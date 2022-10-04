ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

WPFO

Maine leaders defend lobstermen in face of more regulation

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine lobstermen are speaking out Wednesday night against rules meant to protect the endangered right whale, rules they say are devastating to their livelihood. The meeting in Portland Wednesday night is their only in-person chance to explain the impact. The room is packed with Maine lobstermen and...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Pause to rent relief program highlights need for long-term solution

PORTLAND (WGME)-- A massive rent relief program has been effectively put on pause. It's creating a lot of worry for a lot of families and renewing calls for a long-term solution. Late last week, MaineHousing said it would no longer take new applications for the program, which has helped tens...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Maine shelters take in animals affected by recent hurricanes

WESTBROOK (WGME) -- Maine is now helping to find homes for animals affected by the recent hurricanes. Monday night, the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland welcomed eight dogs that were awaiting adoption in Puerto Rico. This week, they are looking to bring in cats from Florida. Jeana Roth from...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Savannah Bananas will visit Portland next summer

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The world-famous Savannah Bananas are coming to Hadlock Field August 18. Bananas owner Jesse Cole is excited to bring his exciting brand of baseball to Maine. When the Savannah Bananas hit the field, it's a whole new ball game. "They are going to see the most fun...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Lewiston's local farms, food producers celebrated in 'Taste the Harvest'

LEWISTON—The City of Lewiston organized a community dining event to promote the local food economy from farm to table Wednesday. The outdoor event called “Taste the Harvest” took place downtown on Lisbon Street from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. According to the Lewiston-Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce’s...
LEWISTON, ME
WPFO

Purple lights in Portland bring awareness to domestic violence

PORTLAND (WGME) -- You may have noticed purple lights illuminating various buildings across the city of Portland. The lights serve as a reminder that October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Officials say domestic violence is prevalent in every community, and affects all people regardless of age, socio-economic status, sexual orientation,...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Classes canceled at Scarborough High School due to 'serious threat'

SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- Scarborough High School is closed on Tuesday due to a “serious threat.”. School officials say Scarborough Police alerted them about a serious threat made via text messages from an unknown person on Monday. “We applaud the student who came forward to report the situation,” school officials...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WPFO

Saco woman taken into custody in Massachusetts after AMBER alert

SACO (WGME) -- Maine State Police says a Saco woman has been taken into custody in Massachusetts after an AMBER alert Tuesday. Police say 27-year-old Alexandra Vincent took her two children from their home on Monday. Authorities say that DHHS had gone to the home in Saco to remove the...
SACO, ME
WPFO

Police ask for help finding missing Portsmouth teen

PORTSMOUTH, NH (WGME) -- Police are asking for help finding a missing 15-year-old in New Hampshire boy. Police say Davyn Hanson was last seen walking away from Portsmouth High School on September 26 around 3:15 p.m. Davyn has 5'6", 115 pounds, with a thin build. He has brown eyes and...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
WPFO

Police save Maine raccoon trapped in storm drain

YARMOUTH (WGME) -- Yarmouth Police went above and beyond the call of duty to save a raccoon from drowning in a storm drain. Police say they responded to Bennett Road in Yarmouth Monday night after a concerned citizen found the animal stuck in a catch basin. Police say they were...
YARMOUTH, ME
WPFO

Want to own a historic tavern? There's one for sale in Harrison

HARRISON (WGME) -- A historic tavern with a vibrant past could soon have a new owner. The Olde Mill Tavern on Main Street in Harrison is a town staple. "The original concept was my father and his business partner bought it to build," says manager Chris Searles, "They wanted a nice place to go in town that they could be customers."
HARRISON, ME
WPFO

Man charged with smashing 9 windows at Bath arts center

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A man has been charged with shattering nine windows at the Chocolate Church Arts Center in Bath. Police responded to reports of glass breaking at the center early Sunday morning and arrested 21-year-old Jakob Frame, who was in the area leaving the scene. The Chocolate Church is...
BATH, ME

