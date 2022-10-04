Read full article on original website
CF.C's Jamey Vinnick & CouGreat Marcus Trufant preview WSU vs. USC
PULLMAN -- The Tru to the Cougs Podcast with Jamey Vinnick and Marcus Trufant powered by the Bleav Network previewing the USC game is out. There was also a discussion on the Cougs' resolve in fending off Cal in the fourth quarter to secure the victory this past Saturday, and Vinnick spoke candidly about the poor showing from the fans and what was a small and somewhat lifeless crowd.
Quarterback battle royale: WSU's Cameron Ward vs USC's Caleb Williams
WASHINGTON STATE IS a double-digit underdog at USC and if the Cougs are going to pull off the upset over the No. 6 Trojans on the road, Cameron Ward will likely need to play.
UCLA 2023 Football Commitment Power Rankings: October 2022
Here is the updated look at the class of 2023 Commitment Power Rankings at of the beginning of October...
247Sports
ESPN FPI predicts final seven games of USC’s season
For the most part, USC got the bounce-back performance it needed with its 42-25 win over Arizona State Saturday night at the Coliseum. The Trojans scored touchdowns on each of their first three drives for the fourth time this season and finished with six touchdowns in eight series. Second-year sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams responded from his struggles against Oregon State with 348 passing yards and three touchdowns, albeit he did throw his first interception of the season. Williams also had eight carries for 44 yards and a touchdown.
Mick Cronin on Start of Practice, Newcomers, Recruiting Internationally
UCLA coach Mick Cronin took questions from the media for the first time this season, talking about the start of practice, his impressions of the newcomers, what kind of team he'll have this season, the impact of recruiting internationally, veteran leadership and more.
Video, Quick Notes, Photos from Basketball Practice
The media was allowed to watch just about 15 minutes of UCLA basketball practice Thursday. Beyond warm-ups, we only were able to watch one drill – a three-man weave transition drill. In the drill, the team was supposed to lay in the basket by getting the ball up the court with three players, without the ball touching the ground, within an allotted amount of time. The team got close to doing it 27 times, and coach Mick Cronin said he had never had a team do it 27 times, or even 26. On the team’s last try, on the 27th transition, Mac Etienne fumbled a pass, and the entire team groaned but threw out some words of encouragement.
Jaime Jaquez on Recovery, Being a Leader, Freshmen, More Transition Style
Senior Jaime Jaquez talked before UCLA basketball practice Thursday about his impressions of the freshmen, taking on more of a leadership role with them, recovering from his ankle injury and this year's team playing more of a transition style.
CFB Fact Or Fiction: USC Will Remain Undefeated In Pac-12 Play
Chip Patterson joins Katie Mox to break down whether it's fact or fiction that USC will remain undefeated in Pac-12 play.
OBR Analytics: Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Game Preview
The 2-2 Cleveland Browns will play host to the 2-2 Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon at FirstEnergy Stadium in what has the potential to be a shootout. The Browns are coming off of a 23-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, while the Chargers were victorious over the Houston Texans by a score of 34-24.
pullmanradio.com
WSU PD Investigating Assault Inside Campus Dorm Hall
The Washington State University Police Department is investigating an assault that reportedly occurred inside a dorm hall over the weekend. According to a post on the WSU PD’s Facebook page, the assault occurred Saturday at Olympia Hall. A male suspect knocked on a door and then assaulted a man inside after he opened the door. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the WSU PD.
Jet Commercial Air Service for Palouse Starts Thursday
PULLMAN - Commercial passenger air service on the Palouse moves into the jet age this week. For the first time, jets will provide commercial airline service for the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport. Alaska Airlines is replacing its Q400 turboprops with Embraer 175 jetliners. The new jets have the same number of seats as the Q400 but the new planes are larger, faster, quieter, and include a first-class cabin. The new Embraer 175 will begin serving Boise flights in and out of the Palouse on Thursday. The new jets will take over local air service to Seattle in early November. The configuration in the new Embraer jet is the same as the old Q400 with one aisle and two seats on each side.
2 killed in Bonner County motorcycle crash
BONNER CO., Idaho – Two people were killed when they crashed their motorcycle into a tree Sunday afternoon. The Idaho State Police said a 66-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman, both from Worley, were driving southbound on SH-41 in Bonner County when they crossed left of center. The motorcycle drove off the east should and crashed into a tree.
Clarkston Man Charged with Inattentive Driving After Cement Truck Tips on Side at Southway Roundabout
On Wednesday, October 5, at approximately 11:07 a.m., the Lewiston Police and Fire units responded to the roundabout at the intersection of Snake River Avenue and Southway Avenue for a cement truck that had tipped on its side. First arriving officers discovered a 2007 Kenworth cement truck, owned by Premix...
KLEWTV
Clarkston man arrested for 3rd Felony DUI
On Monday, September 26, 2022, a driver, identified as Aaron Moses of Clarkston, crashed his truck along Down River Road. The truck burst into flames upon impact and started a small wildfire. According to the affidavit of probable cause, witnesses told Lewiston Police officers that after they pulled Moses from...
Lewiston Woman Caught Hoarding Poodles Given 120 Hours Community Service, Fine in Animal Cruelty Case
LEWISTON - A Lewiston woman charged with one count of animal cruelty after she was discovered to be hoarding 22 poodles has been fined a total of $979.50 and must serve 120 hours of community service. Debra Groseclose initially pled not guilty, however she later changed her plea to guilty.
Fire crews respond to structure fire near Spangle
SPANGLE, Wash. — Fire crews responded to a confirmed structure fire in Spokane County Sunday afternoon. The fire started on the 1700 block of East Smythe Road near Spangle around 2 p.m. Sunday. Responding fire crews include Spokane County Fire District #3. According to neighbors, the fire started in...
247Sports
