online
Blatnik Bridge Closing Northbound Lanes
DULUTH, Minn. — Drivers should expect northbound lanes on the Blatnik Bridge to be closed just after midnight Wednesday. From 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. crews will be working on the placement of precast concrete barrier and pavement markings near the off ramp to Garfield Avenue and on the avenue.
11 Bad Online Reviews Of Skyline Parkway In Duluth
The scenic views from Skyline in a big part of Duluth. Canal Park is such a huge part of From tourists to locals, Skyline always has people enjoying the view or taking some sweet scenic pics. Skyline Parkway is dubbed by the city as one of Duluth's treasures. the parkway...
FOX 21 Online
MnDOT Forces Homeless Encampment Along Railroad Street To Leave
DULUTH, Minn. – A homeless encampment of about a half-dozen people along Railroad Street in Duluth was forced to pack up and leave Tuesday at the direction of the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The latest development comes exactly two weeks after MnDOT sent crews to the site under 5th...
boreal.org
Scenic Highway 61 in northeastern Minnesota in danger of sliding into Lake Superior, closing for repairs
Photo: St. Louis County officials released this photo, showing trees slipping down the slope toward Lake Superior on the side of Scenic Highway 61 between Duluth and Two Harbors. The damage, near the New Scenic Cafe, will shut down the road for five weeks this fall. Courtesy of St. Louis County.
boreal.org
Hermantown leaders discuss reconstruction of historic house damaged in plane crash
Hermantown city leaders are discussing what to do after a historic home was damaged in a plane crash Saturday night. Sadly, three people on board the plane died in the crash. The two homeowners, who were sleeping at the time, were not injured. The home suffered serious damage. The home...
bulletin-news.com
Pilot in Hermantown plane crash worked for South St. Paul flight school involved in Cottage Grove crash
The flying instructor for the South St. Paul firm that was also responsible for the tragic crash in Cottage Grove two years prior was the pilot of the aircraft that crashed late on Saturday night in Hermantown, Minnesota. Alyssa Schmidt, 32, of St. Paul, and Matthew Schmidt, 31, of Burnsville,...
Old St. Louis County Jail Apartments Are Almost Ready For Tenants
The old St. Louis County Jail in downtown Duluth is almost ready for some new tenants. Except for this time the building will be filled with people who actually want to be there and paying to do so to boot. The building has some unusual features that were common in the 1920s namely the way the jail cells were constructed. Those doors are actually bracing up the building structure.
WDIO-TV
Historic jail takes new name as renovation enters last phase
Most people don’t choose to live behind bars. But in the next few months, the historic St. Louis County Jail will have residents again. Only this time, they’ll be the ones with the keys. Construction started on the building under a year ago, and crews are in the...
boreal.org
What AccuWeather's 2022-23 winter forecast says about MN, including a 25%-49% above normal snowfall prediction for NE Minnesota & the Iron Range
Only the cold-blooded personification of winter knows, but that doesn't stop meteorologists from attempting to decipher the signs and predict what's in the winter pipeline. The latest attempt comes from AccuWeather, which calls the winter 2022-23 forecast "one of the most complicated and dynamic in recent memory" due to the "triple dip" La Nina.
WDIO-TV
Employees proud of progress at Detroit Diesel Reman in Hibbing
10 commissioners for the state of Minnesota spent time learning more about what the 200 people at Detroit Diesel Reman in Hibbing do every day. They take electrical and other components from semis and buses, and remanufacture them so they can be used again. Employees take great pride in their...
Plane hits house in Hermantown
HERMANTOWN, Minn. -- Three people onboard a small airplane were killed when the aircraft crashed into a home in northern Minnesota late Saturday night.Just before 12 a.m. Sunday, a Cessna 172 airplane crashed into a home in Hermantown, near Duluth.The plane hit the second floor of the home and landed in the backyard. All three people onboard -- two men from Burnsville and a woman from St. Paul -- were killed.The two people in the home were not hurt.Police said there are significant power outages associated with the accident. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.
850wftl.com
Three dead after an aircraft crashes into Minnesota home
(HERMANTOWN, Minnesota)– Three people have died after a small plane crashed into a Minnesota home Saturday night. The incident occurred in Hermantown, located just west of Duluth and about 150 miles north of Minneapolis. Federal and local authorities have said all three of the victims of the crash were...
WDIO-TV
UPDATE: Man in custody following “credible threat” in Superior
SUPERIOR – A 33-year-old man is in custody following an incident near the Mariner Mall in Superior. According to the Superior Police, an armed man made a threat to enter a local daycare to retrieve his child on Thursday afternoon. Police say a woman approached police officers walking into...
What AccuWeather's 2022-23 winter forecast says about Minnesota
Only the cold-blooded personification of winter knows, but that doesn't stop meteorologists from attempting to decipher the signs and predict what's in the winter pipeline. The latest attempt comes from AccuWeather, which calls the winter 2022-23 forecast "one of the most complicated and dynamic in recent memory" due to the "triple dip" La Nina, a phenomenon that Bring Me The News meteorologist Sven Sundgaard detailed last month.
3 dead after plane crashes into house in Hermantown, Minnesota
Three people were killed when a plane crashed into a house in Hermantown, Minnesota, just before midnight Saturday. According to Hermantown police, the Cessna 172 plane was carrying three people when it crashed shortly after takeoff from the Duluth International Airport, slamming into the roof of a two-story home in Hermantown.
Culvers Is Offering The Most ‘Wisconsin’ Burger Ever For A Limited Time Only
What started out as an April Fool's joke on Culver's social media page last year turned into a reality for one day only after Culver's fans petitioned for it. 20% of its restaurants set a single-day sales record. Wow, you would think they would always have that on the menu if it is that popular.
New Dog Grooming Shop Has Opened In Duluth
There is now a new place to bring your dog to get groomed in the Piedmont area of Duluth, called Diva Dog. Diva Dog is located at 2709 Piedmont Avenue, and is open Monday - Friday from 8 am - 5pm. They will also be available on select Saturdays by appointment.
Minnesota City Warns Residents Of Spooky Phone Scam
Scams are nothing new but a new scam I came across is different from the others in that it could involve a face-to-face confrontation with the scammer! This scam was reported in small town Minnesota. There are many scams that circulate these days, especially as we navigate post-pandemic life. For...
Plane was in air for less than 8 minutes before crash into house, killing 3
HERMANTOWN, Minn. -- The FAA and NTSB are trying to determine what happened over Hermantown that led to a plane crash and the death of three people.According to a flight radar, the Cessna 172 Skyhawk was in the air for less than 8 minutes and climbed to an altitude of 2,200 feet before crashing.Thirty-two-year-old Alyssa Schmidt, her 31-year-old brother Matt Schmidt, and the pilot, 32-year-old Tyler Fretland, died in the crash.The small Cessna crashed into the second floor of a house before coming to rest in the backyard."They loved to travel. Yes, they loved to travel. If you knew her, you...
WDIO-TV
Breaking the ice: Norway girls’ hockey team visits Amsoil Arena to play the Icebreakers
Breaking barriers and increasing interest in girls’ hockey, several hockey players traveled all the way from Norway to skate in Amsoil Arena this afternoon. 20 members of the Baerum Wildcats’ 16-U girls team flew from Norway to Minneapolis, played a few games in the Twin Cities, and then came to Duluth.
