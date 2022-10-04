Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
myedmondsnews.com
Lynnwood Job Fair returns Oct. 12 with more than 80 hiring employers
The Lynnwood Regional Job Fair is back by popular demand on Oct. 12 at the Lynnwood Convention Center. Over 500 people seeking a job attended the event in the spring. Employers are actively recruiting full-time and desirable seasonal positions for the upcoming holidays. Employers from Lynnwood as well as Snohomish...
myedmondsnews.com
Learn more about Let’s Go Edmonds bicycling curriculum Oct. 8 at Edmonds market
Parents and community members can learn more about the Edmonds School District’s Let’s Go Edmonds bicycling curriculum during the Saturday, Oct. 8 Edmonds Museum Summer Market. The Edmonds Bicycle Advocacy Group, known as EBAG, will have a booth at the market with kids’ bikes on display, plus giveaways and information for parents.
myedmondsnews.com
Council nixes talk about building heights, OKs emergency ordinance regarding stepbacks
Any discussions about building height increases in downtown Edmonds are off the table — for now. A consultant report earlier this year suggested the city consider a 2- to 5-foot increase in the current 30 feet allowed in the downtown BD2 zone. But the council Tuesday night voted 4-0, with two abstentions, to approve a motion by Councilmember Diane Buckshnis that the council not consider any height increases in any downtown business zone “until we do a full review of the entire downtown master plan.”
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds’ Main Street Commons on track to open mid-2023
The construction work at 6th and Main has been hard to miss. The place has been a beehive of activity with workers busy doing everything from electrical to framing to finish carpentry. But two big questions are on everyone’s mind: When will it open and what will be there?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myedmondsnews.com
Reminder: Rain garden workshop in Edmonds Oct. 8
Thinking of putting in a rain garden, but don’t know where to begin? Join staff from the City of Edmonds to explore rain gardens in the Perrinville Creek Watershed on Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to noon. Using the Rain Garden Handbook for Western Washington as a guide, attendees...
myedmondsnews.com
Sponsor spotlight: Shifting careers? What to look for when making a change
If you’re feeling sticker shock at the gas pump and grocery store, you’re not alone. Recent data shows that inflation in the Puget Sound region has spiked by over 10% in the past year, with the price of gas up 48.4%. And as the cost of living continues to rise, local employers have seen renewed interest in careers that offer competitive wages and paid training.
myedmondsnews.com
Mayor’s 2023 draft budget includes more police officers, neighborhood improvements
Citing Edmonds’ strong financial position, Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson said during his virtual 2023 budget address Monday that it’s time to invest in the city, with proposals that include hiring eight additional police officers, shifting to an in-house city prosecutor and making neighborhood improvements citywide. Pointing to strong...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Waterfront Center gala raises $344K
Thanks to generous donors attending the Edmonds Waterfront Center’s sold-out gala Saturday night, $343,500 was raised to support the multigenerational facility’s work, the center’s CEO Daniel Johnson reported Monday. A record $250,000 was raised during the event itself, which included a push for fund-a-need donations to retire...
IN THIS ARTICLE
myedmondsnews.com
Revive I-5 work to close collector/distributor, I-90 ramps to southbound I-5 in Seattle this weekend
Work on southbound Interstate 5 this weekend means people traveling the freeway will need to plan ahead for ramp closures and possible delays. Lane reductions start at about 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, and will finish by 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10. During this time, people should plan ahead:The on-ramps to southbound I-5 from the collector/distributor and eastbound and westbound I-90 will be closed.
myedmondsnews.com
City of Edmonds offers tips for co-existing with coyotes
You may have seen more coyotes out and about in recent weeks. As young coyotes leave their birth families in fall to find territories of their own, the number of coyote sightings in our community goes up — and the City of Edmonds offers some tips for co-existing with them.
myedmondsnews.com
Oct. 23 the deadline to register your spooktacular scarecrow
Oct. 23 is the deadline to register your spooktacular scarecrow creations in the Edmonds Historical Museum’s 10th Annual Edmonds Scarecrow Festival. Register online here. This year, there are six categories, which will ensure that everyone has a chance to participate: Arts/Government/School/Civic; Financial/Insurance/Real Estate; Food/Beverage Business; Service Business; Retail Business; and of course, Residential.
