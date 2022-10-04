ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 21 Online

Blatnik Bridge Closing Northbound Lanes

DULUTH, Minn. — Drivers should expect northbound lanes on the Blatnik Bridge to be closed just after midnight Wednesday. From 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. crews will be working on the placement of precast concrete barrier and pavement markings near the off ramp to Garfield Avenue and on the avenue.
FOX 21 Online

MnDOT Forces Homeless Encampment Along Railroad Street To Leave

DULUTH, Minn. – A homeless encampment of about a half-dozen people along Railroad Street in Duluth was forced to pack up and leave Tuesday at the direction of the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The latest development comes exactly two weeks after MnDOT sent crews to the site under 5th...
DULUTH, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duluth, MN
Traffic
Local
Minnesota Traffic
State
Wisconsin State
City
Duluth, MN
MIX 108

Old St. Louis County Jail Apartments Are Almost Ready For Tenants

The old St. Louis County Jail in downtown Duluth is almost ready for some new tenants. Except for this time the building will be filled with people who actually want to be there and paying to do so to boot. The building has some unusual features that were common in the 1920s namely the way the jail cells were constructed. Those doors are actually bracing up the building structure.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Historic jail takes new name as renovation enters last phase

Most people don’t choose to live behind bars. But in the next few months, the historic St. Louis County Jail will have residents again. Only this time, they’ll be the ones with the keys. Construction started on the building under a year ago, and crews are in the...
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Lincoln Park#I 35#Mndot
boreal.org

What AccuWeather's 2022-23 winter forecast says about MN, including a 25%-49% above normal snowfall prediction for NE Minnesota & the Iron Range

Only the cold-blooded personification of winter knows, but that doesn't stop meteorologists from attempting to decipher the signs and predict what's in the winter pipeline. The latest attempt comes from AccuWeather, which calls the winter 2022-23 forecast "one of the most complicated and dynamic in recent memory" due to the "triple dip" La Nina.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Employees proud of progress at Detroit Diesel Reman in Hibbing

10 commissioners for the state of Minnesota spent time learning more about what the 200 people at Detroit Diesel Reman in Hibbing do every day. They take electrical and other components from semis and buses, and remanufacture them so they can be used again. Employees take great pride in their...
HIBBING, MN
CBS Minnesota

Plane hits house in Hermantown

HERMANTOWN, Minn. -- Three people onboard a small airplane were killed when the aircraft crashed into a home in northern Minnesota late Saturday night.Just before 12 a.m. Sunday, a Cessna 172 airplane crashed into a home in Hermantown, near Duluth.The plane hit the second floor of the home and landed in the backyard. All three people onboard -- two men from Burnsville and a woman from St. Paul -- were killed.The two people in the home were not hurt.Police said there are significant power outages associated with the accident.  The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.
HERMANTOWN, MN
850wftl.com

Three dead after an aircraft crashes into Minnesota home

(HERMANTOWN, Minnesota)– Three people have died after a small plane crashed into a Minnesota home Saturday night. The incident occurred in Hermantown, located just west of Duluth and about 150 miles north of Minneapolis. Federal and local authorities have said all three of the victims of the crash were...
HERMANTOWN, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
WDIO-TV

UPDATE: Man in custody following “credible threat” in Superior

SUPERIOR – A 33-year-old man is in custody following an incident near the Mariner Mall in Superior. According to the Superior Police, an armed man made a threat to enter a local daycare to retrieve his child on Thursday afternoon. Police say a woman approached police officers walking into...
SUPERIOR, WI
Bring Me The News

What AccuWeather's 2022-23 winter forecast says about Minnesota

Only the cold-blooded personification of winter knows, but that doesn't stop meteorologists from attempting to decipher the signs and predict what's in the winter pipeline. The latest attempt comes from AccuWeather, which calls the winter 2022-23 forecast "one of the most complicated and dynamic in recent memory" due to the "triple dip" La Nina, a phenomenon that Bring Me The News meteorologist Sven Sundgaard detailed last month.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 108

New Dog Grooming Shop Has Opened In Duluth

There is now a new place to bring your dog to get groomed in the Piedmont area of Duluth, called Diva Dog. Diva Dog is located at 2709 Piedmont Avenue, and is open Monday - Friday from 8 am - 5pm. They will also be available on select Saturdays by appointment.
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Plane was in air for less than 8 minutes before crash into house, killing 3

HERMANTOWN, Minn. -- The FAA and NTSB are trying to determine what happened over Hermantown that led to a plane crash and the death of three people.According to a flight radar, the Cessna 172 Skyhawk was in the air for less than 8 minutes and climbed to an altitude of 2,200 feet before crashing.Thirty-two-year-old Alyssa Schmidt, her 31-year-old brother Matt Schmidt, and the pilot, 32-year-old Tyler Fretland, died in the crash.The small Cessna crashed into the second floor of a house before coming to rest in the backyard."They loved to travel. Yes, they loved to travel. If you knew her, you...
HERMANTOWN, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy