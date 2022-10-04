Any discussions about building height increases in downtown Edmonds are off the table — for now. A consultant report earlier this year suggested the city consider a 2- to 5-foot increase in the current 30 feet allowed in the downtown BD2 zone. But the council Tuesday night voted 4-0, with two abstentions, to approve a motion by Councilmember Diane Buckshnis that the council not consider any height increases in any downtown business zone “until we do a full review of the entire downtown master plan.”

EDMONDS, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO