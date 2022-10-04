ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

WIBW

Kansas Relays to return in 2023

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas track and field program will host the Kansas Relays at Rock Chalk Park for the first time since 2019. The return of the event also marks its 100th anniversary. KU has hosted the relays every year since 1923, only cancelling for World War II in 1943-45, stadium renovations in 1998-99, and Covid-19 in 2020-22.
LAWRENCE, KS

