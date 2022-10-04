Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you also love to order a nice steak with some fresh vegetables when you go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit. All of these restaurants are highly praised for serving delicious food made with fresh ingredients and are very appreciated by both local people and travellers. If you have never visited these steakhouses in Michigan, make sure to add them on your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
It’s Official: Michigan Is Home To The Tallest Living Pet Cat In The World!
A Michigan man is now the proud owner of a world-recorded setting pet. According to Guinness World Records, the recorded setting cat measuring 18.83 inches tall is the world's tallest domestic cat. Let's get to know the owner and the Guinness World Recorded Setting feline. Michigan Is Home To The...
Michigan's Cider Mills You Have to Visit This Fall
Autumn Decorations at Blake's Orchard & Cider MillHeather Raulerson. Autumn is my favorite time when the leaves start changing colors, temperatures become cooler, and orchards are ripe with apples ready to be picked. One of the greatest pastimes for the midwest is to visit cider mills in the fall, pick apples and pumpkins, walkthrough giant corn mazes, and take home some delicious apple cider and doughnuts. Here are some of the best Southeast Michigan Cider Mills you must visit this fall.
The Best Michigan Town to Visit This Halloween
While Halloween celebrations in big cities can be a blast, we believe the best Halloween towns are small towns. Complete with historic homes, charming downtown areas, and urban legends passed down from generation to generation, no one sets the Halloween mood quite like them.
HometownLife.com
2020 election denial is on the ballot in Michigan this year. These are the candidates.
Key architects of attempts to undermine the results of the 2020 presidential election in Michigan could take control of the state’s most important elections and prosecutorial posts if Republican candidates win their races this fall. The nominee for attorney general led the legal effort in Antrim County, a small...
Amazing Pumpkin Patches the Family Will Love In Mid Michigan
Going to the pumpkin patch during Halloween is a tradition for many families, including my own. It's a tradition that I hope my kids will carry on with their own children. I look forward to climbing into the car to start our quest to find the best pumpkins to carve. Rain or shine, we are prepared. There's more to finding the perfect pumpkin then just the pumpkin. Maybe the perfect pumpkin includes the conversations with our kids while they are on the hunt. For me, it's the time I get to spend with my kids that means so much. I know it means a lot to them too. When they find their pumpkins, I will know because of the giant smile on their faces.
‘Back to basics:’ Tudor Dixon’s strategy for Michigan’s schools, police and government
May 23, 2022 was a pivotal day for Tudor Dixon. In the middle of a crowded, 10-person Republican gubernatorial primary, some of Michigan’s most influential conservatives, Grand Rapids’ billionaire DeVos family, publicly endorsed her. Less than 12 hours later, the Michigan Bureau of Elections released a bombshell report finding five of her opponents didn’t collect enough legitimate signatures to appear on the ballot, including the two of the then-frontrunners.
Free COVID-19 tests, telehealth treatment in Michigan
Michigan is the first state to launch coronavirus "Test to Treat" programs that include free testing and telehealth services, with 13 locations throughout the state. The state health department said Monday the Mitten State is the first to launch this federal initiative at neighborhood testing sites to provide quick access to free COVID-19 antiviral medications. ...
Michigan library could close after town votes to defund it over 5 LGBTQ-themed books
Jamestown Township, Michigan — A small Michigan town is locked in a war over words. The battle in Jamestown Township is over five books with LGBTQ+ themes. The books include "The Breakaways," two books from the "Heartstopper" series, "Kiss Number 8" and "Spinning." A group called the Jamestown Conservatives...
How Michigan stacks up on liquor prices
Depending on the liquor, Michigan's designated minimum shelf prices are middle- to high-range compared with other states, according to an Axios analysis. What's happening: We pay at least $51.99 for a handle — or 1.75 liters — of Jack Daniels. That's tied for the third-highest price in the country among states that control the sale of their own spirits, after Alabama ($52.49) and Utah ($52.13).
