Olathe Northwest alum calling K-State football games in Spanish
Most students in their freshman year of college attend football games from the stands, but not JP Cardenas - he's doing something different.
Kansas Relays to return in 2023
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas track and field program will host the Kansas Relays at Rock Chalk Park for the first time since 2019. The return of the event also marks its 100th anniversary. KU has hosted the relays every year since 1923, only cancelling for World War II in 1943-45, stadium renovations in 1998-99, and Covid-19 in 2020-22.
Kansas family still searching for answers over 30 years since disappearance
Randy Leach disappeared after a pre-graduation party in Leavenworth County, Kansas, in 1988. Since then his disappearance has been a mystery.
Overland Park spinal stroke victim returns home after over a month in hospital
For more than two months Natasha Boggs was in the battle for her life. With multiple medical emergencies and setback after setback.
Three KU players earn preseason All-Big 12 honors
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas women’s basketball had three players named to the 2022-23 Preseason All-Big 12 Team on Wednesday. Senior guard Holly Kersgieter was selected to the team, while senior guard Zakiyah Franklin and senior center Taiyanna Jackson both received honorable mention. The team was selected by conference...
Kansas announces location for ESPN's College GameDay set
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Kansas football team announced the location for the set of ESPN College GameDay. According to a tweet from KU, the set will be on The Hill on the university's campus. Coverage from College GameDay begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday. The Jayhawks...
Nebraska Football: Lance Leipold expected to leave Kansas despite denials
Nebraska football is in the market for a new head coach. So are a record number of teams this early in the college football season. That’s good news for coaches that are running programs who might be of lesser stature that are looking to move up. It’s likely bad news for fans of those programs who were hoping to have a little more time with those coaches. Lance Leipold of the Kansas Jayhawks is just such a coach.
Kansas City man accused of shooting, killing cousin during card game
A Kansas City, Missouri, man was charged Monday for allegedly fatally shooting his cousin after a tense moment while playing card games.
Alleged police eluder charged with attempted murder in Lawrence
Steven Carl Drake II, 47, faces one count of attempted first-degree murder related to a September shooting.
Washburn Rural’s Zoe Canfield reflects on choosing KU
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Jayhawks are getting a lethal sharpshooter in 2024. Washburn Rural junior Zoe Canfield announced on her twitter account Sunday night, she’s headed to Lawrence and lacing up her basketball shoes for head coach Brandon Schneider. Canfield is a two sport athlete in volleyball...
Man shot to death Tuesday in Kansas City, Kansas, apartment
Kansas City, Kansas, police found a man shot to death Tuesday afternoon in an apartment. The incident happened in the 400 block of Troup Avenue.
Services set for victim of fatal Meadowlark Apartments shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Memorial services have been set for the victim of the fatal shooting at Topeka’s Meadowlark Apartments. Keith Gaylord Jr., 23, of Topeka, passed away on Friday, Sept. 30, after a tragic shooting at the Meadowlark Apartments. The Topeka Police Department was called to 1621 SW 37th Terr. just before 10 a.m. on Friday with reports of the shooting.
District denies claims that Belton teens were drugged at homecoming dance
Some students at Belton High School said they were drugged at their homecoming dance this weekend, but the district denies those claims.
Kansas City high school teacher under state investigation
Kansas City's Center High School placed a teacher on leave as it investigates claims that a teacher sent students inappropriate messages.
Gavin Potter is no longer with KU football
LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Kansas football has one less player. Senior linebacker Gavin Potter has decided to leave the program, head coach Lance Leipold announced in Tuesday’s press conference. “There wasn’t a whole lot [of conversations],” Leipold said. “He has decided that he’s going to redshirt and move on…unfortunate.” Leipold explained that in the state of college […]
Tanker rollover causes closure of Kansas highway
JACKSON, Kan. (WIBW) - A tanker rollover near McPherson has caused the closure of a Kansas highway as crews upright the rig. The Kansas Highway Patrol says that around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, emergency crews responded to reports of an accident in the area of U.S. Highway 56 between 7th and 8th Ave. in McPherson Co.
Shooting near 38th & Haskell in KCK leaves person seriously injured
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized for serious injuries. It happened just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of N. 38th Street and Haskell Avenue. The neighborhood is a few blocks north of Parallel Parkway and east of I-635.
One KU running back will miss ‘extended period of time’
LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Kansas running back Daniel Hishaw won’t be playing against TCU this weekend. Hishaw will likely miss more games beyond this Saturday as he recovers from injury. Hishaw was carted off the field in Saturday’s win against Iowa State after going down with an injury. “I don’t have specifics yet,” Leipold said. “He seems […]
Sunflower Showdown tickets soar as both KU, K-State rank in AP top 25
Fans looking to attend the Sunflower Showdown at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas, will likely pay a premium price for tickets.
