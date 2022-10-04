Read full article on original website
WPFO
Maine leaders defend lobstermen in face of more regulation
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine lobstermen are speaking out Wednesday night against rules meant to protect the endangered right whale, rules they say are devastating to their livelihood. The meeting in Portland Wednesday night is their only in-person chance to explain the impact. The room is packed with Maine lobstermen and...
WPFO
Some Portland fans no longer allowed to attend cross-town games under new district policy
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland School District is changing who can go to which high school games because of fights. It's a big change to school sporting events that some students and parents say is a bad call, especially since the fan experience is a big part of the game.
WPFO
AMBER Alerts are rare in Maine, here's how the state decides when to issue one
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Law enforcement in Maine are crediting an AMBER Alert with the quick return of two children who were allegedly abducted by their mother in Saco this week. The mother turned herself in to police in Massachusetts not long after the alert went out Tuesday afternoon. This is...
WPFO
New shelter only part of solution to Portland's homelessness crisis
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Crews were out in Portland's Deering Oaks Park Tuesday, once again cleaning up makeshift camps as those experiencing homelessness continue to flock to the area. "They came in here bright and early this morning, the sun was barely up, and told us that we all had to...
WPFO
Pause to rent relief program highlights need for long-term solution
PORTLAND (WGME)-- A massive rent relief program has been effectively put on pause. It's creating a lot of worry for a lot of families and renewing calls for a long-term solution. Late last week, MaineHousing said it would no longer take new applications for the program, which has helped tens...
WPFO
'We will all miss them': 2 construction executives killed in plane crash in Arundel
ARUNDEL (WGME) – A plane crashed in Arundel on Wednesday, killing two construction company executives who were aboard. Police say the single-engine plane crashed in the woods off Route 1 around 2 p.m. near Wiers' Motors. Investigators say both the pilot, 81-year-old Eldon Morrison of Yarmouth, and the passenger,...
WPFO
Maine shelters take in animals affected by recent hurricanes
WESTBROOK (WGME) -- Maine is now helping to find homes for animals affected by the recent hurricanes. Monday night, the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland welcomed eight dogs that were awaiting adoption in Puerto Rico. This week, they are looking to bring in cats from Florida. Jeana Roth from...
WPFO
Savannah Bananas will visit Portland next summer
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The world-famous Savannah Bananas are coming to Hadlock Field August 18. Bananas owner Jesse Cole is excited to bring his exciting brand of baseball to Maine. When the Savannah Bananas hit the field, it's a whole new ball game. "They are going to see the most fun...
WPFO
Bonny Eagle school board votes to keep book about gender identity in library
BUXTON (WGME) -- The Bonny Eagle school board voted to keep a controversial book about gender and not ban it. Some parents and conservative groups are pushing to ban titles like "Gender Queer: A Memoir" from high school libraries as well as other books that deal with gender and race.
WPFO
Auburn to send out $300 relief checks to seniors facing rising property taxes
AUBURN (WGME) -- Home values are on the rise, and that’s tough news for many, especially seniors, on fixed incomes. To offset those increases, the city of Auburn is now planning to send out relief checks to homeowners age 65 and up. "We've seen a massive increase in the...
WPFO
Lewiston's local farms, food producers celebrated in 'Taste the Harvest'
LEWISTON—The City of Lewiston organized a community dining event to promote the local food economy from farm to table Wednesday. The outdoor event called “Taste the Harvest” took place downtown on Lisbon Street from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. According to the Lewiston-Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce’s...
WPFO
Purple lights in Portland bring awareness to domestic violence
PORTLAND (WGME) -- You may have noticed purple lights illuminating various buildings across the city of Portland. The lights serve as a reminder that October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Officials say domestic violence is prevalent in every community, and affects all people regardless of age, socio-economic status, sexual orientation,...
WPFO
Maine Salvation Army volunteer headed to Florida to help following Hurricane Ian
As recovery continues from Hurricane Ian, more Mainers are heading down to help those in need. Major Jessica Irwin from the Salvation Army's Lewiston-Auburn office is heading to Port Charlotte, Florida Wednesday morning as part of the reinforcement group relieving volunteers already down there. Major Irwin said it's about connecting...
WPFO
Classes canceled at Scarborough High School due to 'serious threat'
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- Scarborough High School is closed on Tuesday due to a “serious threat.”. School officials say Scarborough Police alerted them about a serious threat made via text messages from an unknown person on Monday. “We applaud the student who came forward to report the situation,” school officials...
WPFO
Saco woman taken into custody in Massachusetts after AMBER alert
SACO (WGME) -- Maine State Police says a Saco woman has been taken into custody in Massachusetts after an AMBER alert Tuesday. Police say 27-year-old Alexandra Vincent took her two children from their home on Monday. Authorities say that DHHS had gone to the home in Saco to remove the...
WPFO
Maine Celtics announce new coach, director of player development
PORTLAND (WGME) – The Boston Celtics promoted Jarell Christian as Maine's new Director of Basketball and Player Development Tuesday. Alex Barlow has also been named the team’s new head coach for the upcoming season.
WPFO
Police ask for help finding missing Portsmouth teen
PORTSMOUTH, NH (WGME) -- Police are asking for help finding a missing 15-year-old in New Hampshire boy. Police say Davyn Hanson was last seen walking away from Portsmouth High School on September 26 around 3:15 p.m. Davyn has 5'6", 115 pounds, with a thin build. He has brown eyes and...
WPFO
Police save Maine raccoon trapped in storm drain
YARMOUTH (WGME) -- Yarmouth Police went above and beyond the call of duty to save a raccoon from drowning in a storm drain. Police say they responded to Bennett Road in Yarmouth Monday night after a concerned citizen found the animal stuck in a catch basin. Police say they were...
WPFO
Want to own a historic tavern? There's one for sale in Harrison
HARRISON (WGME) -- A historic tavern with a vibrant past could soon have a new owner. The Olde Mill Tavern on Main Street in Harrison is a town staple. "The original concept was my father and his business partner bought it to build," says manager Chris Searles, "They wanted a nice place to go in town that they could be customers."
WPFO
Man charged with smashing 9 windows at Bath arts center
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A man has been charged with shattering nine windows at the Chocolate Church Arts Center in Bath. Police responded to reports of glass breaking at the center early Sunday morning and arrested 21-year-old Jakob Frame, who was in the area leaving the scene. The Chocolate Church is...
