Pullman, WA

247Sports

CF.C's Jamey Vinnick & CouGreat Marcus Trufant preview WSU vs. USC

PULLMAN -- The Tru to the Cougs Podcast with Jamey Vinnick and Marcus Trufant powered by the Bleav Network previewing the USC game is out. There was also a discussion on the Cougs' resolve in fending off Cal in the fourth quarter to secure the victory this past Saturday, and Vinnick spoke candidly about the poor showing from the fans and what was a small and somewhat lifeless crowd.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

ESPN FPI predicts final seven games of USC’s season

For the most part, USC got the bounce-back performance it needed with its 42-25 win over Arizona State Saturday night at the Coliseum. The Trojans scored touchdowns on each of their first three drives for the fourth time this season and finished with six touchdowns in eight series. Second-year sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams responded from his struggles against Oregon State with 348 passing yards and three touchdowns, albeit he did throw his first interception of the season. Williams also had eight carries for 44 yards and a touchdown.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Video, Quick Notes, Photos from Basketball Practice

The media was allowed to watch just about 15 minutes of UCLA basketball practice Thursday. Beyond warm-ups, we only were able to watch one drill – a three-man weave transition drill. In the drill, the team was supposed to lay in the basket by getting the ball up the court with three players, without the ball touching the ground, within an allotted amount of time. The team got close to doing it 27 times, and coach Mick Cronin said he had never had a team do it 27 times, or even 26. On the team’s last try, on the 27th transition, Mac Etienne fumbled a pass, and the entire team groaned but threw out some words of encouragement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Jordan Lee
247Sports

OBR Analytics: Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Game Preview

The 2-2 Cleveland Browns will play host to the 2-2 Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon at FirstEnergy Stadium in what has the potential to be a shootout. The Browns are coming off of a 23-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, while the Chargers were victorious over the Houston Texans by a score of 34-24.
CLEVELAND, OH
pullmanradio.com

WSU PD Investigating Assault Inside Campus Dorm Hall

The Washington State University Police Department is investigating an assault that reportedly occurred inside a dorm hall over the weekend. According to a post on the WSU PD’s Facebook page, the assault occurred Saturday at Olympia Hall. A male suspect knocked on a door and then assaulted a man inside after he opened the door. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the WSU PD.
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

Jet Commercial Air Service for Palouse Starts Thursday

PULLMAN - Commercial passenger air service on the Palouse moves into the jet age this week. For the first time, jets will provide commercial airline service for the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport. Alaska Airlines is replacing its Q400 turboprops with Embraer 175 jetliners. The new jets have the same number of seats as the Q400 but the new planes are larger, faster, quieter, and include a first-class cabin. The new Embraer 175 will begin serving Boise flights in and out of the Palouse on Thursday. The new jets will take over local air service to Seattle in early November. The configuration in the new Embraer jet is the same as the old Q400 with one aisle and two seats on each side.
PALOUSE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

2 killed in Bonner County motorcycle crash

BONNER CO., Idaho – Two people were killed when they crashed their motorcycle into a tree Sunday afternoon. The Idaho State Police said a 66-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman, both from Worley, were driving southbound on SH-41 in Bonner County when they crossed left of center. The motorcycle drove off the east should and crashed into a tree.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KLEWTV

Clarkston man arrested for 3rd Felony DUI

On Monday, September 26, 2022, a driver, identified as Aaron Moses of Clarkston, crashed his truck along Down River Road. The truck burst into flames upon impact and started a small wildfire. According to the affidavit of probable cause, witnesses told Lewiston Police officers that after they pulled Moses from...
LEWISTON, ID
KREM2

Fire crews respond to structure fire near Spangle

SPANGLE, Wash. — Fire crews responded to a confirmed structure fire in Spokane County Sunday afternoon. The fire started on the 1700 block of East Smythe Road near Spangle around 2 p.m. Sunday. Responding fire crews include Spokane County Fire District #3. According to neighbors, the fire started in...
SPANGLE, WA
247Sports

247Sports

