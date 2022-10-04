Read full article on original website
Virginians can pay a new fee by mile. It's already nation's largest system.
More than 7,000 Virginians have signed up to pay a fee for each mile they drive under a program launched this summer, putting the state at the forefront of a nationwide effort using new technology to prop up gas taxes that pay for roads. The Virginia program, known as Mileage...
Black bears in Virginia are itchy and losing fur as mange spikes
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With patches of their normally thick fur rubbed-off and scabs and scratches on their large bodies, black bears in Virginia are suffering from a highly contagious and itchy skin disease that's spreading among more bears and to a larger geographic area in the state.
How a Christian Cellphone Company Became a Rising Force in Texas Politics
GRAPEVINE, Texas — Ahead of what would usually be a sleepy spring school board election, a mass of flyers appeared on doorsteps in the Fort Worth suburbs, warning of rampant “wokeness” and “sexually explicit books” in schools, and urging changes in leadership. The flyers were...
Woman convicted of killing a woman to take her unborn baby
NEW BOSTON, Texas (AP) — A Texas woman was convicted of capital murder Monday for killing a pregnant woman to take her unborn baby. A Bowie County jury in northeast Texas deliberated about an hour before finding Taylor Rene Parker, 29, guilty of the October 2020 murder of Reagan Michelle Simmons-Hancock, 21, and the abduction of the daughter cut from her womb who later died.
